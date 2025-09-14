Goodyer Wins Chariots of Thunder Finale

DARWIN, NT (September 13, 2025) — Jock Goodyer won the finale of the Chariots of Thunder Saturday night at Northline Speedway. The win was Goodyer’s second of the weekend. Jamie Veal, Matt Egel, Daniel Storer, and Luke Storer rounded out the top five.

Casey O’Connell won the wingless sprint car main event.

Chariots of Thunder

Northline Speedway

Darwin, Northern Territory

Saturday, September 13, 2025

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. T22-Jock Goodyer

2. V35-Jamie Veal

3. S52-Matt Egel

4. VA43-Daniel Storer

5. S98-Luke Storer

6. Q16-Brodie Davis

7. V96-Dane Court

8. WX22-Jay-Dee Dack

9. Q51-Tim Farrell

10. V10-Steven Loader

11. Q46-Dylan Menz

12. Q12-Michael Pickens

13. NT17-Lachlan Cole

14. W2-Dayne Kingshott

15. NT84-Christopher Harrison

16. NQ7-Lachlan Mchugh

17. NT11-Jordyn Charge

18. W14-Jason Pryde

19. S11-Scott Enderl

20. S96-Brendan Guerin