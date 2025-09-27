Cummins Best During USAC’s Return to Butler

QUINCY, MI (September 27, 2025) — Kyle Cummins returned to victory lane Saturday night at Butler Motor Speedway with the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series. Cummins had not won a USAC Sprint Car feature since June 29th at Millstream Speedway.
Cummins traded the lead with Justin Grant midway through the 30-lap main event before Cummins pulling away over the final 10 laps for the victory.
Grant held on for second while Hayden Reinbold, Mitchel Moles and Chase Stockon rounded out the top five.
More on this race to come.
USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series
Butler Motor Speedway
Quincy, Michigan
Saturday, September 27, 2025
Feature:
1. 3P-Kyle Cummins
2. 4-Justin Grant
3. 19-Hayden Reinbold
4. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles
5. 92-Chase Stockon
6. 3R-Kevin Thomas Jr.
7. 21AZ-C.J. Leary
8. 5T-Jake Swanson
9. 5G-Gunnar Setser
10. 39-Briggs Danner
11. 57-Logan Seavey
12. 6-Issac Chapple
13. 49-Brian Ruhlman
14. 0-Steve Irwin
15. 4T-Josh Turner
16. 25-Max Frank
17. 11-Aaron Davis
18. 99-Jack James
19. 33-R.J. Payne
20. 78-Rob Caho Jr.
21. 2B-Keith Sheffer II