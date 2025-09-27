Hoover Wins OCRS Feature at Arrowhead Raceway

COLCORD, OK (September 27, 2025) — Emilio Hoover won the Oil Capital Racing Series feature Saturday night at Arrowhead Raceway. Sheldon Barksdale, Blake Hahn, Whit Gastineau, and Fred Mattox rounded out the top five.

Oil Capital Racing Series

Arrowhead Raceway

Colcord, Oklahoma

Saturday, September 27, 2025

Merak Group Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[1]

2. 26M-Fred Mattox[2]

3. 11A-Blake Hahn[4]

4. 9$-Kyle Clark[7]

5. 17-Connor Lee[5]

6. 8R-Ryker Pace[9]

7. 78C-Chance Cody[3]

8. 7X-Noah Harris[8]

9. 2L-Brandon Leland[6]

Same Day Auto Repair Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 55-Johnny Kent[1]

2. 2W-Whit Gastineau[6]

3. 8-Alex Sewell[5]

4. 44-Jared Sewell[3]

5. 5-Joe Bob Lee[4]

6. 12M-Mitchell Barros[2]

7. 7-Tyler Kent[7]

8. 23-Jeffrey Newell[8]

Patriot Lawn Landscape Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 50Z-Zach Chappell[1]

2. 85-Kyle Bellm[5]

3. 9-Emilio Hoover[8]

4. 61A-Jack Wagner[4]

5. 79-Gage Laney[2]

6. 50T-Todd Davis[6]

7. 52-Hayden Mabe[3]

8. 92-Dylan Pendergrass[7]

Kent Fireworks Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 31-Casey Wills[3]

2. 14-Kyle Hooper[1]

3. 14R-Jake Nail[2]

4. 22C-Blake Edwards[5]

5. 5$-Danny Smith[6]

6. 21G-Garth Kasiner[4]

7. 45-Tyler LaPointe[8]

8. 69-Greg York[7]

PuroClean B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 8R-Ryker Pace[1]

2. 17-Connor Lee[3]

3. 44-Jared Sewell[2]

4. 45-Tyler LaPointe[5]

5. 78C-Chance Cody[7]

6. 52-Hayden Mabe[9]

7. 12M-Mitchell Barros[6]

8. 69-Greg York[8]

9. 79-Gage Laney[4]

DNS: 92-Dylan Pendergrass

PuroClean B-Main 2 (10 Laps)

1. 61A-Jack Wagner[1]

2. 5$-Danny Smith[2]

3. 5-Joe Bob Lee[3]

4. 23-Jeffrey Newell[9]

5. 7X-Noah Harris[7]

6. 2L-Brandon Leland[8]

7. 50T-Todd Davis[4]

8. 7-Tyler Kent[6]

DNS: 21G-Garth Kasiner

Ameriflex Hose Accessories A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 9-Emilio Hoover[3]

2. 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[1]

3. 11A-Blake Hahn[12]

4. 2W-Whit Gastineau[6]

5. 26M-Fred Mattox[10]

6. 22C-Blake Edwards[14]

7. 8-Alex Sewell[8]

8. 14R-Jake Nail[13]

9. 17-Connor Lee[17]

10. 44-Jared Sewell[19]

11. 14-Kyle Hooper[11]

12. 9$-Kyle Clark[9]

13. 31-Casey Wills[4]

14. 61A-Jack Wagner[16]

15. 55-Johnny Kent[5]

16. 5$-Danny Smith[18]

17. 8R-Ryker Pace[15]

18. 50Z-Zach Chappell[7]

19. 5-Joe Bob Lee[20]

20. 85-Kyle Bellm[2]