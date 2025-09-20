Starks Scores Historical Double Championship at Skagit

From Kaleb Hart

ALGER, WA (September 20, 2025) — For just the second time in Skagit Speedway history, a driver won the 410 and 360 season championship in the same season. It’s been 25 years since Randy Ridge won both titles in the same year – on Saturday night, Trey Starks became the second driver to accomplish the feat, winning the Karmart USA 410 Sprint Car championship and the A Main event as well.

After securing the 360 sprint track title on Friday night, Starks was on the hunt for championship number two on the year and the $11,000 point fund check that goes with it. Trey set out to the early lead with Tyler Thompson in chase mode, Thompson made his way by Starks in traffic and looked to play spoiler on the night, but a lap 24 restart saw Starks find incredible drive coming off the fourth corner, repassing Thompson for the lead and the eventual win. The win was worth $5,500 in payout on top of securing his third 410 track title and the now shared history with Randy Ridge. Thompson would take second with Colton Heath taking third.

It was a wild night in the Sportsman Sprints with three drivers coming into the night with a shot at the track title. Jesson Jacobson was the furthest back in points of the trio and did everything he could to try and grab the championship, leading all 25 laps of the A Main despite heavy pressure from his competition the whole way. Jayden Whitney entered the feature second in points and ran second while Steven Hendrickson led the point battle coming into the feature and ended up third. The gap between Hendrickson and Whitney was six points coming into the feature, and with only a five point delta between second and third place in the feature finish, it was Hendrickson securing the championship in his rookie season by one marker. All Sportsman Sprint results are unofficial as of this writing while technical inspection is being done on the entirety of the top three.

For the first time in a number of years, Kevin Smith returned to victory lane at Skagit Speedway in the IMCA Modified division. Smith took the lead from Ben Gunderson on lap nine en route to the victory. Jeff Westergard finished fifth and in the process, secured his second straight IMCA Modified championship.

Skagit Speedway

Alger, Washington

Saturday, September 20, 2025

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1. 21P-Robbie Price, 11.760[7]

2. 55-Trey Starks, 11.826[5]

3. 7O-Colin Mackey, 11.847[4]

4. 13-Tyler Thompson, 11.855[9]

5. 95-Justin Youngquist, 11.986[12]

6. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt, 11.992[6]

7. 1C-Colton Heath, 12.006[2]

8. 18-Jason Solwold, 12.041[16]

9. 09-Greg Otis, 12.163[13]

10. 91-Chase Goetz, 12.219[3]

11. 8R-Tony Gomes, 12.226[8]

12. 26-Eric Fisher, 12.235[11]

13. F1-Levi Klatt, 12.332[14]

14. 1M-Mike Brown, 12.407[15]

15. 95R-Dan Reynold, 12.686[1]

16. 29K-Levi Kuntz, 12.928[10]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 95-Justin Youngquist[2]

2. 1C-Colton Heath[3]

3. 21P-Robbie Price[4]

4. F1-Levi Klatt[7]

5. 09-Greg Otis[5]

6. 95R-Dan Reynold[8]

7. 7O-Colin Mackey[1]

8. 8R-Tony Gomes[6]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 13-Tyler Thompson[1]

2. 55-Trey Starks[4]

3. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt[2]

4. 18-Jason Solwold[3]

5. 26-Eric Fisher[6]

6. 91-Chase Goetz[5]

7. 29K-Levi Kuntz[8]

8. 1M-Mike Brown[7]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 55-Trey Starks[2]

2. 13-Tyler Thompson[3]

3. 1C-Colton Heath[6]

4. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt[4]

5. 18-Jason Solwold[8]

6. F1-Levi Klatt[7]

7. 95-Justin Youngquist[1]

8. 21P-Robbie Price[5]

9. 7O-Colin Mackey[13]

10. 26-Eric Fisher[10]

11. 95R-Dan Reynold[11]

12. 29K-Levi Kuntz[14]

13. 1M-Mike Brown[16]

14. 09-Greg Otis[9]

15. 91-Chase Goetz[12]

DNS: 8R-Tony Gomes

Sportsman Sprints

Qualifying

1. 13-Steven Hendrickson, 13.351[24]

2. 45-Jaxson Stratton, 13.436[1]

3. 73-Peyton Drake, 13.542[7]

4. 88-Jayden Whitney, 13.552[10]

5. 22J-Jesson Jacobson, 13.562[14]

6. 19-Alden Ostrom, 13.565[19]

7. 72R-Roy Blumenhagen, 13.629[2]

8. 4-Allison Johnson, 13.668[3]

9. 51T-Brett Scott Jr, 13.669[23]

10. 66M-Brett McGhie, 13.678[15]

11. 17-Dana Glenn, 13.686[4]

12. 09-Piper Harless, 13.703[11]

13. 70-Macie Logsdon, 13.783[16]

14. 44J-Jailynn Serrano, 13.789[25]

15. 21Z-Keira Zylstra, 13.796[22]

16. 37-Shawn Wallenfelsz Jr, 13.837[18]

17. 8-Tom Weiss, 13.872[17]

18. 23X-Xan Miller, 13.930[13]

19. 9-Ronnie Cox, 13.940[9]

20. 36-Tanner Merritt, 14.033[6]

21. 99-Jan Evans, 14.049[27]

22. 76R-Cole Butenschoen, 14.082[28]

23. 87-Jeff Pearson, 14.126[21]

24. 51-Dustin Gehring, 14.155[20]

25. 66F-Shane Forte, 14.342[12]

26. 27-Garrel Powers, 14.406[26]

27. 57T-Tony Bundy, 17.464[5]

28. (DQ) 66-Taylor Burstyk, 17.464[8]

29. (DQ) 48Z-Zoey Tupper, 17.464[29]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 13-Steven Hendrickson[1]

2. 88-Jayden Whitney[2]

3. 70-Macie Logsdon[5]

4. 66M-Brett McGhie[4]

5. 87-Jeff Pearson[8]

6. 76R-Cole Butenschoen[10]

7. 37-Shawn Wallenfelsz Jr[6]

8. 27-Garrel Powers[9]

9. 72R-Roy Blumenhagen[3]

10. 9-Ronnie Cox[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 22J-Jesson Jacobson[2]

2. 44J-Jailynn Serrano[5]

3. 45-Jaxson Stratton[1]

4. 17-Dana Glenn[4]

5. 8-Tom Weiss[6]

6. 36-Tanner Merritt[7]

7. 51-Dustin Gehring[8]

8. 57T-Tony Bundy[9]

9. 4-Allison Johnson[3]

10. 48Z-Zoey Tupper[10]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 73-Peyton Drake[1]

2. 09-Piper Harless[4]

3. 19-Alden Ostrom[2]

4. 51T-Brett Scott Jr[3]

5. 23X-Xan Miller[6]

6. 99-Jan Evans[7]

7. 66F-Shane Forte[8]

8. 66-Taylor Burstyk[9]

9. 21Z-Keira Zylstra[5]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 99-Jan Evans[2]

2. 36-Tanner Merritt[1]

3. 37-Shawn Wallenfelsz Jr[3]

4. 51-Dustin Gehring[4]

5. 66F-Shane Forte[5]

6. 66-Taylor Burstyk[8]

7. 4-Allison Johnson[10]

8. 57T-Tony Bundy[7]

9. 48Z-Zoey Tupper[14]

10. 76R-Cole Butenschoen[13]

11. 27-Garrel Powers[6]

12. 21Z-Keira Zylstra[11]

13. 9-Ronnie Cox[12]

DNS: 72R-Roy Blumenhagen

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 22J-Jesson Jacobson[2]

2. 88-Jayden Whitney[4]

3. 13-Steven Hendrickson[1]

4. 73-Peyton Drake[3]

5. 44J-Jailynn Serrano[5]

6. 66M-Brett McGhie[10]

7. 37-Shawn Wallenfelsz Jr[18]

8. 66F-Shane Forte[20]

9. 99-Jan Evans[16]

10. 36-Tanner Merritt[17]

11. 51-Dustin Gehring[19]

12. 23X-Xan Miller[15]

13. 8-Tom Weiss[14]

14. 09-Piper Harless[6]

15. 87-Jeff Pearson[13]

16. 70-Macie Logsdon[7]

17. 45-Jaxson Stratton[8]

18. 17-Dana Glenn[11]

19. 51T-Brett Scott Jr[12]

20. 19-Alden Ostrom[9]