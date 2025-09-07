Justin Sanders Wins NARC Feature at Placerville

PLACERVILLE, CA (September 6, 2025) — Justin Sanders won the Northern Auto Racing Club feature Saturday night at Placerville Speedway. Dylan Bloomfield, Sean Becker, Justyn Cox, and Gauge Garcia rounded out the top five.

Northern Auto Racing Club

Placerville Speedway

Placerville, California

Saturday, September 6, 2025

Qualifying

1. X1-Chance Grasty, 10.217[14]

2. 2X-Justin Sanders, 10.281[15]

3. 83-Cannon McIntosh, 10.323[4]

4. 3-Kaleb Montgomery, 10.326[13]

5. 17-Colby Copeland, 10.385[6]

6. 7B-Sean Becker, 10.409[3]

7. 2K-Gauge Garcia, 10.419[9]

8. 88N-DJ Netto, 10.464[16]

9. 42X-Justyn Cox, 10.502[11]

10. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield, 10.548[7]

11. 10-Dominic Gorden, 10.577[19]

12. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt, 10.587[8]

13. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 10.606[2]

14. 17W-Shane Golobic, 10.615[18]

15. 29-Bud Kaeding, 10.620[23]

16. 12J-John Clark, 10.679[17]

17. 2XM-Max Mittry, 10.687[1]

18. 92-Andy Forsberg, 10.703[12]

19. 14-Mariah Ede, 10.720[10]

20. 61-Travis Labat, 10.743[20]

21. 9-DJ Freitas, 10.769[21]

22. 15-Michael Sellers, 10.806[5]

23. 85-AJ Alderman, 11.353[22]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[3]

2. X1-Chance Grasty[4]

3. 2K-Gauge Garcia[2]

4. 12J-John Clark[6]

5. 83T-Tanner Carrick[5]

6. 3-Kaleb Montgomery[1]

7. 14-Mariah Ede[7]

8. 15-Michael Sellers[8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 88N-DJ Netto[2]

2. 2X-Justin Sanders[4]

3. 17-Colby Copeland[1]

4. 10-Dominic Gorden[3]

5. 17W-Shane Golobic[5]

6. 2XM-Max Mittry[6]

7. 61-Travis Labat[7]

8. 85-AJ Alderman[8]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 42X-Justyn Cox[2]

2. 7B-Sean Becker[1]

3. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt[3]

4. 29-Bud Kaeding[5]

5. 92-Andy Forsberg[6]

6. 9-DJ Freitas[7]

7. 83-Cannon McIntosh[4]

Dash (6 Laps)

1. 42X-Justyn Cox[2]

2. 7B-Sean Becker[4]

3. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[1]

4. 2X-Justin Sanders[5]

5. X1-Chance Grasty[6]

6. 88N-DJ Netto[3]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 2X-Justin Sanders[4]

2. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[3]

3. 7B-Sean Becker[2]

4. 42X-Justyn Cox[1]

5. 2K-Gauge Garcia[8]

6. 88N-DJ Netto[6]

7. X1-Chance Grasty[5]

8. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt[9]

9. 3-Kaleb Montgomery[16]

10. 29-Bud Kaeding[11]

11. 83T-Tanner Carrick[13]

12. 12J-John Clark[12]

13. 2XM-Max Mittry[17]

14. 83-Cannon McIntosh[19]

15. 10-Dominic Gorden[10]

16. 61-Travis Labat[21]

17. 9-DJ Freitas[18]

18. 15-Michael Sellers[22]

19. 85-AJ Alderman[23]

20. 14-Mariah Ede[20]

21. 17-Colby Copeland[7]

22. 92-Andy Forsberg[15]

23. 17W-Shane Golobic[14]