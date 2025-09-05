Danner Wins USAC Feature at Tri-City

PONTOON BEACH, IL (September 5, 2025) — Briggs Danner won the USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series feature Friday night at Tri-City Speedway. Danner took the lead from Kyle Cummins on lap 14 and drove to a 0.562 second advantage at the finish.
Cummins, Chase Stockon, Justin Grant, and Mario Clouser rounded out the top five.
USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series
Tri-City Speedway
Pontoon Beach, Illinois
Friday, September 5, 2025
Feature:
Chase Stockon leads Cummins and Briggs Danner.
Lap two
Danner looks under Cummins, cannot make the pass.
Caution on lap three, Koby Eimpson backwards in turn three.
Cumins by Stockon turns one and two on lap four, Danner follows in three and four.
Stockon under pressure from Grant for fourt on lap five.
11 laps in, Dakota Earls slid into the fence between turns three and four and piroetted on the tail of his car, but did not turn over.
Lap 14, Danner slide job on cummins for the lead.
1. 39-Briggs Danner
2. 3P-Kyle Cummins
3. 92-Chase Stockon
4. 4-Justin Grant
5. 6-Mario Clouser
6. 63-Cale Coons
7. 57-Logan Seavey
8. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles
9. 3R-Kevin Thomas Jr.
10. 5T-Jake Swanson
11. 5G-Gunnar Setser
12. 2B-Kale Drake
13. 21AZ-C.J. Leary
14. 5-Jadon Rogers
15. 28-Brandon Mattox
16. 19-Hayden Reinbold
17. 21K-Kobe Simpson
18. 4X-Braydon Cromwell
19. 44-Wesley Smith
20. 16-Anthony Nicholson
21. 15E-Dakota Earls
22. 41-Ricky Lewis