Henry Escapes Off Track Excursion to Win Opening Night of the Ford Classic

FREMONT, OH (September 12, 2025) — Cap Henry continued his recent hot streak with the All Star Circuit of Champions in Ohio by winning the Jim and Joanne Ford Classic Saturday night at Fremont Speedway. Henry, from Republic, Ohio, was able to overcome sliding off the race track on lap seven which dropped him from the lead to fifth position to climb back through the field taking the lead back on lap 26 and cruising to the victory.

Kasey Jedrzejek, Darin Naida, All Star Circuit of Champions point leader Kalib Henry from 22nd starting position, and Cale Thomas rounded out the top five.

Jim and Joanne Ford Classic

NAPA All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Valvoline

Fremont Speedway

Fremont, Ohio

Friday, September 12, 2025

Capitol Renegade Qualifying Flight A (2 Laps)

1. 70-Henry Malcuit, 12.816[10]

2. 32-Bryce Lucius, 12.829[9]

3. 51-Scott Bogucki, 12.833[13]

4. 34-Sterling Cling, 12.847[15]

5. 29-Zeth Sabo, 12.885[6]

6. 15C-Chris Andrews, 12.912[2]

7. 01-Bryan Sebetto, 13.013[14]

8. 10TS-Tyler Schiets, 13.046[11]

9. 2+-Brian Smith, 13.075[5]

10. 28N-Trey Jacobs, 13.105[8]

11. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.109[17]

12. 38-Leyton Wagner, 13.130[1]

13. 4-Zane DeVault, 13.176[7]

14. 101-Kalib Henry, 13.279[3]

15. X-Mike Keegan, 13.290[4]

16. 6J-Jonah Aumend, 13.325[12]

17. 2MD-Aiden Price, 16.602[16]

Capitol Renegade Qualifying Flight B (2 Laps)

1. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 12.566[1]

2. 33W-Cap Henry, 12.571[4]

3. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 12.709[14]

4. 16-DJ Foos, 12.762[2]

5. 7N-Darin Naida, 12.764[9]

6. 49X-Cale Thomas, 12.818[16]

7. 20B-Cody Bova, 12.822[11]

8. 19H-Joel Myers Jr, 12.826[3]

9. 19-TJ Michael, 12.853[12]

10. 5-Kody Brewer, 12.853[13]

11. 45-Devon Borden, 12.934[15]

12. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 12.963[8]

13. 98-Ky Harper, 13.031[5]

14. W20-Greg Wilson, 13.095[6]

15. 16B-Ty Williams, 13.868[7]

16. 75-Jerry Dahms, 14.641[10]

Premier Planning Premier Planning Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 01-Bryan Sebetto[1]

2. 29-Zeth Sabo[2]

3. 51-Scott Bogucki[3]

4. 35-Stuart Brubaker[6]

5. 4-Zane DeVault[7]

6. X-Mike Keegan[8]

7. 2+-Brian Smith[5]

8. 70-Henry Malcuit[4]

9. 2MD-Aiden Price[9]

All Pro All Pro Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 15C-Chris Andrews[2]

2. 32-Bryce Lucius[4]

3. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[1]

4. 34-Sterling Cling[3]

5. 28N-Trey Jacobs[5]

6. 101-Kalib Henry[7]

7. 38-Leyton Wagner[6]

8. 6J-Jonah Aumend[8]

Adaptive One Adaptive One Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 7N-Darin Naida[2]

2. 20B-Cody Bova[1]

3. 22-Brandon Spithaler[3]

4. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[4]

5. 19-TJ Michael[5]

6. 98-Ky Harper[7]

7. 45-Devon Borden[6]

8. 16B-Ty Williams[8]

Bazell Race Fuels Bazell Race Fuels Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 49X-Cale Thomas[2]

2. 33W-Cap Henry[4]

3. 19H-Joel Myers Jr[1]

4. 16-DJ Foos[3]

5. 15K-Creed Kemenah[6]

6. 5-Kody Brewer[5]

7. W20-Greg Wilson[7]

8. 75-Jerry Dahms[8

Level Utilities Level Utilities Dash (6 Laps)

1. 33W-Cap Henry[1]

2. 32-Bryce Lucius[2]

3. 7N-Darin Naida[3]

4. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[4]

5. 22-Brandon Spithaler[5]

6. 49X-Cale Thomas[6]

Gates Corporation B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 70-Henry Malcuit[1]

2. 101-Kalib Henry[7]

3. 5-Kody Brewer[2]

4. 45-Devon Borden[4]

5. 38-Leyton Wagner[6]

6. X-Mike Keegan[8]

7. W20-Greg Wilson[9]

8. 98-Ky Harper[5]

9. 6J-Jonah Aumend[11]

10. 16B-Ty Williams[10]

11. 2+-Brian Smith[3]

12. 75-Jerry Dahms[12]

DNS: 2MD-Aiden Price

NAPA Auto Parts A Main (35 Laps)

1. 33W-Cap Henry[1]

2. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[4]

3. 7N-Darin Naida[3]

4. 101-Kalib Henry[22]

5. 49X-Cale Thomas[6]

6. 51-Scott Bogucki[7]

7. 29-Zeth Sabo[9]

8. 15C-Chris Andrews[8]

9. 22-Brandon Spithaler[5]

10. 20B-Cody Bova[12]

11. 16-DJ Foos[11]

12. 4-Zane DeVault[20]

13. 15K-Creed Kemenah[19]

14. 34-Sterling Cling[13]

15. 01-Bryan Sebetto[10]

16. 5-Kody Brewer[23]

17. 45-Devon Borden[24]

18. 32-Bryce Lucius[2]

19. 19H-Joel Myers Jr[14]

20. 19-TJ Michael[16]

21. 28N-Trey Jacobs[18]

22. 38-Leyton Wagner[26]

23. 35-Stuart Brubaker[17]

24. 70-Henry Malcuit[21]

25. W20-Greg Wilson[25]

26. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[15]