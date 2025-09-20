Pursley Wins USAC Midget Portion of the 4-Crown Nationals

ROSSBURG, OH (September 20, 2025) — Daison Pursley picked up his second feature victory of the night and third of the weekend during the 43rd 4-Crown Nationals at Eldora Speedway with the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Sprint Car Series. Pursley backed up his feature win on Friday with the Great Lakes Super Sprints and Saturday with the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series exchanging slide jobs with Kevin Thomas Jr. for the lead in the midget car feature before pulling away to a 3.563 second lead at the finish.

More on this race to come

43rd 4-Crown Nationals

NOS Energy Drink USAC National Midget Car Series

Eldora Speedway

Rossburg, Ohio

Saturday, September 20, 2025

Qualifier #1 (8 Laps):

1. 86-Daison Pursley

2. 71k-Cannon McIntosh

3. 14JB-Jakeb Boxell

4. 57-Logan Seavey

5. 67-Jacob Denney

6. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold

7. 4R-Ronnie Gardner

8. 21K-Code Kisthardt

9. 71B-Braxton Cummings

Qualifier #2 (8 Laps):

1. 14-Kevin Thomas Jr.

2. 83-Drake Edwards

3. 4-Steven Snyder Jr.

4. 87-Justin Grant

5. 43-Gunnar Setser

6. 97-Gavin Miller

7. 63-Cale Coons

8. 40X-Mack Leopard

9. 07-Tim Kent

Feature (25 Laps):

1. 86-Daison Pursley

2. 14-Kevin Thomas Jr.

3. 57-Logan Seavey

4. 87-Justin Grant

5. 83-Drake Edwards

6. 14B-Jakeb Boxell

7. 71K-Cannon McIntosh

8. 67-Jacob Denney

9. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold

10. 63-Cale Coons

11. 97-Gavin Miller

12. 43-Gunner Setser

13. 71B-Braxton Cummings

14. 4R-Ronnie Gardner

15. 40X-Mack Leopard

16. 07-Tim Kent

17. 4-Steven Snyder Jr.

18. 21K-Cord Kisthardt