BITNILE OPEN WHEEL SHOWDOWN RACES INTO LAS VEGAS NOV. 6-8

By Steven Blakesley

LAS VEGAS, NV. (October 16, 2025) – The richest asphalt short track event in the world returns on November 6-8 to the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with the BITNILE.com Open Wheel Showdown, presented by askROI. Nearly 250 teams will compete across five different divisions, including the $50,000 to win Elliott’s Custom Trailer & Carts Winged Sprint Cars with 71 entries.

The Winged Sprint Cars entry list is a who’s who of Northern American motorsports with promoter Davey Hamilton, Jr. continuing his drive for victory in Kirk Morgan’s No. 14, teamed up with rookie Chase Cabre for a two-car assault on the event. Both the defending Open Wheel Showdown winner Kody Swanson of Kingsburg, Calif. and 2023 winner Aaron Willison of Langley, British Columbia are back for a second try at the $50,000 payday.

Two-time event runner-up Bobby Santos III of Franklin, Mass. returns to challenge the strong field. Californian Eric Humphries, Idaho’s Bryan Warf, and Washington’s Evan Margeson have top-ten finishes in each running of the Open Wheel Showdown and are entered for the third annual this November as well. Legendary driver Sammy Swindell will also take on the asphalt wars as well on the .375-mile Bullring.

The inaugural Larry Trigueiro Memorial for the Super Modifieds is presented by Firstline Systems and guarantees a new winner in 2025. A host of West Coast favorites have registered including Davey Hamilton, 2025 Speed Tour runner-up Jim Birges, and 2024 Speed Tour champion Randy Anderson. Drivers will be competing for a $5,000 to win prize in Saturday’s feature.

Klotz Synthetics Modifieds has grown tremendously with 55 drivers ready to take on the 75-lap feature for $7,500 to win. 2024 winner Aaron McMorran is back at his home track, challenging some of the best in the west. The race also serves as the finale for the Silver & Gold Modified Series where Sam Jacks won three of the five events so far. The top-three in the 2025 Colorado National standings are entered as are many of the many weekly contenders at the Bullring.

INEX Legends and INEX Bandoleros debut in 2025 with extra large fields ready for their opportunity in the limelight as the next generation of Open Wheel Showdown competitors. The Windshield Defense by Racing Optics INEX Legends features an outstanding 60 entries, headlined by NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and his son Brexton in a “Battle of the Busches” in the 30-lap feature. 13 different states and provinces are represented in the vast entry list, ranging from Canada to Rhode Island and all points in between, battling for a $1,500 prize.

The youngest competitors to ever compete in the Open Wheel Showdown join the action with the INEX Bandoleros. Bandolero competitors are also traveling from many states with nearly a dozen states entered including as far north as Alaska.

Action kicks off Thursday with the optional practice day for all five divisions. Friday is the BR Motorsports qualifying night. Sprint Cars, Modifieds, and Legends will time trial, followed by the qualifying heat races for the Sprint Cars and Modifieds. Legends and Sprint Cars will stage their C-Mains along with the Firstline Systems Pole Shuffle for the Sprint Cars.

On Saturday, all five divisions will run their complete feature programs including lower mains. The program culminates with the 100-lap BITNILE.com Open Wheel Showdown for the Sprint Cars, paying $50,000 to win.

Tickets are available via the Las Vegas Motor Speedway website or at the gates. Pit Passes will be sold at the gate and include grandstand access.

Speed Sport TV returns as the Open Wheel Showdown media partner with live coverage of the entire event.

For more information, visit www.OpenWheelShowdown.com

About the Open Wheel Showdown:

The Open Wheel Showdown is the premier pavement open wheel event in the country, attracting top drivers and teams from across the country to compete for record-breaking purses and national attention.