SWANSON CONTINUES TO HOLD TOP SPOT IN PAVEMENT SPRINT RANKINGS

By David Sink

September 16, 2025 – Anderson, Indiana – The fourth edition of the 2025 National Pavement Sprint Car Rankings was revealed Tuesday afternoon, and Kody Swanson continues to hold the top spot. Swanson has held the top spot for most of the season on the heels of eight total wins in 2025.

Bobby Santos III has quietly moved into second place behind Swanson. Dakoda Armstrong has moved into the top three for the first time since the rankings were announced last season.

Sixteen-year-old Colton Bettis, who led the rankings briefly in the spring, is still lurking in fourth place.

Swanson currently holds a marginal lead over Santos, but it is far from safe. Some of the bigger pavement sprint car races are at the back end of the season including the Pink Lady Classic, a pair of 500 Sprint Car Tour events, a pair of Must See Racing events, and the Open Wheel Showdown. If a driver could get hot, and win any combination of these events, they could tighten the gap on Swanson to close the season out and make things interesting.

2025 NATIONAL PAVEMENT SPRINT CAR RANKINGS #4 (Thru 9/16/25)

1. Kody Swanson – 63

2. Bobby Santos III – 43

3. Dakoda Armstrong – 29

4. Colton Bettis 28.5

5. Tyler Roahrig – 28

6. Aaron Willison – 27.5

7. Kyle O’Gara – 24

8. Ryan Litt – 22

9. Justin Grant – 17

10. Davey Hamilton Jr. – 14

11. Bryan Warf – 11

12.. JJ Henes – 9

CJ Leary

14. Jeff Montgomery – 8.5

15. Taylor Ferns – 8

Jake Trainor

17. Troy DeCaire – 7

Joe Liguori

Riley Rogers

20. Keegan Weese – 6.5