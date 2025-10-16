Brent Marks Wins Race, Rico Abreu Wins Title as Roto-Rooter Midweek Series Concludes at Lucas Oil

From High Limit Racing

There were two celebrations on Wednesday night as the Roto-Rooter Midweek Series concluded at Wheatland, Missouri’s Lucas Oil Speedway.

In the 30-lap race, Brent Marks outran Aaron Reutzel for his fifth Casm Safety Products Win Sticker of 2025 and his eighth-career trip to Whiskey Myers Victory Lane. In the 10-race mini-series, Rico Abreu edged out Reutzel by a single-point to take the $20,000 Roto-Rooter bonus – which was made possible by Marks’ pass.

Reutzel – needing a win among other help to complete a comeback to win the mini-series title – earned the pole position and led the opening 17 laps of Wednesday’s feature. Marks slipped by on Lap 18 with an outside pass in lap traffic and never looked back, although Reutzel’s right foot kept his #87 hot on the heels of the Murray-Marks Motorsports #19.

The win was Marks’ first-ever at “The Diamond of Dirt Tracks” and his second in the last three races with Kubota High Limit Racing. It was a big swing in the points as he now sits only eight-points behind the Clauson-Marshall Racing #7BC in the owner points.

Reutzel’s #87 finished second in the race and second in the Roto-Rooter Midweek Series points – accepting a $10,000 runner-up in the mini-series. More importantly, the Ridge & Sons Racing team is now only nine-points behind Rico Abreu Racing with two races left to decide the $250,000 owner championship.

Apollo, Pennsyvlania’s Sye Lynch scored his fourth-career podium finish with Kubota High Limit Racing – his first outside of his home state. His P3 finish only betters his case to earn the $5,000 Musco Lighting Most Improved Driver Award this season.

Finishes of 1st, 1st, 1st, 13th, 18th, 10th, 7th, 7th, 1st, and 6th were enough for Rico Abreu to earn the $20,000 Roto-Rooter Midweek Series championship. The top-four were separated by less than 10-points as Reutzel earned $10,000 one-point back, Brad Sweet claimed $5,000 seven-points back, and Tanner Thorson was right behind at ten-points back.

Announced on Wednesday at the track, the prestigious 16th annual edition of the Jesse Hockett / Daniel McMillin Memorial will join the Kubota High Limit Racing calendar next year – taking place on September 17-19 at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri alongside the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League.

THE ALL-IN NOTEBOOK (10/15/25)

Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, Missouri)

Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps – Rico Abreu (13.150)

Capitol Renegade QuickTime – Rico Abreu (12.878)

TJ Forged Heat One Winner – Sye Lynch

DMI Heat Two Winner – Aaron Reutzel

BR Motorsports Heat Three Winner – Justin Peck

FK Rod Ends Dash Winner – Aaron Reutzel

Jake’s Golf Carts Fastest Lap Award – Aaron Reutzel (13.042)

Rod End Supply Hard Charger – Brad Sweet +5 (10th-5th)

Lap Leaders – Aaron Reutzel 1-17; Brent Marks 18-30

Kubota A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 19-Brent Marks[5]; 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel[1]; 3. 42-Sye Lynch[2]; 4. 26-Justin Peck[4]; 5. 49-Brad Sweet[10]; 6. 24-Rico Abreu[6]; 7. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[12]; 8. 88-Tanner Thorson[3]; 9. 12X-Hank Davis[7]; 10. 45X-Landon Crawley[9]; 11. 10-Ryan Timms[11]; 12. 7BC-Giovanni Scelzi[16]; 13. 74-Xavier Doney[14]; 14. 19H-Clinton Boyles[19]; 15. 14-Corey Day[13]; 16. 9-Chase Randall[20]; 17. 13-Daison Pursley[8]; 18. 5-Brenham Crouch[22]; 19. 21-JJ Hickle[17]; 20. 24D-Danny Sams III[23]; 21. 77-Jack Wagner[24]; 22. 73-Samuel Wagner[25]; 23. 88W-Austin McCarl[15]; 24. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[18]; 25. 15-Kerry Madsen[21]

NEW 2025 Kubota High Limit Racing Owner Points (After 49/51 Races):

Rico Abreu Racing #24 (2,768 PTS)

Ridge & Sons Racing #87 (-9 PTS)

Kasey Kahne Racing #49 (-28 PTS)

Clauson-Marshall Racing #7BC (-157 PTS)

Murray-Marks Motorsports #19 (-165 PTS)

Rudeen Racing #26 (-241 PTS)

Rod Gross Motorsports #88 (-329 PTS)

Buch Motorsports #13 (-602 PTS)

Jason Meyers Racing #14 (-733 PTS)

CJB Motorsports #5 (-787 PTS)

Mosites Lynch Racing #42 (-826 PTS)

Chase Randall Racing #9R (-851 PTS)

Randerson Racing #24D (-1073 PTS)

NEW 2025 Kubota High Limit Racing Driver Points (After 49/51 Races):

Rico Abreu (2,768 PTS)

Brad Sweet (-28 PTS)

Brent Marks (-165 PTS)

Justin Peck (-241 PTS)

Tanner Thorson (-329 PTS)

Aaron Reutzel (-413 PTS)

Daison Pursley (-602 PTS)

Brenham Crouch (-787 PTS)

Sye Lynch (-831 PTS)

Chase Randall (-851 PTS)

FINAL 2025 Roto-Rooter Midweek Series Standings

Rico Abreu (624 pts)

Aaron Reutzel (-1 pts)

Brad Sweet (-7 pts)

Tanner Thorson (-10 pts)

Brent Marks (-70 pts)

UP NEXT: The 2025 Kubota High Limit Racing season concludes with the Bikini Zone All-In Championship Weekend at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas this Friday and Saturday, October 17-18. Fans can buy tickets at HighLimitRacing.com.