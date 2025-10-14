Trophy Cup 31 launches Thursday at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare

By Gary Thomas

Tulare, CA…Excitement is wafting through the air as one of the biggest weeks in California Sprint Car racing has arrived, which means only one thing, it’s time for Trophy Cup 31 at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare.

Abreu Vineyards presents the 31st annual Trophy Cup benefiting the Rayce Rudeen Foundation is widely known for featuring some of the best racing seen all year. It’s also well regarded for being held to support the community and have a charitable focus.

This season marks a new chapter in the storied event. For the initial time it will benefit the Rayce Rudeen Foundation – a cause dedicated to saving lives and supporting families affected by addiction. Kevin Rudeen and 26 Promotions are set to carry on the tradition after long-time Trophy Cup organizer Dave Pusateri retired following last season.

This weekend marks the 20th occasion that Trophy Cup will be held at Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare. The overall champion takes home $30,000 from the point fund. The Winged 360 Sprint Car extravaganza on October 16th, 17th and 18th will pay out over $310,000.

Former Trophy Cup champions set to compete this weekend include three-time winners Shane Golobic from Fremont and Tim Kaeding of San Jose, along with 2015 victor Bud Kaeding from Campbell. California legend Brent Kaeding holds the distinction of being the all-time Trophy Cup wins leader, having claimed the title on four occasions.

“It’s been great to see the fan and team support continue to be outstanding at the Trophy Cup year after year,” said Thunderbowl Raceway Promoter Steve Faria. “I know we are looking forward to it and hope everyone else is too. Kevin Rudeen and his team are going to do a great job continuing the legacy that Dave Pusateri has built for the Trophy Cup. I know we’re honored to host it for the 20th straight year.”

Special Functions:

A new “Kickoff Party” will be held on Wednesday night October 15th at 9 Iron Bar & Grill and The Tulare Golf Course, featuring a bracket-style horseshoe tournament with drivers and teams. A putt putt for charity will also occur that is open to all.

Following the races on Thursday will be Casino Night with Tacos, benefiting the Tulare County Fair Heritage Foundation. Friday will feature the popular BBQ Night presented by High Five Pizza and Catering. Live music will provide entertainment both nights.

On Saturday morning starting at 8am in the party pavilion, Red Beer and Breakfast Burritos will be served up, followed by a cornhole tournament. Brand new this season on Saturday will be a Fan Fest with driver and team interviews.

Another new event will take place following Saturday’s action with the inaugural “Post Race Trophy Cup Party” featuring a Nacho Bar, drinks and music.

The post-race parties start 20 minutes after the checkered flag with beer, water and soft drinks available for purchase inside.

More info on the Trophy Cup, as well as an entry list can be found at www.tularetrophycup.com

Tickets and Details:

Grandstand tickets for Abreu Vineyards presents the 31st annual Trophy Cup benefiting the Rayce Rudeen Foundation cost $55 on Thursday and Friday and $60 on Saturday. Bleacher tickets are $50 on Thursday and Friday and $55 on Saturday. Kids pricing will be available in the bleachers.

Tickets can be purchased starting at approximately 10-10:30am on Thursday behind the stands at the box office. It will then open at 1pm on both Friday and Saturday. The event has never sold out and plenty of tickets will be available.

The pit gate opens at 10am on Thursday October 16th, with the front gate opening at 3pm. Heat races are slated for around 6:15pm.

For the third straight year, during late afternoon on Wednesday October 15th Thunderbowl GM Josh Miller will be around the campground in his white Tahoe, if you’d like to obtain your will call tickets. By handing out will call tickets on Wednesday, this will help alleviate the line at the box office on race day.

Special thanks to Promoter Steve Faria with System 1 and System 1 Pro Ignition, General Manager Josh Miller, along with all our partners for making things happen at Thunderbowl Raceway including Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC, Budweiser, Roth Motorsports, KRC Safety, General Manager Craig Borba at Garton Tractor, Double “D” Towing and JD Heiskel & Company.

For more info on the Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway visit www.thunderbowlraceway.com and like our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Tulare-Thunderbowl-Raceway-392991907541396/?fref=ts

The Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway is located at the Tulare County Fairgrounds on the corner of Bardsley and K Streets at 620 South K Street Tulare, California 93274. From the junction of SR 99 and SR 137, go west on SR 137. At South K go south one-half mile to the Fairgrounds.

Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway Remaining Schedule

Thursday October 16: Trophy Cup 31 (Benefiting the Rayce Rudeen Foundation)

Friday October 17: Trophy Cup 31 (Benefiting the Rayce Rudeen Foundation)

Saturday October 18: Trophy Cup 31 (Benefiting the Rayce Rudeen Foundation)

Friday November 21: USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets and USCS Non-Wing Sprint Cars