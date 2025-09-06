Grant Gets Record Setting Victory at Wheatland

WHEATLAND, MO (September 6 2025) — Justin Grant moved into sole possession of the all time feature victories with the USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series Saturday night at Lucas Oil Speedway. Grant picked up his 63rd career feature win with the series, moving him past Dave Darland to top that list.
Jake Swanson, Wyatt Burks, Michel Moles, and Logan Seavey rounded out the top five.
USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series
Lucas Oil Speedway
Wheatland, Missouri
Saturday, September 6, 2025
Feature:
1. 4-Justin Grant
2. 5T-Jake Swanson
3. 5x-Wyatt Burks
4. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles
5. 57-Logan Seavey
6. 63-Cale Coons
7. 5G-Gunnar Setser
8. 3R-Kevin Thomas Jr
9. 3P-Kyle Cummins
10. 21AZ-CJ Leary
11. 77-Jack Wagner
12. 39-Briggs Danner
13. 92-Chase Stockon
14. 19-Hayden Reinbold
15. 5-Jadon Rogers
16. 73-Samuel Wagner
17. 2B-Kale Drake
18. 15E-Dakota Earls
19. 27-Justin Johnson
20. 4x-Braydon Cromwell
21. 44-Wesley Smith
22. 16-Anthony Nicholson
23. 41-Clinton Boyles