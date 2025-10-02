USAC/CRA Series Invades Mohave Valley Raceway on Saturday

From Lance Jennings

(September 30, 2025) — After a furious battle at Perris, the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Cars will head to Mohave Valley Raceway this Saturday, October 4th. Promoted by Ron Meyer, the eighteenth championship round is the second and last visit of the year at the fast 1/3-mile oval. The showcase will also feature the Avanti Windows & Doors POWRi Southwest Ecotech Midgets, Dwarf Cars, and the Spring Family Motorsports Mini Dwarfs. Located at 2750 Laguna Road in Mohave Valley, Arizona, the Pit Booth will open at 3:00pm, the Spectator Gates will open at 5:00pm, and Racing is scheduled for 7:00pm. For more information, visit mohavevalleyracceway.com or call 928.346.3000.

For those that cannot make it to the races, the event will be live streamed at FloRacing (floracing.com).

Since April 23, 2022, the fast 1/3-mile clay oval has held ten USAC/CRA Sprint Car events and six different drivers have claimed victory. 2023 champion, “The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa, “KTJ” Kevin Thomas Jr., and Ricky Lewis are tied with two Mohave Valley wins and Jake Swanson topped the February 22nd opener. “The Cadillac” Cody Williams established the 1-lap track record of 13.923 seconds on April 1, 2023 and the complete Mohave Valley win list is at the end of this release.

After winning his second consecutive race at Perris, defending series champion, R.J. Johnson of Laveen, Arizona holds a 27-point advantage over the competition. Driving the Petty Performance Racing #33P Avanti Windows & Doors / Apache Transport Sherman, Johnson has also posted five Woodland Auto Display / WC Friend Company Access Systems Fast Time Awards, seven heat race victories, fifteen top-10 finishes, and 75 feature laps led to his credit. Now tied with Matt Mitchell and “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams with eleven career wins, the multi-time Arizona Sprint Car Champion will be looking to add a Mohave Valley victory to his resume.

Oxnard, California’s Ricky Lewis ranks second in the USAC/CRA point standings. Last Saturday at Perris, the owner/driver of the #41 Mesilla Valley Transportation / Morris Family Farms DRC rebounded to score a fifth place finish after a tangle sent him to the back of the field. To date, Lewis has eight feature wins, three Woodland Auto Display / WC Friend Company Access Systems Fast Time Awards, two heat race victories, one In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award, fifteen top-10 finishes, and 173 feature laps led on the year. Currently tied with Bryan Clauson with twelve career USAC/CRA wins, Ricky will have his sights on another triumph at Mohave Valley.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams of Yorba Linda, California sits third in the chase for the championship. Piloting the Tom & Christy Dunkel #17W Inland Rigging / Maxima Oil DRC, Williams placed fourteenth last Saturday night after an early exit. At press time, the 2009 Co-Rookie of the Year has one Woodland Auto Display / WC Friend Company Access Systems Fast Time Award, one heat race victory, two In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Awards, fourteen top-10 finishes, and 1 feature lap led in the campaign. “The Big Game Hunter” is currently tied with R.J. Johnson and Matt Mitchell with eleven career wins and will be looking for his first victory of the year this Saturday night.

San Diego, California’s A.J. Bender is fourth USAC/CRA championship standings. Driving the family owned #21 Rolls Scaffolding / Matrix Construction Services DRC, Bender raced from seventh to second last Saturday at Perris. To date, the former Turkey Night Grand Prix Sprint Car winner has four heat race victories, one In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award, twelve top-10 finishes, and 5 feature laps led on the season. This Saturday night at Mohave Valley, A.J. will have his sights on the second win of his career.

Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm of Yucaipa, California sits fifth in the USAC/CRA point chase. Racing the Dino Napier owned #5X Indiana Truck Salvage / B&B Powder Coating DRC, Malcolm earned his second In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award with a fourth place run from eleventh at Perris. At press time, the veteran driver has one feature win, three heat race victories, eleven top-10 finishes, and 48 feature laps led on the year. Tied with “The People’s Champion” Dave Darland, “Super” Rickie Gaunt, Justin Grant, “Showtime” Danny Sheridan, and “KTJ” Kevin Thomas Jr. with eight victories, Tommy will be looking for his first triumph at Mohave Valley.

Peoria, Arizona’s Connor Lundy leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors over Brecken Guerrero, Connor Speir, Brody Wake, Cole Wakim, Dayton Shelton, Blake Hendricks, Lonnie Oliver, Heath Holdsclaw, Caleb Stelzig, Trenten Shelton, Jacob Tuttle, Lonnie Hochstetler, Colt Treharn, Mark Hanson, Josh Gillis, and Justin Kierce.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are David Gasper, “Bullet” Blake Bower, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., Eddie Tafoya Jr., “The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa, Verne Sweeney, Logan Calderwood, “The Honey Badger” Elexa Herrera, Jeff Dyer, Jonas Reynolds, and more.

Mohave Valley Raceway is located at 2750 Laguna Road in Mohave Valley, Arizona. For more event information, visit the track’s website at mohavevalleyracceway.com or call 928.346.3000. Mohave Valley Raceway is a cash only facility and grandstand tickets are available at the track on race day. Adult General Admission tickets are $25, Kids General Admission Tickets are $15, and Children (5 & Under) are FREE. Outside food, beverages, and ice chests are not permitted.