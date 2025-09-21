Kalib Henry Closes Season at Fremont with Feature Victory

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, OH (September 20, 2025) — Kalib Henry opened the 2025 season at Fremont Speedway Presented by Gill Construction with a win and brought the 410 sprint season at “The Track That Action Built” to a close with a victory Saturday, Sept. 20, on Fremont Federal Credit Union Night.

Fremont Speedway’s 2024 track champion and the 2025 NAPA Auto Parts All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Valvoline Oil champion took the lead from Kody Brewer on lap 12 and dominated the 30-lap affair for the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprints. The California native lapped up to seventh place and won by over 4.5 seconds over Cap Henry, Brewer, DJ Foos and Zeth Sabo.

It is Henry’s fifth overall victory of 2025 and his second at Fremont, running his career total at the track to seven.

“I didn’t know how big of a lead I had. When it goes green to checkers like that….just one caution early…it’s hard to judge and base your pace. I knew I had to get out front and run clean fast laps. Really happy to start the year with a win here and end with a win here. Two months ago I wasn’t even sure if I was going to race the rest of the year given my back injury. There’s still some underlying issues there but I feel like I’m good and ready to go. It kind of sucks it’s the end of the year. I feel like Andy (Potter, crew chief) and I are really good,” said Henry beside his Triple J Towing, Birchard Financial, Harris Distributing, Running Boxer Farms, Valvoline, C&H Veteran Enterprises, Butler Built, K1 RaceGear, Berryman Racing Shocks backed #101.

Cap Henry wrapped up the tri-fecta season, claiming his second 410 sprint track championship at Fremont to go with the track title at Attica and the Attica Fremont Championship Series championship.

“I’m just so proud of this 33W team. Just a testament to how hard my guys worked this year. We put together a great string of top three finishes at Attica and Fremont this year. It’s such an honor to drive this car. Fremont is where I began my sprint car driving career. To win another championship here is very special to me,” said Cap Henry.

The Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprint feature saw Jimmy McGrath jump into the early lead in his quest to get a track championship. Jamie Miller took over on lap eight and looked headed to fourth win of the year at Fremont but Dustin Stroup executed a last lap pass to score his second win of the year at Fremont over Miller, Logan Riehl, Tyler Shullick and Shawn Valenti.

It is Stroup’s second win of the year at Fremont, the fourth overall in 2025 and his 14th career win at Fremont.

“Jamie and I were pretty much running the same lines and he just barely missed it in one and two on that last lap and I when I saw the white flag I knew I had to absolutely nail it in one and we should be alright. It worked out to beat Jamie and Ryan and that whole team…they have been dominant. I chased them around last year and again this year and probably will chase them around next year,” said Stroup beside his Pizza House Clyde, Mama Dukes TRP, GCE LLS., Myer’s Racing Engines, Midwest Dyno Services, Sulphur Town Pub, The Bowman Family, Warwick Entertainment, Bobby’s Truck, Auto and Bus Repair, Wear A Print LLC, TME Services, Advance Auto Parts, Eye Candy Custom Cycles backed #10x.

Miller earned his second straight Fremont Speedway 305 sprints track title to go with the 2025 Attica Fremont Championship Series championship.

“I was junk over half that race. I can’t believe I led it that long. You have to be real consistent to win championships and we’ve had a hell of a year,” said Miller.

The Burmeister Trophy Dirt Truck A-main was cut to just 11 laps after seven cautions flew in those opening laps which took nearly a half hour to complete. Shawn Valenti led all 11 laps for his eighth win of the year at the track over Keith Sorg, Jamie Miller, Steve Miller and Dan Hennig. Kent Brewer had finished third but was disqualified after post race inspection.

For Valenti it is his 90th career feature win at Fremont, placing him atop the all-time win list standings. He also claimed his fifth dirt truck track championship.

“Wasn’t sure if that one was ever going to get over with. I know they cut it short because of all the cautions. They gave us fair warning if we didn’t get our act together it was going to be over. You start wondering how much fuel you have when you idle around there that many laps. I have to thank Jeff Babcock for everything and all my crew and sponsors and my wife and kids watching back at home,” said Valenti beside his Craig Miller Trucking, Conrad Transportation, Dave Story Equipment, A Plus Auto Center, Smolders Speed Concepts, Holman Drilling, S&S Hauling and Excavating backed #7B.

Fremont Speedway will hold the 12 hours of Fremont Enduro Saturday, Sept. 27.

Fremont Speedway

Fremont, Ohio

Saturday, September 20, 2025

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 33W-Cap Henry, 12.509[1]

2. 15C-Chris Andrews, 12.621[7]

3. 101-Kalib Henry, 12.759[11]

4. 19-TJ Michael, 12.921[9]

5. 16-DJ Foos, 12.971[12]

6. 29-Zeth Sabo, 12.995[13]

7. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.064[2]

8. 5-Kody Brewer, 13.141[3]

9. 1B-Tony Beaber, 13.203[5]

10. X-Mike Keegan, 13.366[4]

11. 7M-Brandon Moore, 13.432[6]

12. 13-Van Gurley Jr, 13.659[10]

13. 75-Jerry Dahms, 13.811[8]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 35-Stuart Brubaker[1]

2. 33W-Cap Henry[4]

3. 101-Kalib Henry[3]

4. 16-DJ Foos[2]

5. 7M-Brandon Moore[6]

6. 1B-Tony Beaber[5]

7. 75-Jerry Dahms[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 29-Zeth Sabo[2]

2. 15C-Chris Andrews[4]

3. 5-Kody Brewer[1]

4. 19-TJ Michael[3]

5. 13-Van Gurley Jr[6]

6. X-Mike Keegan[5]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 101-Kalib Henry[6]

2. 33W-Cap Henry[8]

3. 5-Kody Brewer[1]

4. 16-DJ Foos[2]

5. 29-Zeth Sabo[5]

6. 7M-Brandon Moore[9]

7. 19-TJ Michael[3]

8. 15C-Chris Andrews[7]

9. 1B-Tony Beaber[11]

10. 75-Jerry Dahms[13]

11. 13-Van Gurley Jr[10]

12. X-Mike Keegan[12]

13. 35-Stuart Brubaker[4]

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 28-Shawn Valenti, 13.840[9]

2. 5JR-Jimmy Mcgrath, 13.871[14]

3. 26M-Jamie Miller, 13.878[25]

4. 9R-Logan Riehl, 13.899[4]

5. 19R-Steve Rando, 13.906[11]

6. 61-Tyler Shullick, 13.952[15]

7. 10X-Dustin Stroup, 13.996[10]

8. 49I-John Ivy, 14.028[19]

9. 6-Dustin Dinan, 14.061[22]

10. 1W-Paul Weaver, 14.067[7]

11. 78-Austin Black, 14.075[17]

12. 4X-TJ Michael, 14.118[3]

13. 4M-Blayne Keckler, 14.146[21]

14. 36JR-JJ Henes, 14.166[1]

15. 8K-Zach Kramer, 14.171[13]

16. X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.177[24]

17. 0-Bradley Bateson, 14.238[16]

18. 11-Brayden Harrison, 14.270[27]

19. 63-Randy Ruble, 14.316[6]

20. 26-Lee Sommers, 14.330[18]

21. 18Z-Brian Smith, 14.337[5]

22. 6W-Chad Wilson, 14.376[20]

23. 3M-Logan Mongeau, 14.454[23]

24. 27D-Steven Dolphin, 14.575[8]

25. 55-Jim Leaser, 14.867[2]

26. 98-Dave Hoppes, 15.114[12]

27. 14T-Tim Freeman, 15.201[26]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 10X-Dustin Stroup[2]

2. 1W-Paul Weaver[1]

3. 9R-Logan Riehl[3]

4. X15-Kasey Ziebold[6]

5. 28-Shawn Valenti[4]

6. 4M-Blayne Keckler[5]

7. 63-Randy Ruble[7]

8. 6W-Chad Wilson[8]

9. 55-Jim Leaser[9]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 49I-John Ivy[2]

2. 5JR-Jimmy Mcgrath[4]

3. 19R-Steve Rando[3]

4. 36JR-JJ Henes[5]

5. 78-Austin Black[1]

6. 3M-Logan Mongeau[8]

7. 26-Lee Sommers[7]

8. 0-Bradley Bateson[6]

9. 98-Dave Hoppes[9]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 4X-TJ Michael[1]

2. 6-Dustin Dinan[2]

3. 26M-Jamie Miller[4]

4. 61-Tyler Shullick[3]

5. 8K-Zach Kramer[5]

6. 18Z-Brian Smith[7]

7. 11-Brayden Harrison[6]

8. 14T-Tim Freeman[9]

DNS: 27D-Steven Dolphin

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 4M-Blayne Keckler[1]

2. 63-Randy Ruble[4]

3. 18Z-Brian Smith[3]

4. 26-Lee Sommers[6]

5. 11-Brayden Harrison[2]

6. 6W-Chad Wilson[8]

7. 0-Bradley Bateson[5]

8. 3M-Logan Mongeau[7]

9. 14T-Tim Freeman[10]

10. 98-Dave Hoppes[12]

11. 55-Jim Leaser[11]

DNS: 27D-Steven Dolphin

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 10X-Dustin Stroup[5]

2. 26M-Jamie Miller[3]

3. 9R-Logan Riehl[1]

4. 61-Tyler Shullick[8]

5. 28-Shawn Valenti[2]

6. 19R-Steve Rando[6]

7. 4X-TJ Michael[11]

8. 49I-John Ivy[7]

9. 1W-Paul Weaver[10]

10. 6-Dustin Dinan[9]

11. X15-Kasey Ziebold[14]

12. 63-Randy Ruble[17]

13. 18Z-Brian Smith[18]

14. 4M-Blayne Keckler[16]

15. 78-Austin Black[12]

16. 5JR-Jimmy Mcgrath[4]

17. 36JR-JJ Henes[13]

18. 8K-Zach Kramer[15]

19. 11-Brayden Harrison[20]

20. 26-Lee Sommers[19]

Dirt Trucks

Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 8KB-Kent Brewer, 17.435[22]

2. 88-Art Howey Jr, 17.460[23]

3. 4S-Keith Sorg, 17.608[17]

4. 7B-Shawn Valenti, 17.613[12]

5. 99H-Chuck Roelle, 17.868[9]

6. 95-Steve Miller, 17.878[14]

7. 17X-Dustin Keegan, 17.910[4]

8. P51-Jamie Miller, 17.923[15]

9. 1M-Scott Milligan, 18.227[19]

10. 4X-Todd Warnick, 18.523[10]

11. 5-Jim McGrath, 18.585[7]

12. 23M-Brad Mitten, 18.643[11]

13. 50D-Dan Hennig, 18.705[3]

14. 28K-Jackson Keegan, 18.806[13]

15. 20-Caleb Shearn, 18.826[8]

16. 19H-Adam Heminger, 18.829[6]

17. 51-Dave Bankey, 18.897[21]

18. 9-Curt Inks, 18.938[18]

19. 67-Ben Clapp, 19.105[16]

20. 7XP-Cyle Poole, 19.361[2]

21. 73-Michael Stephens, 19.615[20]

22. 18S-Randy Swiecicki, 19.964[5]

23. 45-Collin Burns, 21.057[1]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[3]

2. 8KB-Kent Brewer[4]

3. 4X-Todd Warnick[1]

4. 17X-Dustin Keegan[2]

5. 50D-Dan Hennig[5]

6. 19H-Adam Heminger[6]

7. 67-Ben Clapp[7]

8. 18S-Randy Swiecicki[8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 99H-Chuck Roelle[3]

2. 88-Art Howey Jr[4]

3. P51-Jamie Miller[2]

4. 28K-Jackson Keegan[5]

5. 7XP-Cyle Poole[7]

6. 51-Dave Bankey[6]

7. 45-Collin Burns[8]

DNS: 5-Jim McGrath

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 4S-Keith Sorg[4]

2. 95-Steve Miller[3]

3. 23M-Brad Mitten[1]

4. 1M-Scott Milligan[2]

5. 9-Curt Inks[6]

6. 73-Michael Stephens[7]

7. 20-Caleb Shearn[5]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[1]

2. 4S-Keith Sorg[3]

3. P51-Jamie Miller[7]

4. 95-Steve Miller[6]

5. 50D-Dan Hennig[13]

6. 17X-Dustin Keegan[8]

7. 19H-Adam Heminger[17]

8. 1M-Scott Milligan[10]

9. 9-Curt Inks[14]

10. 7XP-Cyle Poole[15]

11. 73-Michael Stephens[20]

12. 88-Art Howey Jr[2]

13. 51-Dave Bankey[18]

14. 28K-Jackson Keegan[12]

15. 20-Caleb Shearn[19]

16. 99H-Chuck Roelle[5]

17. 45-Collin Burns[22]

18. 4X-Todd Warnick[9]

19. 23M-Brad Mitten[11]

20. 67-Ben Clapp[21]

21. 18S-Randy Swiecicki[23]

DNS: 5-Jim McGrath

23. (DQ) 8KB-Kent Brewer[4]