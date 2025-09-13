Dover Wins MSTS Feature at Spencer

SPENCER, IA (September 12, 2025) — Jack Dover drove from 9th starting position to win the Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Car feature Saturday night at the Clay County Fair Speedway. Dover passed Cole Vanderheiden for the lead on lap 18 to secure the victory.

Vanderheiden, Tasker Phillips, Christopher Thram, and Skylar Prochaska rounded out the top five.

MSTS 410 Sprint Car Series

Clay County Fair Speedway

Spencer, Iowa

Friday, September 12, 2025

Heat Race #1

American Truck Store (8 Laps)

1. 16-Skylar Prochaska[2]

2. 23W-Scott Winters[1]

3. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips[3]

4. 27-Carson McCarl[4]

5. 53-Jack Dover[6]

6. 83JR-Sam Henderson[7]

7. 33B-Scotty Broty[5]

8. 31-Koby Werkmeister[8]

9. 0-Brandon Stevenson[9]

Heat Race #2

Med-Star (8 Laps)

1. 9-Dominic Dobesh[2]

2. 24T-Christopher Thram[3]

3. 13G-Gaige Weldon[8]

4. 81-Cole Vanderheiden[4]

5. 80P-Jacob Peterson[5]

6. 18-Corbin Erickson[1]

7. 7-Clinton Bruns[6]

8. 7D-Davian Bruns[7]

CS Roofing / Westover Masonry A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 53-Jack Dover[9]

2. 81-Cole Vanderheiden[2]

3. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips[6]

4. 24T-Christopher Thram[7]

5. 16-Skylar Prochaska[4]

6. 13G-Gaige Weldon[8]

7. 31-Koby Werkmeister[15]

8. 33B-Scotty Broty[14]

9. 80P-Jacob Peterson[10]

10. 0-Brandon Stevenson[17]

11. 7D-Davian Bruns[16]

12. 9-Dominic Dobesh[1]

13. 23W-Scott Winters[5]

14. 7-Clinton Bruns[13]

15. 18-Corbin Erickson[12]

16. 27-Carson McCarl[3]

17. 83JR-Sam Henderson[11]