Goodyer Wins Chariots of Thunder Finale

DARWIN, NT (September 13, 2025) — Jock Goodyer won the finale of the Chariots of Thunder Saturday night at Northline Speedway. The win was Goodyer’s second of the weekend. Jamie Veal, Matt Egel, Daniel Storer, and Luke Storer rounded out the top five.
Casey O’Connell won the wingless sprint car main event.
Chariots of Thunder
Northline Speedway
Darwin, Northern Territory
Saturday, September 13, 2025
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. T22-Jock Goodyer
2. V35-Jamie Veal
3. S52-Matt Egel
4. VA43-Daniel Storer
5. S98-Luke Storer
6. Q16-Brodie Davis
7. V96-Dane Court
8. WX22-Jay-Dee Dack
9. Q51-Tim Farrell
10. V10-Steven Loader
11. Q46-Dylan Menz
12. Q12-Michael Pickens
13. NT17-Lachlan Cole
14. W2-Dayne Kingshott
15. NT84-Christopher Harrison
16. NQ7-Lachlan Mchugh
17. NT11-Jordyn Charge
18. W14-Jason Pryde
19. S11-Scott Enderl
20. S96-Brendan Guerin