Western Trip, Long Haul to Ohio Ahead for World of Outlaws in September

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (August 26, 2025) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is ready to log some miles in September.

The wide-open West awaits The Greatest Show on Dirt when the month opens as the tour heads toward the country’s left coast for the first and only time in 2025. A three-week trip takes the nation’s top Sprint Car teams to New Mexico and a trio of California dirt tracks.

Then it’s all the way from the Pacific time zone to the Eastern as the “Buckeye State” brings the World of Outlaws to one last Ohio weekend in 2025.

Let’s look at where to find the World of Outlaws in September:

Vado Speedway Park | Desert Showdown (Sept. 5-6): The racing begins as the Series returns to New Mexico for the first time since 2022. Vado Speedway Park was the destination when the tour last visited, and it will be again as the tour returns to the “Land of Enchantment.”

Vado welcomed the World of Outlaws for a single midweek night of action three years ago, but this time around, fans in the southwest will be treated to a full weekend of the best Sprint Car drivers in the country. The two nights will mark the 17th and 18th races in Series history within the borders of New Mexico.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway | Nashville West Showdown (Sept. 12): A new track awaits when the California stretch kicks off as Bakersfield Speedway, formerly in Oildale, CA, has shifted operations to the west side of Bakersfield, CA at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway.

The 1/3-mile dirt track located off I-5 will become the 20th different “Golden State” racetrack to host the World of Outlaws.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

Perris Auto Speedway | SoCal Showdown (Sept. 13): The California swing continues with a return to SoCal a night after Bakersfield. The tour heads east of Los Angeles to Perris Auto Speedway for the first time since 2022.

The “PAS” has hosted the World of Outlaws 22 previous times. Mark Kinser dominated the early visits, topping the first seven trips to the 1/2 mile. Defending Series champion has topped two of the last three, including the most recent. Donny Schatz has been at all 22 previous races but is still chasing his first Perris victory. He’ll be aboard Kevin Kozlowski’s Works Limited Sprint Car for the western swing.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

Thunderbowl Raceway | Dennis Roth Classic (Sept. 19-20): Two weeks in the “Golden State” conclude in a big way. The fourth running of the Dennis Roth Classic takes the World of Outlaws to Tulare, CA’s thrilling Thunderbowl Raceway. As a nod to the legendary car owner, the winner of the finale will bank $83,000, and there will also be plenty of meaty prizes handed out.

The Thunderbowl has become a staple of World of Outlaws west coast trips ever since the first visit in 2003. Through 31 visits, nobody has won more than Joey Saldana and California’s own Tim Kaeding’s tally of four apiece. David Gravel and Donny Schatz both have three with a chance to tie or even surpass the record with a weekend sweep. Carson Macedo is the defending Dennis Roth Classic winner.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

Millstream Speedway | Sheldon Haudenschild’s Buckeye Brawl presented by NOS Energy Drink (Sept. 26): It’s a long haul east after the California stay wraps up as a nearly 2,400-mile journey will take the teams from Tulare to Findlay, OH where Millstream Speedway awaits. The World of Outlaws return to the northern Ohio oval for the first time in more than 30 years.

The Series has made nine previous trips to Millstream, and Sheldon Haudenschild and NOS Energy Drink are combining to make this year’s the biggest yet. A $17,000 check awaits the winner.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

Sharon Speedway | Federated Auto Parts Showdown (Sept. 27): The month closes out with the final Ohio race of the year at Hartford, OH’s Sharon Speedway. It’s the one and only Sharon appearance of 2025 after Mother Nature intervened in May.

The 3/8 mile owned by the Blaney family has hosted the World of Outlaws on 14 occasions. David Gravel is the most recent winner, and among the 2025 full-time roster, Donny Schatz has also visited Sharon Victory Lane.