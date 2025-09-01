Wyatt Burks Banks Victory with POWRi WAR/MWRA at Lake Ozark Speedway

From POWRi

Eldon, MO. (8/30/25) Wyatt Burks would use precision on a restart to nab victory in Night One of the 8th Annual Non-Wing Nationals presented by Start2Finish TV at Lake Ozark Speedway, featuring the Wholesale Batteries POWRi WAR/MWRA Challenge Series, running in conjunction with the Western Iowa Non-Wing Sprints, to notch his eleventh career feature victory by leading twelve laps on the way to the checkers.

Clashing at ‘The Lake’, POWRi WAR/MWRA would find twenty talented traditional sprinters witnessing Wesley Smith set the quickest qualifying hot-lap time of 13.828-second lap as Dakota Earls, Jack Wagner, and Justin Johnson each earned heat racing victories.

Kick-starting the initial green flag start with high-point qualifier Dakota Earls and Jack Wagner lined up in the front row, Jack Wagner would gain the lead on the opening seven laps with the field forming for positions behind the pace setter.

Overtaking for the top spot briefly, Samuel Wagner would hold the front of the field for a single lap as action aplenty ensued behind the leader with Wyatt Burks, Jack Wagner, Anthony Nicholson, and Wesley Smith running inside the top five around the mid point of the feature.

Cruising into the lead using a perfect restart, tenth-starting Wyatt Burks would emerge victorious with the POWRi WAR/MWRA to notch his first yearly league victory. Staying in the hunt, Wesley Smith would finish runner-up from starting ninth as early leader Jack Wagner completed the final podium placements.

“I threw a hail-marry slider on that restart, with Jack and Samuel going at it for the lead, I knew it was really the only shot I had for the lead,” said Wyatt Burks in the Lake Ozark Speedway victory lane. Adding “I haven’t won a WAR race in a while, so this feels pretty special. Hopefully, we can pull it off again tomorrow. ”

Challenging closely behind would find hard-charger Samuel Wagner finish fourth from starting sixteenth as Tom Curran rounded out the top-five finishers for the Wholesale Batteries Inc. POWRi WAR/MWRA Challenge Series at Lake Ozark Speedway in Night One of the 8th Annual Non-Wing Nationals presented by Start2Finish TV.

Lake Ozark Speedway | POWRi WAR/MWRA | Non-Wing Nationals | 8/30/25:

Start2Finish TV Quick Hot Lap Time: 44-Wesley Smith(13.828)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 15E-Dakota Earls

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 77-Jack Wagner

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: 27-Justin Johnson

Wholesale Batteries Inc. High Point Qualifier: 15E-Dakota Earls

Smileys Racing Products Hard Charger: 73-Samuel Wagner(+12)

Wholesale Batteries Inc. Feature Winner: 11W-Wyatt Burks

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/547494/races

Wholesale Batteries A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 11W-Wyatt Burks[10]; 2. 44-Wesley Smith[9]; 3. 77-Jack Wagner[2]; 4. 73-Samuel Wagner[16]; 5. 11X-Tom Curran[13]; 6. 15E-Dakota Earls[1]; 7. 26-Zachary Clark[12]; 8. 16-Anthony Nicholson[3]; 9. 2H-Luke Howard[8]; 10. 6-Jake Kouba[6]; 11. 52-Blake Bowers[7]; 12. 75-Glen Saville[15]; 13. 48-Taylor Forbes[14]; 14. 93-JR Parkinson[17]; 15. 27-Justin Johnson[4]; 16. 1-Chris Desselle[5]; 17. 25-Mike McCleary[18]; 18. 33-Bryson Smith[11]; 19. 18K-Kyle Gorham[20]; 20. 2-Chad Goff[19].

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 15E-Dakota Earls[2]; 2. 52-Blake Bowers[1]; 3. 6-Jake Kouba[5]; 4. 44-Wesley Smith[4]; 5. 11X-Tom Curran[7]; 6. 73-Samuel Wagner[3]; 7. 2-Chad Goff[6].

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 77-Jack Wagner[2]; 2. 16-Anthony Nicholson[3]; 3. 26-Zachary Clark[1]; 4. 33-Bryson Smith[4]; 5. 48-Taylor Forbes[5]; 6. 93-JR Parkinson[6]; 7. 18K-Kyle Gorham[7].

Auto Meter Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 27-Justin Johnson[1]; 2. 1-Chris Desselle[2]; 3. 2H-Luke Howard[3]; 4. 11W-Wyatt Burks[4]; 5. 75-Glen Saville[5]; 6. 25-Mike McCleary[6].

Start2Finish Qualifying 1: 1. 44-Wesley Smith, 00:13.828[4]; 2. 73-Samuel Wagner, 00:14.237[1]; 3. 15E-Dakota Earls, 00:14.271[3]; 4. 52-Blake Bowers, 00:14.411[7]; 5. 6-Jake Kouba, 00:14.478[2]; 6. 2-Chad Goff, 00:14.531[6]; 7. 11X-Tom Curran, 00:15.212[5].

Start2Finish Qualifying 2: 1. 33-Bryson Smith, 00:14.409[4]; 2. 16-Anthony Nicholson, 00:14.412[3]; 3. 77-Jack Wagner, 00:14.493[2]; 4. 26-Zachary Clark, 00:14.751[1]; 5. 48-Taylor Forbes, 00:14.995[6]; 6. 93-JR Parkinson, 00:15.477[5]; 7. 18K-Kyle Gorham, 00:15.777[7].

Start2Finish Qualifying 3: 1. 11W-Wyatt Burks, 00:14.353[1]; 2. 2H-Luke Howard, 00:14.375[2]; 3. 1-Chris Desselle, 00:14.926[3]; 4. 27-Justin Johnson, 00:15.227[6]; 5. 75-Glen Saville, 00:15.488[5]; 6. 25-Mike McCleary, 00:15.636[4].

