HEAVY PENULTIMATE WEEKEND PLANNED FOR CRSA AT LAND OF LEGENDS AND WEEDSPORT

By Marty Czekala

After taking last weekend off, a vital doubleheader is set to commence for the A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints.

Saturday, a DisBatch Brewing Company Challenge champion will be crowned at Land of Legends Raceway in Canandaigua, in the series’ final stop of the year at the Ontario County Fairgrounds.

Sunday is take three of the series’ feature-only event at Weedsport Speedway, after being held back in July to determine if Zach Sobotka or Dillon Paddock will have the major championship advantage going into October, with a show-up points race remaining. The race will also determine the winner of the I-90 Pit Stop Championship.

At Land of Legends, Jeff Trombley and Bobby Parrow have scored victories this season and are the top two in DisBatch points. They will be among 17 drivers eligible to win the three-race miniseries in Canandaigua this season. It is also a show-up points race toward the overall championship.

At Weedsport, Parrow won a feature last May to end a series winless streak dating back to 2021. Back in July, the series completed preliminary actions for its second event at “The Port” in 2025, but the feature was postponed due to rain. A makeup race was planned for September but was rained out on the scheduled day.

Here’s a look at the news and notes leading up to race weekend.

Tune In: Action can be seen live for free on Land of Legends TV Saturday at Canandaigua, with a simulcast on DIRTVision, then on Dirt Track Digest Sunday at Weedsport featuring Marty Czekala on the call. For $5.99 a month, you can expand your race night experience at the track or online through the MyRacePass app or at www.myracepass.com, which features live timing, entry lists, fantasy and results.

Last Time Out: The biggest weekend in CRSA history took place with the return of the New York 305 Nationals at Woodhull Raceway, paying $4000 to win, making it the richest race in series history.

With $29000 paid over a two-day show. Friday night started with Twin 20-lap features to see who would be the first two locked into Saturday’s A-Main with a guaranteed top 10 spot.

Second-year 305 Sprint Car driver Spencer Burley picked off his first career A-Main after holding off Zach Sobotka throughout the second half of the feature.

In the second feature, Scott Landers started on pole and led all 20 laps to pick up his first career victory.

Moving into Saturday, Billy VanInwegen had been running consistently well in a part-time 305 schedule, finishing in the top five in every race, just yet to find that checkered flag.

While VanInwegen lost the lead after starting from pole, he regained it with 11 to go after passing Mikey Smith for his eighth career CRSA victory and first New York 305 Nationals championship.

“That’s very cool,” said VanInwegen. “I had my head down, really thinking hard during the long red. He gave me the top and I was able to get a really good run through the middle, clear him and set sail for third.”

Smith finished second while Dillon Paddock scored third.

Championship Scenarios: Starting with the DisBatch Brewing Company Challenge, Bobby Parrow leads Jeff Trombley by seven points and Lance Dusett by nine.

Should the gap(s) not change into Saturday’s feature, a podium finish by Parrow would clinch the championship. A fourth or worse and Trombley could win to clinch. For Dusett, a fifth or worse for Parrow and the No. 14X would have a shot at the title.

Keep an eye on drivers in the top five in points, including Dillon Paddock and Zach Sobotka.

In the I-90 Pit Stop Challenge, as long as Sobotka doesn’t finish 25th Sunday, he’ll win the I-90 Miniseries off a strong campaign.

Finally, with heat races in the books at Weedsport, a 13th or 14th place finish or better for Sobotka will clinch him the major championship advantage with one show-up points weekend remaining on the CRSA calendar. The No. 38’s worst finish in 2025 is a ninth. Other than that, top fives. Sobotka finished fifth last May at “The Port.”

Paddock finished second last May, matching his best finish at the track from two years ago.

Rest of Standings: Outside of Sobotka and Joe’s Garage Southern Tier Series champion Dillon Paddock, Dandy Miniseries champion Jordan Hutton runs third in points, 60 points ahead of Dalton Herrick in third, who had a rough full points show last time at Ransomville after flipping.

In the battle for fifth, Scott Landers is 20 ahead of Timmy Lotz.

The closest battle in the top 10 in points is for seventh, with Alysha Bay up seven markers on Spencer Burley.

The rest of the top 12 have Darryl Ruggles in ninth, 316 points behind Sobotka, Vince Chicklets in 10th, 398 points back, Bailey Boyd in 11th, 416 points behind the leader and Steve Glover in 12th, 547 points back.

CRSA Drivers vs Land of Legends Regulars: If there’s a 305 version of 410 series regulars vs the Pennsylvania Posse, it’s when CRSA heads to Land of Legends Raceway.

Expect drivers from the likes of Dillon Paddock, Zach Sobotka, Land of Legends Wall of Famer Darryl Ruggles, Alysha Bay and Spencer Burley to compete for good finishes against the track regulars from the likes of track champion Bobby Parrow, Lance Dusett, Ethan Gray and Dan Craun amongst the notables.

Three of the last four winners of a CRSA show at Land of Legends have been track regulars in the 305 Sprint division that year. Them being Bobby Parrow last July and Matt Rotz and Dillon Paddock last season.

2023 was a hybrid of CRSA/Land of Legends regulars when Dalton Herrick and Jordan Hutton took checkers two seasons ago (Hutton won the track championship in 2023 as well).

Extra for Saturday’s winner: Thanks to VanBortel Trucking, a right rear Hoosier tire will be on the line for the winner. Ike VanBortel gave out right rears earlier this season to the winners of both CRSA shows at Land of Legends.

Look Back at July 26: Preliminary action wrapped up before Mother Nature wiped out the feature not once, but twice.

Aaron Shelton won his first heat race of the year, narrowly beating Mikey Smith. Timmy Lotz, Johnny Smith and Scott Landers all won heats two through four, respectively. The Elab Smokers Boutique Scramble Dash saw Mikey Smith win the $100 bonus and start ninth.

The redraw saw Scott Landers take the pole, followed by Timmy Lotz starting second. Dillon Paddock will start fifth and Zach Sobotka starts seventh. For the full lineup, head to the bottom of the story or head to the MyRacePass app.

By the Numbers: Car counts have been heavy at Canandaigua for CRSA competition, with 29 and 31 cars in the earlier two shows.

12 drivers have found their way to victory lane in Canandaigua. Darryl Ruggles leads with five, followed by Jeff Trombley with four and Alysha Bay with three. Jordan Hutton and Bobby Parrow each have two and seven drivers have a win. Seven drivers recorded their first career win. Dan Craun is the only driver to qualify for all 22 A-Mains.

Entering Weedsport, 25 drivers will start the feature. Of the four past winners, three will take the green. 11 of the 24 drivers in the feature have finished in the top five at “The Port.”

From the Frontman: “The end of the season is near and time has gone very fast. We’re excited to crown a couple of champions and see who will come out with the overall points lead at the end of Weedsport. Very thankful to Paul Cole for another great year of CRSA-sanctioned competition at Land of Legends and to Jimmy Phelps for being able to make up the race from July this late in the season, along with two great events in 2025.” ~ Mike Emhof

Up Next: CRSA will have a couple of weeks off before closing the season Oct. 18 at Outlaw with another New York 305 Nationals paying $4000 to win.

Standings (Canandaigua Show-Up Points)

1. 38 Zach Sobotka, 2523 pts

2. 8 Dillon Paddock -29

3. 66 Jordan Hutton -153

4. 29 Dalton Herrick -213

5. 33 Scott Landers -222

6. 18 Timmy Lotz -242

7. 48A Alysha Bay -293

8. 121X Spencer Burley -300

9. 48JR Darryl Ruggles -316

10. 10VC Vince Chicklets -398

11. 3 Bailey Boyd -416

12. 121 Steve Glover -547