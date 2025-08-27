Montana Roundup Bringing Best National, Regional 360 Sprint Car Stars to Electric City Speedway

BY Jordan Delucia

GREAT FALLS, MT (Aug. 26, 2025) — The American Sprint Car Series’ (ASCS) summer stretch through Montana continues Friday–Saturday, Aug. 29–30, with the two-day Montana Roundup at Electric City Speedway.

The high-banked, 3/8-mile oval has been a host of ASCS regional races as far back as the early 2000s, and this weekend hosts the national 360 Sprint Car series for the seventh time in track history, dating back to the Series’ debut in 2012. 2024 Rookie of the Year Hank Davis swept both nights of the event one year ago, besting five-time Series champion Sam Hafertepe Jr. in both main events.

The two standard-purse programs, co-sanctioned by the ASCS Frontier Region, will be supported by the local WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds on Friday and the WISSOTA Street Stocks and IMCA Modifieds on Saturday. For both race days, pit gates will open at noon, followed by grandstand gates at 5:30 p.m. and Hot Laps at 7 p.m.

Tickets for both programs are on sale in advance at the link below and will also be on sale at the track on race day. If you cannot attend, stream every lap live on DIRTVision.

MONTANA ROUNDUP TICKETS

Here are the drivers to watch and storylines to follow this weekend:

FRONTIER KINGS — The national Series stars will take on the regulars of the ASCS Frontier Region for the second-straight weekend, featuring Montana, Oregon, and Canada’s brightest regional talents.

Kelly Miller, of Lethbridge, AB, is the two-time and defending Frontier Region champion who currently leads the region’s points standings. Last week, the Canadian earned both Hard Charger honors, piloting the No. 2JR to a finish of fifth from 16th on Friday before a 24th-to-ninth run on Saturday.

Garen Linder, of Central Point, OR, sits second in Frontier Region points with two wins in ASCS action this year — the first of which came at Electric City in May. Last Saturday at Big Sky, he qualified for the main event through the Honest Abe Roofing Dash but slipped back to a 16th-place finish in the end.

Trever Kirkland, of Helena, MT, sits third in Frontier Region points and made his presence felt Friday at Big Sky, finishing third in the Honest Abe Roofing Dash and backing it up with a third-place run in the main event.

SAM’S STRUGGLES — Points leader Sam Hafertepe Jr. took a hit in the championship standings after a 13th-place finish and a DNF at Big Sky Speedway last weekend.

The five-time Series champion from Sunnyvale, TX, still holds a formidable advantage of 142 points with nine wins in the chase for the Emmett Hahn Trophy over second-place Blake Hahn.

Like many of his fellow championship chasers, Hafertepe has never won at Electric City, but back-to-back runner-up finishes last year point toward a possible return to form for the national champion this weekend.

BACK FOR MORE — After a strong outing at Big Sky last weekend, Seth Bergman will return to the ASCS roster at Electric City this weekend.

The reigning national Series champion from Snohomish, WA, had two of his best results of the season last Friday and Saturday, posting back-to-back runner-up finishes on the Montana oval for his first national Series podium finishes since Salina Highbanks Speedway in April.

Historically, Bergman has made many laps around Electric City, recording eight starts in ASCS competition as far back as 2010 with the former ASCS Northwest Region. He’s never won at the track but does have a best finish of third — twice — one of which came on the opening night of the Montana Roundup last year.

THE PACK — National Series regulars Blake Hahn, Jason Martin, and Matt Covington are all racing for their first career wins at Electric City this weekend.

Hahn, the two-time Series champion from Sapulpa, OK, has only two starts at the track, which came in 2014 when he finished runner-up to Missouri racer Brad Loyet, and again in 2015, recording an eighth-place finish.

Martin, the 2023 Series champion from Liberal, KS, made his first career appearance at the track one year ago, producing results of fifth on both nights of the Montana Roundup.

Covington, of Glenpool, OK, raced in the national Series visits to Electric City in 2014 and 2015, and returned to the facility for the first time since then last year. In four career starts at the track, he’s produced a best finish of third, twice – in 2014 and on Saturday of last year.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

Friday–Saturday, Aug. 29–30 at Electric City Speedway in Great Falls, MT

TRACK FACTS

3/8-mile, high-banked oval

ON THE INTERNET

X — @ASCSRacing

Instagram — @ascs_racing

Facebook — @AmericanSprintCarSeries

YouTube — @AmericanSprintCarSeries

DIRTVision — DIRTVision.com (Platinum annual FAST PASS for $299 or monthly FAST PASS for $39/month)

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (20/34 Races)

Sam Hafertepe Jr. (2256pts)

Blake Hahn 2114pts (–142)

Matt Covington 2063pts (–193)

Jason Martin 2039pts (–217)

Kyler Johsnon 1873pts (–383)

Brady Baker 1844pts (–412)

Garrett Benson 1822pts (–434)

Zach Blurton 1800pts (–456)

Austyn Gossel 1789pts (–467)

Landon Britt 1706pts (–550)