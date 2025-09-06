Grant Gets Record Setting Victory at Wheatland

WHEATLAND, MO (September 6 2025) — Justin Grant moved into sole possession of the all time feature victories with the USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series Saturday night at Lucas Oil Speedway. Grant picked up his 63rd career feature win with the series, moving him past Dave Darland to top that list.

Jake Swanson, Wyatt Burks, Michel Moles, and Logan Seavey rounded out the top five.

USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series

Lucas Oil Speedway

Wheatland, Missouri

Saturday, September 6, 2025

Feature:

1. 4-Justin Grant

2. 5T-Jake Swanson

3. 5x-Wyatt Burks

4. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles

5. 57-Logan Seavey

6. 63-Cale Coons

7. 5G-Gunnar Setser

8. 3R-Kevin Thomas Jr

9. 3P-Kyle Cummins

10. 21AZ-CJ Leary

11. 77-Jack Wagner

12. 39-Briggs Danner

13. 92-Chase Stockon

14. 19-Hayden Reinbold

15. 5-Jadon Rogers

16. 73-Samuel Wagner

17. 2B-Kale Drake

18. 15E-Dakota Earls

19. 27-Justin Johnson

20. 4x-Braydon Cromwell

21. 44-Wesley Smith

22. 16-Anthony Nicholson

23. 41-Clinton Boyles