R.J. Johnson Wins USAC/CRA Feature at Perris

From Lance Jennings

PERRIS, CA (September 13, 2025) — Starting fifth, R.J. Johnson took the lead from “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. on the fifteenth lap and shook free from all challengers to win the “So-Cal Showdown” at Perris Auto Speedway. The Laveen, Arizona driver took the Petty Performance Racing #33P Sherman to his first Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car victory of the season over Ricky Lewis, Davis, hard charger Eddie Tafoya Jr., and Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm. For his efforts, the multi-time Arizona Sprint Car Champion also earned an extra $500 from the series title sponsor, Avanti Windows & Doors.

Ricky Lewis of Oxnard, California began the night by claiming his fourth career Woodland Auto Display / WC Friend Company Access Systems Fast Time Award. The owner/driver of the Mesilla Valley Transportation #41 DRC posted a time of 16.819 seconds over the 21-car roster.

Making his second start in the J.W. Mitchell Motorsports #37 Maxim, Yorba Linda, California’s Logan Williams raced to victory in the 8-lap In Honor of Wiley Miler Sr. & Wiley Miller II / Sexton Fire Protection First Heat Race. Defending series champion, R.J. Johnson powered past Brody Roa to top the Silbermann Solar / Factory Wraps Second Heat Race. Verne Sweeney of Lomita, California held off Logan Calderwood to win the WC Friend Company Access Systems / In Memory of Jim & Chet Gardner Third Heat Race aboard the Rachel Guerrero #98 DRC.

Starting thirteenth, Chino Hills, California’s Eddie Tafoya Jr. earned his second In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award / “Best Passing Job” honors of the campaign. The 2019 Rookie of the Year raced up to fourth at the checkered flags.

Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series

Perris Auto Speedway

Perris, California

Saturday, September 13, 2025

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: September 13, 2025 – Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California – “So-Cal Showdown”

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY / WC FRIEND COMPANY ACCESS SYSTEMS QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Ricky Lewis, 41, Lewis-16.819; 2. R.J. Johnson, 33P, Petty-16.932; 3. Tommy Malcolm, 5X, Napier-16.960; 4. Connor Lundy, 97, Lundy-17.037; 5. David Gasper, 18, Kittle/Gasper-17.150; 6. Blake Bower, 17X, Dunkel-17.213; 7. Logan Williams, 37, Mitchell-17.358; 8. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-17.362; 9. Cole Wakim, 73, Ford-17.379; 10. Austin Williams, 17W, Dunkel-17.412; 11. A.J. Bender, 21, Bender-17.430; 12. Logan Calderwood, 6, Calderwood-17.433; 13. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 51T, Tafoya-17.441; 14. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-17.454; 15. Verne Sweeney, 98, Guerrero-17.625; 16. Brent Sexton, 44S, Sexton-18.319; 17. Brecken Guerrero, 98B, Guerrero-18.414; 18. Lonnie Hochstetler, 31H, Hochstetler-18.525; 19. Elexa Herrera, 5E, Herrera-18.732; 20. Jeff Shelton, 72, Shelton-18.812; 21. Jon DeWees, 63D, DeWees-18.903.

IN HONOR OF WILEY MILLER SR. & WILEY MILLER II / SEXTON FIRE PROTECTION FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, All Cars Transfer To Feature) 1. Logan Williams, 2. Austin Williams, 3. Ricky Lewis, 4. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 5. Connor Lundy, 6. Elexa Herrera, 7. Brent Sexton. 2:24.01

SILBERMANN SOLAR / FACTORY WRAPS SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, All Cars Transfer To Feature) 1. R.J. Johnson, 2. Brody Roa, 3. Charles Davis Jr., 4. David Gasper, 5. A.J. Bender, 6. Brecken Guerrero, 7. Jeff Shelton. 2:21.38.

WC FRIEND COMPANY ACCESS SYSTEMS / IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, All Cars Transfer To Feature) 1. Verne Sweeney, 2. Logan Calderwood, 3. Tommy Malcolm, 4. Cole Wakim, 5. Blake Bower, 6. Jon DeWees, 7. Lonnie Hochstetler. 2:22.67.

FEATURE: (30 laps, With Starting Positions) 1. R.J. Johnson (5), 2. Ricky Lewis (6), 3. Charles Davis Jr. (1), 4. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (13), 5. Tommy Malcolm (4), 6. Logan Calderwood (12), 7. Austin Williams (10), 8. Brody Roa (14), 9. Connor Lundy (7), 10. David Gasper (3), 11. Cole Wakim (9), 12. Logan Williams (2), 13. A.J. Bender (11), 14. Jon DeWees (21), 15. Elexa Herrera (19), 16. Brecken Guerrero (17), 17. Lonnie Hochstetler (18), 18. Jeff Shelton (20), 19. Verne Sweeney (15), 20. Blake Bower (8), 21. Brent Sexton (16). NT.

**Blake Bower flipped during the first lap of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-14 Charles Davis Jr., Laps 15-30 R.J. Johnson.

IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER HARD CHARGER: Eddie Tafoya Jr. (13 to 4)

NEW AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINTS:

NEXT AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR RACE: September 27 – Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California