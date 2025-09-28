Sobotka Collects Fifth Victory of the Season with CRSA at Canandaigua

From Marty Czekala

CANDNDAIGUA, N.Y. (September 27, 2025) — Zach Sobotka called Land of Legends Raceway his Saturday night home for a handful of years.

The Parish native had scored checkered flags in Sportsman and a win in the Big Block.

Sobotka added a 305 Sprint victory to his Land of Legends resume with his fifth CRSA win of 2025 in the DisBatch Brewing Company Challenge finale.

“This was the track that I wanted to really get a win at here in the 305,” Sobotka said in victory lane. “This is a special place to win at.”

With the win, Sobotka becomes the ninth driver to win in three divisions in Land of Legends history, the third driver to achieve this feat in a sprint car.

The No. 38 started outside the front row for the 25-lap feature. Ethan Gray started on pole and grabbed the early lead. “The Bullet” stretched his lead to 1.7 seconds as he approached lap traffic.

A majority of backmarkers hung out on the bottom while Gray and Sobotka ripped the cushion. With 11 to go, Sobotka looked low in one and two and couldn’t stick, but the next set of corners, Gray moved low while Sobotka kept his ride up top to grab the lead and not look back to win by 1.5 seconds in the caution-free feature.

“I thought he was gonna go to the middle or the bottom,” said Sobotka. “There were lapped cars all over the place, so it was tough to know, but I had a feeling he was gonna go to the bottom and I was gonna get up to the top. Ethan had a fast car out front.”

In the other story of the night, 17 drivers were eligible to win the DisBatch Brewing Company Challenge finale.

Entering the feature, Land of Legends track champion and last year’s Challenge champion Bobby Parrow needed a podium to score the accomplishment.

Parrow started third but fell back to fifth as Jordan Hutton and championship adversary Jeff Trombley each passed the No. 80. With Trombley finishing fourth and Sobotka scoring max feature points, the gap wasn’t enough as Parrow beat the former two by five points.

Parrow’s second win July 3, followed by a victory July 5, was enough to help Parrow successfully defend his miniseries title from last year.

“It’s great to have DisBatch Brewing get behind this every year,” said Parrow. “We put on a new type of shock on and it seemed pretty good, but we’ll tweak it a little more. I could use a beer right now and hopefully I can get one of those 800 Horsepowers.”

Speaking of DisBatch, their driver, Ethan Gray, recorded his best series finish in second tonight, beating out a third at Penn Can in 2020. Last year, in a CRSA event at Land of Legends, Gray was running second before an issue under caution took him off track for the night.

“It feels great to be finally back up here for the series,” said Gray. “We ended up blowing the head gasket a couple of weeks ago. We were thinking maybe a top 10 car, but it had way more than we thought.”

Jordan Hutton rounded out the podium with a third after starting eighth. Hutton climbed through the field early on, breaking into the podium on lap 11.

“We set up a little bit too early,” said Hutton. “Coming from eighth, it was a little tough and I tried to make up for it on lap one. Trombley and Parrow are so good, I got really lucky that one time I was able to get underneath them. We made our presence known, and we’ve got some speed now.

The Ruggles World of Autobody & Graphics Hard Luck award went to Matt Rotz after being the first driver to not make the feature.

Dillon Paddock was awarded the Powdertech Powdercoating Hard Charger award, climbing 17 spots to finish eighth.

36 drivers signed in Saturday night.

“The Future Stars of Sprint Cars” get a good night’s sleep, then head to Weedsport Speedway to make up their feature from July and conclude the I-90 Pit Stop Challenge, plus payout full points one last time in 2025. Action can be seen live on Dirt Track Digest TV.

CRSA Sprint Cars

Land of Legends Raceway

Canandaigua, New York

Saturday, September 27, 2025

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 410-Jerry Sehn Jr[1]

2. 29-Dalton Herrick[5]

3. 3A-Jeff Trombley[6]

4. 99-Adam Depuy[3]

5. 81K-Dalton Martin[7]

6. 13-Keith Granholm[2]

7. 10VC-Vince Chicklets[9]

8. Z28-Tucker Donath[8]

9. 30-Kirsten Dombroski[4]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 28-Ron Greek[2]

2. 66-Jordan Hutton[4]

3. 80-Bobby Parrow[7]

4. 48A-Alysha Bay[1]

5. 18C-Dan Craun[3]

6. 121-Steve Glover[5]

7. 33-Scott Landers[9]

8. 77H-Bob Hamm[6]

9. 71R-Jason Breezee[8]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 17E-Ethan Gray[4]

2. 61-Johnny Scarborough[2]

3. 38-Zach Sobotka[6]

4. 2-Dave Axton[8]

5. D9-Dustin Sehn[1]

6. 3-Bailey Boyd[7]

7. 121X-Spencer Burley[3]

8. 8-Dillon Paddock[5]

9. 66X-Scott Nash[9]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 14X-Lance Dusett[1]

2. 21B-Blake Warner[2]

3. 23-John Smith[4]

4. 18-Timmy Lotz[6]

5. 48JR-Darryl Ruggles[8]

6. 77-Matt Rotz[5]

7. 25-Cameron Moss[7]

8. 8D-Joe Dapolito[9]

9. 10-Nathan Pierce[3]

Elab Smokers Boutique Dash (4 Laps)

1. 2-Dave Axton[1]

2. 61-Johnny Scarborough[2]

3. 23-John Smith[4]

4. 21B-Blake Warner[3]

5. 18-Timmy Lotz[5]

B Main (10 Laps)

1. 10VC-Vince Chicklets[2]

2. 3-Bailey Boyd[1]

3. 121X-Spencer Burley[8]

4. 33-Scott Landers[3]

5. 77-Matt Rotz[5]

6. 13-Keith Granholm[6]

7. 121-Steve Glover[4]

8. 8-Dillon Paddock[11]

9. Z28-Tucker Donath[9]

10. 30-Kirsten Dombroski[14]

11. 10-Nathan Pierce[15]

12. 77H-Bob Hamm[10]

13. 66X-Scott Nash[12]

14. 71R-Jason Breezee[13]

15. 8D-Joe Dapolito[16]

16. 25-Cameron Moss[7]

A Main (25 Laps)

1. 38-Zach Sobotka[2]

2. 17E-Ethan Gray[1]

3. 66-Jordan Hutton[8]

4. 3A-Jeff Trombley[6]

5. 80-Bobby Parrow[3]

6. 14X-Lance Dusett[5]

7. 2-Dave Axton[10]

8. 8-Dillon Paddock[25]

9. 18-Timmy Lotz[14]

10. 29-Dalton Herrick[7]

11. 48JR-Darryl Ruggles[15]

12. 3-Bailey Boyd[19]

13. 410-Jerry Sehn Jr[9]

14. 99-Adam Depuy[17]

15. 21B-Blake Warner[13]

16. 48A-Alysha Bay[18]

17. 81K-Dalton Martin[16]

18. 61-Johnny Scarborough[11]

19. 18C-Dan Craun[20]

20. 10VC-Vince Chicklets[21]

21. D9-Dustin Sehn[23]

22. 121X-Spencer Burley[24]

23. 28-Ron Greek[4]

24. 23-John Smith[12]

25. 33-Scott Landers[22]

26. 121-Steve Glover[26]