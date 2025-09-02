2025 NATIONAL MIDGET AUTO RACING HALL OF FAME CLASS REVEALED

By Richie Murray

Sun Prairie, Wisconsin (September 1, 2025)………Gene Angelillo, Leroy Byers, Dave Darland, Hank & Scot Hersh, Ralph Potter and Dave Steele are the newest inductees into the National Midget Auto Racing Hall of Fame, class of 2025.

The announcement was made during last Sunday night’s Firemen’s Nationals event at Sun Prairie, Wisconsin’s Angell Park Speedway, the home of the National Midget Auto Racing Hall of Fame.

Gene Angelillo notched an unprecedented 14 NEMA championships and 107 feature wins as a car owner with the series between 1980-2009 with the likes of Drew Fornoro, Russ Stoehr and Joey Payne. Furthermore, his cars won five ARDC races and the 1984 title with driver Nick Fornoro Jr. From 1995-2002, Angelillo also served as the President of NEMA.

Leroy Byers was among the most preeminent racing photographers who dedicated his life to motorsports, and quite notably, midget racing. Over four decades, he built an extensive racing collection and captured a plethora of images at events across the USA, including near his home base of Colorado and with the Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association.

As one of the most successful drivers of his era, Dave Darland captured back-to-back USAC National Midget championships in 2001-2002. The first of those completed his quest to become a member of the USAC Triple Crown club. His 30 USAC National Midget triumphs included the Belleville Nationals, the Hut 100 and the Turkey Night Grand Prix.

Dave Steele was among the most talented and successful pavement midget racers of all-time. All 18 of his USAC National Midget triumphs came on asphalt between 1998-2007. He scored monumental victories at the Night Before the 500, thrice at the Copper World Classic, twice at the Turkey Night Grand Prix and a memorable Twin 25s victory at IRP in 2002.

A two-time USAC National Midget entrant titlist in 1992 and 1994, Ralph Potter earned 16 career USAC National Midget wins between 1991-2000 with drivers Tony Elliott, Mike Bliss, Tony Stewart, Tracy Hines and Jay Drake. Marquee wins in Potter’s V6 powered car include the Night Before the 500 with Mike Bliss & the Chili Bowl with Dave Blaney, both in 1993.

The father and son duo of Hank & Scot Hersh were the team to beat in Rocky Mountain Midget racing. With driver Mike Gregg, they collected eight titles between 1977-1987, while amassing 62 series wins. Big midget wins include the 1981 Belleville Nationals, the Kingdome in 1984, and three USAC national wins, including one televised by ESPN at IRP in 1988.

The 40th annual luncheon and induction ceremony for the six inductees will be held on Friday, January 16, 2025. The event will be held at Fair Meadow Hall at the Tulsa Fairgrounds in Oklahoma, adjacent to the Expo Center which will be hosting the Chili Bowl Nationals during the week.

For additional information on the National Midget Auto Racing Hall of Fame, contact Barb Hellyer at kingdoodlebug@sbcglobal.net.