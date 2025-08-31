World of Outlaws Rained Out Saturday at Huset’s; Sunday Still On

BRANDON, SD (August 30, 2025) — The opening night of the L.G. Everist Huset’s Shootout presented by Ace Ready Mix and Myrl & Roy’s Paving Saturday night featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series was rained out.

Race fans holding advance tickets for Saturday’s program will be refunded from their original place of purchase within seven days or you can mail your ticket into PO Box 731 Brandon, SD 57005 for a refund. If you purchased a pit pass for Saturday’s event you can use it for Sunday’s program or mail it into the same address listed above.

The World of Outlaws program Sunday at Huset’s paying $25,000 to win as of this post is still on as scheduled.