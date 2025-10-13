Norris Races To 2025 Williams Grove 358 Sprint Track Title

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Dylan Norris of Hanover was recently crowned the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprint Williams Grove Speedway track champion for 2025.

Norris was by far at the top of the point standings, outdistancing his closest rival Nash Ely by 480 points.

Of the seven events contested at the track during the 2025 season for the 358 sprints, Norris won five features while also garnering a third and a sixth place finish.

Those statistics saw him finish the year at the track with an average feature finish of second.

Norris also won a feature in the 410 sprint division at the track during the year, on August 1.

Ayden Hare of Hanover was named the 2025 Rookie of the Year in the 358 sprint division.

Hare rode home sixth in season points with a pair of runner-up finishes to his credit on the year.

The track title for Norris was the first of his career and his five wins on the season tied him with his uncle Cris Eash for 10th on the oval all time 358 sprint win list at nine victories.

Norris scored the title aboard the Brad McClelland owned No. 6.

Williams Grove Speedway will open the 2026 racing season on Sunday afternoon, March 22.

