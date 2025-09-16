Jackson Motorplex Featuring Multiple Sprint Car Series This Weekend During Bank Midwest Jackson Nationals Presented by Wyffels Hybrids

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (Sept. 15, 2025) – A trio of sprint car series invade Jackson Motorplex this weekend during the 47th annual Bank Midwest Jackson Nationals presented by Wyffels Hybrids.

The dirt oval welcomes the Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series, the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and the Cressman Sanitation Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars on Friday for the $5,000-to-win Tweeter Memorial presented by Joel Pingeon Trucking and on Saturday, when the main event pays $12,000 to win and $1,200 to start.

The Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars will be competing both nights as well with Saturday’s main event providing $2,500 to win and $250 to start.

A handful of sprint car races have been contested at Jackson Motorplex this season with Carson Macedo winning both rounds of World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series competition. Ryan Timms and Kerry Madsen have also been victorious in the 410ci winged sprint car division.

Brandon Bosma and Trevor Serbus each have a Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars triumph at the track this year.

All three 410 sprint car series are close to wrapping up their seasons with only one race following the Jackson Nationals for the Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series. Blake Nimee currently holds a 127-point lead over Jake Blackhurst and a 137-point advantage over Jordan Goldesberry in the championship standings.

The Jackson Nationals is the final doubleheader of the season for the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and the Cressman Sanitation Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars.

Jade Hastings leads the NOSA standings by 64 points over Jack Croaker with Nick Omdahl 106 points behind Hastings.

Jack Dover is the MSTS 410 Sprint Cars points leader.

The main gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 p.m. each night.

Tickets are available online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

Friday and Saturday for the Bank Midwest Jackson Nationals presented by Wyffels Hybrids (including the Tweeter Memorial presented by Joel Pingeon Trucking on Friday) featuring the Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series, the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and the Cressman Sanitation Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars and the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars

