Abreu Continues Domination at Skagit Nationals

ALGER, WA (August 29, 2025) — For the second night in a row with the Kubota High Limit Sprint Car Series Rico Abreu was able to charge through the field to win the feature event at Skagit Speedway during the Skagit Nationals.

Abreu moved up from seventh starting position to take the lead from Robbie Price on lap 22, building up a commanding 3.081 second lead at the finish.

Price, Tyler Thompson, and Jason Solwold had a strong run for the local contingent at Skagit taking three of the top five positions in the feature event. Brenham Crouch rounded out the top five.

Skagit Nationals

Kubota High Limit Racing

Skagit Speedway

Alger, Washington

Friday, August 29, 2025

Capital Custom Trailers Qualifying

1. 88-Tanner Thorson, 11.537[13]

2. 13-Daison Pursley, 11.556[9]

3. 49-Brad Sweet, 11.567[24]

4. 5-Brenham Crouch, 11.593[29]

5. 24-Rico Abreu, 11.676[12]

6. 26F-Eric Fisher, 11.678[15]

7. 18-Jason Solwold, 11.695[16]

8. 21L-Landon Brooks, 11.695[2]

9. 13L-Tyler Thompson, 11.703[30]

10. 21P-Robbie Price, 11.708[10]

11. 24D-Danny Sams III, 11.747[8]

12. 21S-Jesse Schlotfeldt, 11.760[33]

13. F1-Levi Klatt, 11.764[14]

14. 19-Brent Marks, 11.811[35]

15. 2XM-Max Mittry, 11.832[3]

16. 87-Justin Sanders, 11.832[38]

17. 9-Chase Randall, 11.837[25]

18. 45-Cory Eliason, 11.849[4]

19. 95-Justin Youngquist, 11.849[22]

20. 26-Justin Peck, 11.872[32]

21. 27C-Camden Robustelli, 11.903[17]

22. 19JR-Joel Myers Jr, 11.918[5]

23. 18T-Tanner Holmes, 11.941[21]

24. 55-Trey Starks, 11.942[31]

25. 2K-Gauge Garcia, 11.943[27]

26. 21-James McFadden, 11.943[7]

27. 55XL-Dominic Scelzi, 11.978[1]

28. 42-Sye Lynch, 11.984[28]

29. 7O-Colin Mackey, 11.989[19]

30. 7BC-Giovanni Scelzi, 11.999[39]

31. 1C-Colton Heath, 12.016[36]

32. 14-Daryn Pittman, 12.056[37]

33. 9G-Greg Otis, 12.061[6]

34. 17-Cam Smith, 12.080[34]

35. 91-Chase Goetz, 12.083[26]

36. 95R-Dan Reynold, 12.200[20]

37. 29K-Levi Kuntz, 12.512[11]

38. 1M-Mike Brown, 16.203[18]

39. 21W-Jake Wheeler, [23]

TJ Forged Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 9-Chase Randall[2]

2. 13L-Tyler Thompson[4]

3. 24-Rico Abreu[5]

4. 27C-Camden Robustelli[1]

5. 2K-Gauge Garcia[7]

6. F1-Levi Klatt[3]

7. 7O-Colin Mackey[8]

8. 9G-Greg Otis[9]

9. 29K-Levi Kuntz[10]

10. 88-Tanner Thorson[6]

DMI Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 45-Cory Eliason[2]

2. 19JR-Joel Myers Jr[1]

3. 21P-Robbie Price[4]

4. 19-Brent Marks[3]

5. 13-Daison Pursley[6]

6. 21-James McFadden[7]

7. 7BC-Giovanni Scelzi[8]

8. 26F-Eric Fisher[5]

9. 17-Cam Smith[9]

10. 1M-Mike Brown[10]

BR Motorsports Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 18T-Tanner Holmes[1]

2. 95-Justin Youngquist[2]

3. 2XM-Max Mittry[3]

4. 24D-Danny Sams III[4]

5. 18-Jason Solwold[5]

6. 55XL-Dominic Scelzi[7]

7. 1C-Colton Heath[8]

8. 91-Chase Goetz[9]

9. 49-Brad Sweet[6]

10. 21W-Jake Wheeler[10]

Rod End Supply Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 26-Justin Peck[2]

2. 55-Trey Starks[1]

3. 21S-Jesse Schlotfeldt[4]

4. 87-Justin Sanders[3]

5. 5-Brenham Crouch[6]

6. 21L-Landon Brooks[5]

7. 42-Sye Lynch[7]

8. 14-Daryn Pittman[8]

9. 95R-Dan Reynold[9]

Winters Performance B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 88-Tanner Thorson[1]

2. 21L-Landon Brooks[3]

3. 55XL-Dominic Scelzi[7]

4. 26F-Eric Fisher[4]

5. 7BC-Giovanni Scelzi[10]

6. 7O-Colin Mackey[9]

7. 1C-Colton Heath[11]

8. 14-Daryn Pittman[12]

9. F1-Levi Klatt[5]

10. 91-Chase Goetz[14]

11. 29K-Levi Kuntz[17]

12. 9G-Greg Otis[13]

13. 17-Cam Smith[15]

14. 1M-Mike Brown[18]

15. 95R-Dan Reynold[16]

16. 21-James McFadden[6]

17. 42-Sye Lynch[8]

18. 49-Brad Sweet[2]

19. 21W-Jake Wheeler[19]

Kubota A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 24-Rico Abreu[7]

2. 21P-Robbie Price[3]

3. 13L-Tyler Thompson[5]

4. 18-Jason Solwold[4]

5. 5-Brenham Crouch[6]

6. 26-Justin Peck[13]

7. 19-Brent Marks[12]

8. 24D-Danny Sams III[1]

9. 13-Daison Pursley[8]

10. 88-Tanner Thorson[21]

11. 45-Cory Eliason[11]

12. 18T-Tanner Holmes[16]

13. 49-Brad Sweet[25]

14. 21S-Jesse Schlotfeldt[2]

15. 87-Justin Sanders[14]

16. 2XM-Max Mittry[10]

17. 9-Chase Randall[9]

18. 19JR-Joel Myers Jr[17]

19. 55XL-Dominic Scelzi[23]

20. 55-Trey Starks[19]

21. 7BC-Giovanni Scelzi[26]

22. 95-Justin Youngquist[15]

23. 2K-Gauge Garcia[20]

24. 21L-Landon Brooks[22]

25. 14-Daryn Pittman[27]

26. 42-Sye Lynch[28]

27. 26F-Eric Fisher[24]

28. 27C-Camden Robustelli[18]