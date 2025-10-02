“Race for the Million” Announces Four High Paying Pavement Sprint Car Races for 2026

(October 2, 2025) — Winged pavement sprint car teams will have four unsanctioned events in 2026 with a total payoff between purses and points being $1,000,000.

The “Race for the Million” series founded by winged pavement sprint car owner Dick Fieler announced four races that will have a combined purse of over $600,000, point fund of $300,000, and other bonuses including a $50,000 bonus if a driver can win twin features at one of the series events that will be announced later.

Tracks hosting dates for the “Race for the Million” series includes April 10th at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida, June 3rd at Owosso Speedway in Ovid, Michigan, July 25th at Berlin Raceway in Marne, Michigan, and August 22nd at Colorado National Speedway in Dacono, Colorado.

Hall of Fame car owner Steve Lewis is involved in the promotion along with Fieler.

Formats, payoff structure for and more will be released later in October.