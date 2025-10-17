Tim Kaeding claims opening night of Trophy Cup 31 in Tulare

By Gary Thomas

Tulare, CA…San Jose’s Tim Kaeding picked up victory during a wild night to open Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup 31 benefiting the Rayce Rudeen Foundation on Thursday at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare.

The three-time Trophy Cup champion took the lead on lap 18 and earned his second straight triumph at Thunderbowl Raceway aboard the Williams Motorsports 0 mount. Kaeding and Oakley’s Dylan Bloomfield battled tooth and nail coming down to the finish, which saw contact occur and Bloomfield unfortunately get upside down.

“It is great to get another win, but I feel bad with what happened there with Dylan late in the race,” Kaeding said after the feature. “I definitely didn’t want it to end that way. We were racing really hard for that win, and he did a great job. I want to thank my entire team and all the people that put on this event though. Trophy Cup is a special race to a lot of people.”

A total of 59 cars competed on opening night of Trophy Cup 31. At the waving of the Ed Entz green flag, it was Dylan Bloomfield blasting out front from the pole position. The 18-year-old set a torrid pace early on and held the field at bay over the first half of the race.

Tim Kaeding began to hound the No. 33D machine in heavy lapped traffic and as noted carved his way to the point on lap 18. Bloomfield, however, kept pace with the veteran and made it a close battle right down to the wire.

With the laps ticking off Bloomfield got a great run on the leader as the crowd came to its feet. He pulled even with Kaeding and as the duo fought for the win contact ensued in turn four, resulting in Bloomfield getting upside down.

Kaeding was able to keep going with nose wing damage and would lead the one lap shootout to the checkered flag. Lemoore’s Gauge Garcia gave a look to the inside of Kaeding on the final restart but had to settle for a solid runner up finish aboard the Keller Motorsports No. 2K entry.

Overland Park, Kansas driver Jace Park rounded out the podium to open Trophy Cup 31 at the helm of the Clayton Snow Racing No. 17 mount. It marked a career best finish at the Thunderbowl for Park. Completing the top five in the 30-lapper were Redding’s Max Mittry and Washington’s Trey Starks.

Rounding out the top 10 in the main event were Shane Golobic, Dominic Scelzi, Landon Brooks, Bud Kaeding and Ryan Bernal.

After one night of action at Trophy Cup 31 Tim Kaeding is the high points driver over Gauge Garcia and Max Mittry.

Racing resumes at Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway with the second prelim on Friday night.

……

Results

Trophy Cup Night One

Thunderbowl Raceway

360 Sprint Cars 59 Entries

A Feature 1 30 Laps

1. 0-Tim Kaeding[4]; 2. 2K-Gauge Garcia[5]; 3. 17-Jace Park[3]; 4. 2XM-Max Mittry[6]; 5. 55-Trey Starks[7]; 6. 17W-Shane Golobic[8]; 7. 41-Dominic Scelzi[9]; 8. 21L-Landon Brooks[11]; 9. 29-Bud Kaeding[13]; 10. 73-Ryan Bernal[16]; 11. 21-Tanner Holmes[22]; 12. 88N-DJ Netto[12]; 13. 7C-Colby Copeland[10]; 14. 21P-Robbie Price[15]; 15. W-Spencer Bayston[19]; 16. 33D-Dylan Bloomfield[1]; 17. 14E-Mariah Ede[2]; 18. 2A-Austin Wood[20]; 19. 121-Caeden Steele[21]; 20. 42X-Justyn Cox[23]; 21. 15-Nick Parker[17]; 22. 10R-Tyler Thompson[14]; 23. 19-Joel Myers Jr[24]; 24. 21S-Jesse Schlotfeldt[18]

B Feature 1 20 Laps

1. W-Spencer Bayston[4]; 2. 2A-Austin Wood[1]; 3. 121-Caeden Steele[2]; 4. 21-Tanner Holmes[5]; 5. 42X-Justyn Cox[3]; 6. 19-Joel Myers Jr[13]; 7. 7B-Sean Becker[19]; 8. 10-Dominic Gorden[18]; 9. 02-Ashton Torgerson[14]; 10. 26-Levi Hillier[17]; 11. 83T-Tanner Carrick[11]; 12. 7P-Jake Andreotti[10]; 13. F1-Levi Klatt[15]; 14. 33-Colton Heath[22]; 15. 5R-Ryan Rocha[12]; 16. 7-Jett Barnes[23]; 17. 3-Cole Schroeder[24]; 18. 94-Greg Decaires V[21]; 19. 5-Cole Danell[16]; 20. X1-Chance Grasty[8]; 21. 15K-Cody Key[9]; 22. 94TH-Anthony Macri[7]; 23. 38N-Kyle Rasmussen[6]; 24. 3K-Kaleb Montgomery[20]

C Feature 1 15 Laps

1. 7B-Sean Becker[1]; 2. 3K-Kaleb Montgomery[5]; 3. 94-Greg Decaires V[2]; 4. 33-Colton Heath[9]; 5. 7-Jett Barnes[4]; 6. 3-Cole Schroeder[12]; 7. 17C-Chase Goetz[16]; 8. 29K-Levi Kuntz[21]; 9. 5DD-Destry Miller[13]; 10. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg[11]; 11. 5D-Connor Danell[8]; 12. 6-Cody Gardner[18]; 13. 2B1-Vern David[20]; 14. 15H-Pat Harvey Jr[19]; 15. 83SA-Kalib Henry[3]; 16. 25-Seth Standley[6]; 17. 88A-Joey Ancona[7]; 18. 67-Grant Duinkerken[10]; 19. 9-Dustin Freitas[14]; 20. 61-Travis Labat[15]; 21. 38-Tyler Cato[17]

Heat 1 8 Laps

1. 21S-Jesse Schlotfeldt[2]; 2. 5R-Ryan Rocha[1]; 3. 15-Nick Parker[4]; 4. 83T-Tanner Carrick[3]; 5. 73-Ryan Bernal[6]; 6. 21P-Robbie Price[7]; 7. 3-Cole Schroeder[10]; 8. 17C-Chase Goetz[9]; 9. 21-Tanner Holmes[8]; 10. 33-Colton Heath[5]

Heat 2 8 Laps

1. 88N-DJ Netto[6]; 2. 02-Ashton Torgerson[1]; 3. 19-Joel Myers Jr[2]; 4. 2A-Austin Wood[5]; 5. 7-Jett Barnes[9]; 6. 7B-Sean Becker[4]; 7. 10R-Tyler Thompson[8]; 8. 67-Grant Duinkerken[3]; 9. 10-Dominic Gorden[7]

Heat 3 8 Laps

1. 94TH-Anthony Macri[1]; 2. 0-Tim Kaeding[4]; 3. 5-Cole Danell[2]; 4. 2K-Gauge Garcia[6]; 5. 94-Greg Decaires V[3]; 6. F1-Levi Klatt[5]; 7. 38N-Kyle Rasmussen[7]; 8. 42X-Justyn Cox[8]; 9. 15H-Pat Harvey Jr[10]; 10. 29K-Levi Kuntz[9]

Heat 4 8 Laps

1. 55-Trey Starks[4]; 2. 17W-Shane Golobic[5]; 3. X1-Chance Grasty[3]; 4. 83SA-Kalib Henry[2]; 5. 17-Jace Park[7]; 6. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg[1]; 7. 5DD-Destry Miller[9]; 8. W-Spencer Bayston[8]; 9. 3K-Kaleb Montgomery[6]

Heat 5 8 Laps

1. 2XM-Max Mittry[4]; 2. 7C-Colby Copeland[6]; 3. 15K-Cody Key[3]; 4. 21L-Landon Brooks[8]; 5. 14E-Mariah Ede[7]; 6. 5D-Connor Danell[9]; 7. 9-Dustin Freitas[1]; 8. 25-Seth Standley[5]; 9. 2B1-Vern David[10]; 10. 6-Cody Gardner[2]

Heat 6 8 Laps

1. 29-Bud Kaeding[3]; 2. 7P-Jake Andreotti[2]; 3. 33D-Dylan Bloomfield[5]; 4. 41-Dominic Scelzi[8]; 5. 26-Levi Hillier[4]; 6. 121-Caeden Steele[7]; 7. 61-Travis Labat[9]; 8. 38-Tyler Cato[1]; 9. 88A-Joey Ancona[6]

Qualifying 1 2 Laps

1. 21-Tanner Holmes, 00:13.866[9]; 2. 42X-Justyn Cox, 00:14.060[3]; 3. 21L-Landon Brooks, 00:14.072[14]; 4. 21P-Robbie Price, 00:14.162[1]; 5. 38N-Kyle Rasmussen, 00:14.165[4]; 6. 14E-Mariah Ede, 00:14.218[2]; 7. 73-Ryan Bernal, 00:14.244[8]; 8. 2K-Gauge Garcia, 00:14.249[6]; 9. 7C-Colby Copeland, 00:14.260[17]; 10. 33-Colton Heath, 00:14.291[11]; 11. F1-Levi Klatt, 00:14.328[10]; 12. 25-Seth Standley, 00:14.357[5]; 13. 15-Nick Parker, 00:14.375[26]; 14. 0-Tim Kaeding, 00:14.391[27]; 15. 2XM-Max Mittry, 00:14.410[24]; 16. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 00:14.414[21]; 17. 94-Greg Decaires V, 00:14.480[18]; 18. 15K-Cody Key, 00:14.493[7]; 19. 21S-Jesse Schlotfeldt, 00:14.543[25]; 20. 5-Cole Danell, 00:14.564[15]; 21. 6-Cody Gardner, 00:14.572[12]; 22. 5R-Ryan Rocha, 00:14.654[20]; 23. 94TH-Anthony Macri, 00:14.708[22]; 24. 9-Dustin Freitas, 00:14.744[19]; 25. 17C-Chase Goetz, 00:14.819[23]; 26. 29K-Levi Kuntz, 00:14.839[13]; 27. 5D-Connor Danell, 00:14.890[28]; 28. 3-Cole Schroeder, 00:15.060[29]; 29. 15H-Pat Harvey Jr, 00:16.080[16]; 30. (DNS) 2B1-Vern David

Qualifying 2 2 Laps

1. 10R-Tyler Thompson, 00:14.349[9]; 2. W-Spencer Bayston, 00:14.542[11]; 3. 41-Dominic Scelzi, 00:14.609[4]; 4. 10-Dominic Gorden, 00:14.668[8]; 5. 17-Jace Park, 00:14.677[5]; 6. 121-Caeden Steele, 00:14.692[10]; 7. 88N-DJ Netto, 00:14.702[17]; 8. 3K-Kaleb Montgomery, 00:14.747[28]; 9. 88A-Joey Ancona, 00:14.777[15]; 10. 2A-Austin Wood, 00:14.784[12]; 11. 17W-Shane Golobic, 00:14.808[25]; 12. 33D-Dylan Bloomfield, 00:14.836[26]; 13. 7B-Sean Becker, 00:14.851[14]; 14. 55-Trey Starks, 00:14.854[16]; 15. 26-Levi Hillier, 00:14.869[18]; 16. 67-Grant Duinkerken, 00:14.895[6]; 17. X1-Chance Grasty, 00:14.940[19]; 18. 29-Bud Kaeding, 00:14.984[21]; 19. 19-Joel Myers Jr, 00:15.038[24]; 20. 83SA-Kalib Henry, 00:15.051[22]; 21. 7P-Jake Andreotti, 00:15.080[29]; 22. 02-Ashton Torgerson, 00:15.137[23]; 23. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg, 00:15.139[3]; 24. 38-Tyler Cato, 00:15.281[7]; 25. 7-Jett Barnes, 00:15.318[2]; 26. 5DD-Destry Miller, 00:15.612[1]; 27. 9L-Luke Hayes[20]; 28. 61-Travis Labat[27]; 29. (DNS) 75-Tony Gomes