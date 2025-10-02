Empire Super Sprints Round Out 2025 Points Season Friday at Fulton

From Curtis Berleue

(September 30, 2025) — With just one point paying race left on the schedule, the Empire Super Sprints head to the Fulton Speedway this week as part of the annual Outlaw 200 weekend. Headlining the Friday night action, the stars and cars of the best 360 sprint car drivers in the northeast will compete for a $2,000 to win top prize.

While Jordan Poirier has already locked up his third consecutive championship, the points battle behind him is very much alive going into the final night of action. Dylan Swiernik, who has had a breakout season thus far that includes winning the CNY Speedweek title, currently sits in second place with a 148-point advantage over Davie Franek in third. Behind Franek, Jason Barney sits fourth in points with Shawn Donath rounding out the top five.

In two events completed at Fulton already in 2025, Shawn Donath was the most recent winner back on August 30. Dylan Swiernik picked up the CNY Speedweek win at the Oswego County oval on July 5. Both drivers look to cap off the 2025 season with a strong points finish, as each of them sit in the top five in points currently as well.

A full schedule of events along with gate times and pricing information for this weekend’s Outlaw 200 weekend can be found on the Fulton Speedway website and social media pages, along with the Empire Super Sprints social media pages.

