Gobrecht Classic Challenge Is Friday At Williams Grove

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg –Williams Grove Speedway will host the Kevin Gobrecht Classic Challenge for Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars coming up this Friday night, September 19 at 7:30 pm.

Part of the 2025 Hoosier Diamond Series, the Gobrecht Classic Challenge will pay the winner $6,000 to win plus it will make him eligible for a $3,000 bonus if he can go on to claim the Gobrecht Classic itself held the next night at BAPS Motor Speedway.

The HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints are also on the September 19 racing program.

The Gobrecht Classic Challenge feature for the 410 sprints at Williams Grove will go 25-laps in distance while the 358 sprints vie in a 20-lap main.

The fastest qualifier in time trials for the Gobrecht Classic Challenge will claim $300 as the Fast Tees Fast Time Award.

Dylan Norris recently won his third 358 sprint main of the year at Williams Grove, cementing himself as the point leader with just two races remaining for the division on the 2025 schedule.

The season finale for the 358 sprints at the track will take place on September 26.

Adult general admission for September 19 is $20 with students ages 13-20 admitted for just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

