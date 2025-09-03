Placerville Next Up on NARC Schedule

From Andrew Kunas

(September 2, 2025) — The second and final visit of the season to Placerville Speedway is next for the NARC King of the West 410 sprint car series this Saturday (September 6th), with close-quarters action awaiting competitors on the ¼-mile bullring clay oval in the Pay Dirt Showdown.

Placerville Speedway, a staple on the NARC schedule, has long been known as one of the most exciting tracks for fans and one of the most challenging for racers. The track is known for its intense racing in close confines on high banking, but also being one of the fastest tracks of its size in the country as well, producing lap times in the 9-second bracket before. It is one of those unique tracks that leave little room for error. Scoring a main event win in a 410 sprint car at Placerville Speedway has long been considered a feather in the cap for drivers.

Saturday’s Pay Dirt Showdown event will pay $5,000 to win.

Former NARC champion D.J. Netto of Hanford leads the points battle in the Netto Ag No. 88n going into Saturday’s event, ahead of former champions Sean Becker and Bud Kaeding. Netto has two wins on the season, but hasn’t found victory lane since May 10th at Antioch Speedway. Netto did net a pair of solid third place finishes during this past weekend’s Louie Vermeil Classic at Calistoga Speedway to firm up that points lead with just five NARC races to go. There is a slim 19-point spread between the top three positions in the championship battle. (Full standings are listed below.)

WHO TO WATCH

When NARC last visited Placerville Speedway on May 31st, it was Clovis driver Dominic Gorden who won the prestigious Dave Bradway Jr Memorial, holding off a determined Shane Golobic at the end for the victory. It was Gorden’s second career NARC victory and one of the biggest of his sprint car racing career. Gorden almost tasted victory again in Sunday’s Louie Vermeil Classic finale aboard the Fortitude Driver Development No. 10, almost getting by James McFadden’s wounded car at the finish line.

Perhaps a sentimental favorite would be Oakley’s Dylan Bloomfield, piloting the Vertullo Racing No. 83v entry. Bloomfield is still looking for his first NARC win, and Placerville Speedway could be the place for it to happen as Bloomfield finished third at the Bradway and challenged for the lead that night.

Also expected to appear is several-time track champion Andy Forsberg of Auburn, long a regular track champion competitor to watch at Placerville Speedway. Shane Golobic, from Fremont, is expected as well and will be another one to watch, having a lot of success in both sprint cars and midgets at Placerville over the years.

Other drivers expected include Campbell’s Bud Kaeding, Oroville’s Sean Becker, Fresno’s Mariah Ede, Easton’s Caeden Steele, Oklahoma driver Cannon Mcintoch, Lincoln’s Tanner Carrick, Roseville’s Colby Copeland, Caeden Steele from Fresno, Lemoore’s Gauge Garcia, Suisun City’s Chance Grasty, Roseville’s Justyn Cox, Billy Aton from Benicia, and many others. Oregon’s Tanner Holmes is scheduled to appear as well.

FAN INFO

Placerville Speedway is located at 100 Placerville Drive on the El Dorado County Fairgrounds. The NorCal dwarf cars will also be in action on Saturday night. General admission tickets are $28, with seniors 62+ and military in for $25 and juniors ages 12 to 17 also in for $25. Kids 11 and younger get in for just $10 and children 5 and under are free.

The fairgrounds is charging $10 to park. Grandstands open at 4:00 p.m. with NARC qualifying happening at 5:30 p.m. with racing to follow.

The Northern Auto Racing Club is the premier 410 winged sprint car series in the western United States. Since 1960, the traveling organization has thrilled fans at dirt tracks up and down the West Coast and crowned a “King of the West” champion. For more information on the NARC 410 sprint car series, including race results, points standings, and upcoming events, go to www.narc410.com. You can also follow on various social media platforms.

The NARC 410 Sprint Car Racing Series is sponsored by Hoosier Racing Tires and Floracing.com. Associate sponsors include Automotive Racing Products (ARP), Beacon Wealth Strategies, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Bullet Impressions, Jim Allen Promotions, Kimo’s Tropical Car Wash, Mettec Titanium, MyRacePass, Red Rose Transportation, Tarlton & Son, Wedg High Performance Karts, Williams Roofing, and Winters Performance Products.

2025 NARC 410 SPRINT CARS SERIES POINT STANDINGS

(AFTER 22 EVENTS IN 27-RACE SERIES – 9/2/25)

DJ Netto, Hanford – 2835

Sean Becker, Roseville – 2818

Bud Kaeding, Campbell – 2816

Dominic Gorden, Clovis – 2781

Caeden Steele, Fresno – 2614

Tyler Thompson, Harrisburg, OR (R) – 2550

Gauge Garcia, Lemoore – 2454

Mariah Ede, Fresno (R) – 2408

Justin Sanders, Aromas – 2312

Billy Aton, Benicia – 2029

Dominic Scelzi, Fresno – 2020

Shane Golobic, Fremont – 1935

Landon Brooks, Rio Oso – 1881

John Clark, Windsor – 1869

Tanner Holmes, Jacksonville, OR – 1760

Nick Parker, Tucson, AX – 1684

Max Mittry, Redding – 1570

Dylan Bloomfield, Oakley – 1338

Kaleb Montgomery, Templeton – 1330

James McFadden, AUS – 1288