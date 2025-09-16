WMR-BCRA CALIFORNIA SUPER SERIES RACES INTO PETALUMA FOR 14TH ADOBE CUP

By Steven Blakesley

WATSONVILLE, CALIFORNIA (September 16, 2025) – The inaugural season of the Western Midget Racing / Bay Cities Racing Association California Super Series races into round five on Saturday night as part of the busy 14th Annual Adobe Cup at Petaluma Speedway. The Sprint Car Challenge Tour winged 360 sprint cars and the Bob McCoy Memorial for the Tri-State Pro Stocks are also scheduled. Full midgets will battle for a $2,000 main event prize.

Adult tickets are $25 while seniors 65 and older, juniors ages 12-16, and military are $22. Kids 6-11 are $10 and kids five and under are FREE! Tickets can be purchased at the gate on race day or ahead of time via https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1869/tickets/1442100

Pit gates open at noon with the front gate opening at 4pm. The Petaluma Speedway is located at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds. More info is available at www.Petaluma-Speedway.com

Grandstand seating is general admission this Saturday September 20th at Petaluma Speedway. Adult tickets cost $25; while seniors 65 and older, juniors ages 12-16 and military are $22. Kids 6-11 cost $10 and those five and under are free.

Stockton’s Caden Sarale has established himself as the top driver in the Golden State for full midget racing this season. Sarale leads both the Super Series championship and the USAC Western States championship. He hasn’t finished worse than fourth in the four rounds of the Super Series so far, along with notching a victory at Santa Maria in June. Sarale won the most recent full midget race at Petaluma in May of 2024.

Riverside’s Dane Culver is 63-points out of the lead in second with one top-five and three top-ten finishes. 2025 Western Midget Racing stock production points leader Logan Mitchell of Santa Cruz has been the standout story of the Super Series. Mitchell has driven to three top-five finishes with his economical No. 96x machine. Dale Johnston of Olivehurt and Adam Weisberg of Santa Clarita round out the top-five in the championship. Lincoln’s Tanner Carrick is the most recent Super Series winner, grabbing the 15th annual Howard Kaeding Classic on July 19th.

In addition to the $2,000 to win feature prize, multiple sponsors are contributing contingency awards at each Super Series race. The BR Motorsports / Hot Head Engine Heaters fast-time pays $100. West Evans Motorsports presents the $50 heat races. American Racer Tire West and Motor City Buick GMC will offer a right rear tire, a $227 value, to the hard charger at each Super Series event. Additional supporters of the 2025 WMR/BCRA California Super Series include Tel Tac, Stanton Racing Engines, Storck’s Garage LLC, and Roza Motorsports.

For more information, contact Mike McCluney at (408) 499-5625 and Greg Dennett at (510) 376-3338

2025 Western Midget Racing Championship Schedule – Subject to Change

March 22 Ventura Raceway – WINNER: Anthony Bruno

April 25 Ocean Speedway – WINNER: Logan Mitchell

April 26 Petaluma Speedway – RAIN OUT

May 9 Ocean Speedway – WINNER: Logan Mitchell

June 6 Ocean Speedway – POSTPONED

August 2 Ocean Speedway – Johnny Key Classic with NARC – WINNER: Logan Mitchell

August 15 Ocean Speedway – WINNER: Logan Mitchell

August 16 Antioch Speedway – WINNER: Logan Mitchell

August 30 Ventura Raceway – WINNER: Logan Mitchell

October 25 Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway with NARC