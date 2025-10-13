BRADEN CHIARAMONTE WINS FIRST CAREER USAC AND BCRA MIDGET FEATURE AT ANTIOCH

By Steven Blakesley

WATSONVILLE, CALIFORNIA (October 12, 2025) – Braden Chiaramonte won his first career Midget feature, driving the No. 51 entry to victory in the 30-lap Open Wheel Octoberfest for the co-sanctioned WMR-BCRA-USAC feature at Antioch Speedway on Saturday night. The race served as round six for the 2025 California Midget Super Series and attracted 17 entries to the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds dirt track.

Chiaramonte also won the $100 BR Motorsports / Hot Head Engine Heaters fast-time award. West Evans Motorsports heat races for $100 each went to Riverside’s Dane Culver, the incoming second in the Super Series standings, and Hollister’s Ryan Bernal.

Castro Valley’s Jake Andreotti led the field to green. Points leader Caden Sarale of Stockton and Chiaramonte drove into second and third positions as the line moved up the Antioch Speedway throughout the feature. A caution on lap seven for an incident involving Hailey Lambert of Oxnard and Connor Speir of Filmore tightened the race between the leaders with 18 laps to go.

Chiaramonte crossed over Sarale to nab second on the restart but Sarale slid him back to maintain the position. Chiaramonte was relentless on the top, eventually passing Sarale on lap 18. A lead of over one second for Andreotti quickly evaporated, with Chiaramonte seizing the lead around the outside on lap 25.

“I was running fifth and got to fourth and just knew I wasn’t going to win by following. So feel like I did something like Kyle Larson would with four in the fluff there. I drove this thing as hard as I could and I’m wore out,” Chiaramonte said.

Culver finished fourth followed by Templeton’s Kaleb Montgomery in fifth. Dale Johnston charged from 14th to eighth to win the American Racer Tire West and Motor City Buick GMC Hard Charger Award worth a free right rear tire.

Additional supporters of the 2025 WMR/BCRA California Super Series include Tel Tac, Stanton Racing Engines, Storck’s Garage LLC, and Roza Motorsports.

The WMR/BCRA California Super Series concludes its 2025 season on November 1st at the Stockton Dirt Track for the Tribute to Gary Patterson.

For more information, contact Mike McCluney at (408) 499-5625 and Greg Dennett at (510) 376-3338

RESULTS: Antioch Speedway October 11, 2025

A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 51-Braden Chiaramonte[5]; 2. 00-Jake Andreotti[1]; 3. 32-Caden Sarale[4]; 4. 73-Dane Culver[2]; 5. 68-Kaleb Montgomery[9]; 6. 31B-Ryan Bernal[3]; 7. 66-Broedy Graham[8]; 8. 20J-Dale Johnston[14]; 9. 65-Ben Covich[11]; 10. 18-Floyd Alvis[16]; 11. 77AZ-Preston Norbury[10]; 12. 14-Connor Speir[12]; 13. 55-Hailey Lambert[15]; 14. 96X-Logan Mitchell[7]; 15. 17A-Drake Cardey[6]; 16. 25JR-Nathan Moore[13]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 73-Dane Culver[2]; 2. 32-Caden Sarale[3]; 3. 17A-Drake Cardey[1]; 4. 51-Braden Chiaramonte[4]; 5. 68-Kaleb Montgomery[6]; 6. 14-Connor Speir[5]; 7. 25JR-Nathan Moore[8]; 8. 55-Hailey Lambert[9]; 9. 32C-Cody Gray[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 31B-Ryan Bernal[2]; 2. 00-Jake Andreotti[6]; 3. 96X-Logan Mitchell[1]; 4. 66-Broedy Graham[3]; 5. 77AZ-Preston Norbury[5]; 6. 65-Ben Covich[4]; 7. 20J-Dale Johnston[7]; 8. 18-Floyd Alvis[8]

Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 51-Braden Chiaramonte, 00:13.883[10]; 2. 65-Ben Covich, 00:14.254[6]; 3. 32-Caden Sarale, 00:14.279[7]; 4. 66-Broedy Graham, 00:14.294[2]; 5. 73-Dane Culver, 00:14.326[15]; 6. 31B-Ryan Bernal, 00:14.388[11]; 7. 17A-Drake Cardey, 00:14.619[14]; 8. 96X-Logan Mitchell, 00:14.639[12]; 9. 14-Connor Speir, 00:14.657[3]; 10. 77AZ-Preston Norbury, 00:14.698[16]; 11. 68-Kaleb Montgomery, 00:14.855[1]; 12. 00-Jake Andreotti, 00:14.914[5]; 13. 32C-Cody Gray, 00:14.928[13]; 14. 20J-Dale Johnston, 00:15.083[4]; 15. 25JR-Nathan Moore, 00:15.550[8]; 16. 18-Floyd Alvis, 00:16.047[9]; 17. 55-Hailey Lambert, 00:17.326[17]