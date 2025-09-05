Danner Wins USAC Feature at Tri-City

PONTOON BEACH, IL (September 5, 2025) — Briggs Danner won the USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series feature Friday night at Tri-City Speedway. Danner took the lead from Kyle Cummins on lap 14 and drove to a 0.562 second advantage at the finish.

Cummins, Chase Stockon, Justin Grant, and Mario Clouser rounded out the top five.

USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series

Tri-City Speedway

Pontoon Beach, Illinois

Friday, September 5, 2025

Feature:

Chase Stockon leads Cummins and Briggs Danner.

Lap two

Danner looks under Cummins, cannot make the pass.

Caution on lap three, Koby Eimpson backwards in turn three.

Cumins by Stockon turns one and two on lap four, Danner follows in three and four.

Stockon under pressure from Grant for fourt on lap five.

11 laps in, Dakota Earls slid into the fence between turns three and four and piroetted on the tail of his car, but did not turn over.

Lap 14, Danner slide job on cummins for the lead.

1. 39-Briggs Danner

2. 3P-Kyle Cummins

3. 92-Chase Stockon

4. 4-Justin Grant

5. 6-Mario Clouser

6. 63-Cale Coons

7. 57-Logan Seavey

8. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles

9. 3R-Kevin Thomas Jr.

10. 5T-Jake Swanson

11. 5G-Gunnar Setser

12. 2B-Kale Drake

13. 21AZ-C.J. Leary

14. 5-Jadon Rogers

15. 28-Brandon Mattox

16. 19-Hayden Reinbold

17. 21K-Kobe Simpson

18. 4X-Braydon Cromwell

19. 44-Wesley Smith

20. 16-Anthony Nicholson

21. 15E-Dakota Earls

22. 41-Ricky Lewis