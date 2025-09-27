Cummins Best During USAC’s Return to Butler

QUINCY, MI (September 27, 2025) — Kyle Cummins returned to victory lane Saturday night at Butler Motor Speedway with the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series. Cummins had not won a USAC Sprint Car feature since June 29th at Millstream Speedway.

Cummins traded the lead with Justin Grant midway through the 30-lap main event before Cummins pulling away over the final 10 laps for the victory.

Grant held on for second while Hayden Reinbold, Mitchel Moles and Chase Stockon rounded out the top five.

More on this race to come.

USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series

Butler Motor Speedway

Quincy, Michigan

Saturday, September 27, 2025

Feature:

1. 3P-Kyle Cummins

2. 4-Justin Grant

3. 19-Hayden Reinbold

4. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles

5. 92-Chase Stockon

6. 3R-Kevin Thomas Jr.

7. 21AZ-C.J. Leary

8. 5T-Jake Swanson

9. 5G-Gunnar Setser

10. 39-Briggs Danner

11. 57-Logan Seavey

12. 6-Issac Chapple

13. 49-Brian Ruhlman

14. 0-Steve Irwin

15. 4T-Josh Turner

16. 25-Max Frank

17. 11-Aaron Davis

18. 99-Jack James

19. 33-R.J. Payne

20. 78-Rob Caho Jr.

21. 2B-Keith Sheffer II