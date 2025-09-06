PADDOCK SWEEPS RANSOMVILLE, WINS FOR FOURTH TIME THIS SEASON

By Marty Czekala

RANSOMVILLE, N.Y. – Dillon Paddock’s nickname may change at Ransomville from “The Show Stopper” to “The Sweeper.”

The driver of the No. 8 started from pole and then took the lead for good on lap four to take the CRSA feature win at Ransomville Speedway and trim Zach Sobotka’s points lead down to 29.

“I don’t know how I got so lucky to win at Ransomville twice in one year,” Paddock said. “I can’t thank all my guys enough. Blake helped me rebuild this thing all week (after his flip two weeks ago at Brewerton). It’s always thrashing last minute with us, but we always seem to figure it out.”

Paddock brought the field to green for 25 laps, sharing the front row with Alysha Bay. “The Queen of Speed” went to the front early, leading her first feature laps of the season.

On lap four, Paddock moved from his “Show Stopper Lane” up top to the bottom in turns one and two to pull even with Bay and take the lead.

Bailey Boyd, whose best career finish was fourth last July at “The Big R,” moved his way up early, getting into third on lap seven, then second the following lap thanks to the top of the track.

The lone accident of the feature came on lap nine when Dalton Herrick caught the wall in turns one and two, flipping his No. 29 over the wall in front of the billboards. Herrick climbed out uninjured.

Paddock held serve on the restart over Bailey Boyd, steadily increasing his lead up to two seconds at halfway, trying to get maximum points to chip down on Sobotka’s points lead.

The No. 38 of Sobotka, starting ninth, climbed his way through the field at a leisurely pace, cracking the top five by lap eight, then moving upstairs to take third from Darryl Ruggles with 10 to go.

However, it was all Paddock winning by three seconds, matching his win total with Sobotka to score his fourth win of the season.

“Last time we were here, it was right around the bottom and I didn’t run very many laps around the bottom tonight,” Paddock said. “[Alysha] made me move around and it worked out. Hats off to Ransomville; they did a great job on the track tonight, top and bottom. Happy to pick up two wins here.”

In his first full year of 305 Sprint Car competition, Boyd scored his career best finish, second at Ransomville, giving him five straight top tens and his first podium with CRSA.

“Man, it doesn’t get better than this,” said Boyd. “I found some grip up top and started making positions. We were gaining on Paddock before that red and I was right there, but wasn’t able to get it.”

Zach Sobotka rounded out the podium with a third-place run. With the result, he is one top five away from matching Scott Goodrich’s record in 2015 for top fives in a season (Goodrich had 15).

“We moved up spots and got a top three out of it,” said Sobotka. “It was a pretty racy track. I found the top a little early there and thought it was going to have something. With the red coming out, it took me a few laps to get my momentum rolling.”

A 13th place finish or better for Sobotka tomorrow night at Weedsport will give him a significant championship advantage. Once the A-Main wraps up, three events the rest of the year will pay show up points only.

The night got better for Sobotka as his name was drawn for the final loyalty giveaway for a Winter’s rear end, along with other goodies. CRSA and Mike Emhof Motorsports thank Sobotka, his team and family for their support and participation with the series.

The Ruggles World of Autobody & Graphics Hard Luck Award went to Herrick after his flip.

Jordan Hutton received the Powdertech Powdercoating Hard Charger, gaining six spots to finish fifth.

19 drivers checked in this evening.

“The Future Stars of Sprint Cars” get a good night’s sleep, then head to Weedsport Speedway to make up their feature from July and conclude the I-90 Pit Stop Challenge, plus payout full points one last time in 2025. Action can be seen live on DIRTVision.

