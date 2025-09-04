MOBILE RELEASES EARLY ENTRIES FOR SATURDAY’S WINGED SPRINT CAR RETURN

From David Sink

September 3, 2025 – September 3, 2025 – Race organizer Fred Fayard and Mobile International Speedway officials today announced the early entries for the second winged sprint car race of the year at Mobile International Speedway in Irvington, Alabama scheduled for this Saturday night September 6, 2025.

Saturday’s 360-winged sprint car event at the historic Alabama half-mile high-banked speedway will be only the third time since 2019 that winged sprint cars have competed at MIS.

Tampa, Florida’s Johnny Gilbertson was victorious the last time the speedway hosted winged sprint cars this past April 26. Gilbertson held off repeated late race challenges from Dave Mader III to win the thrilling feature event.

A $2,000 winner’s share and $500 to start the event will be on the line for the September 6 return. It will be an open tire event, which should add more intrigue to the night as teams can choose the brand they prefer.

Race officials released the list of confirmed drivers as of Wednesday evening. They confirmed there will be additional entrants announced as they are confirmed leading up to Saturday’s scheduled event.

EARLY ANNOUNCED EXPECTED ENTRIES (As of 9/3/2025)

6 – Chase Wood Sr. – Mobile, AL

12 – Blake Mallette – Vancleave, MS

13 – Todd Fayard – Biloxi, MS

18 – Dave Mader III – Mobile, AL

21 – Butch David – Geismar, LA

27 – Chase Wood Jr. – Mobile, AL

32 – Brandon Blended – Gulfport, MS

56 – Stan Smith – Mobile, AL

61 – Colton Bettis – Lutz, FL

77 – Francis Crowder – Panama City, FL

94 – Parker Davis – Mobile, AL

121 – Todd Bliss – Baton Rouge, LA

121 – Derrick Dupre – Baton Rouge, LA

