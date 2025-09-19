Schatz to Drive for Sides Motorsports/JVI Group to Finish the 2025 Season

(September 19, 2025) — Donny Schatz announced Friday that after the West Coast swing with the World of Outlaws wraps up this weekend, he will finish out the remainder of the 2025 season driving and entry for Sides Motorsports partnering with the JVI Group.

After his long standing partnership with Tony Stewart Racing ended after the Knoxville Nationals, Schatz has driven cars for Big Game Motorsports, Lundstra Motorsports, and Kevin Kozlowski.

The Schatz/Sides combination will debut next Friday night at Millstream Speedway in Findlay, Ohio.