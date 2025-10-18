Rico Abreu Delivers 12th High Limit Win with Championship on the Line

From High Limit Racing

When it mattered most with the championship pressure at an all-time high, Rico Abreu stepped up to the plate and delivered arguably the most important win of his 2025 season.

Driving from third-to-first, passing Daryn Pittman in lap traffic at halfway, Abreu made it a dozen Casm Safety Products Win Stickers with Kubota High Limit Racing this year and earned his 24th career trip to Whiskey Myers Victory Lane with the series.

Heading into the finale of the Bikini Zone All-In Championship Weekend on Saturday, Abreu now holds a 25-point advantage over Ridge & Sons Racing in the owner points and a 40-point lead over Brad Sweet in the driver points. If he finished 10th or better tomorrow, he’ll become a national champion with Kubota High Limit Racing.

Also locking-in for Saturday’s $50,000-to-win finale was fellow podium finishers Daryn Pittman and Giovanni Scelzi.

For Pittman, Friday marked the third time that he started on the pole, led laps, and finished runner-up in Fort Worth. He’ll have to wait one more day to try and score his first-career Kubota High Limit Racing victory.

For Scelzi, it was his fifth podium finish with the series since climbing in the Clauson-Marshall Racing, NOS Energy Drink #7BC in August. That was a big point swing as the CMR team battles Murray-Marks Motorsports for fourth in the owner points.

Closing out the top-10 on Friday was Brad Sweet, Daison Pursley, Aaron Reutzel, Ryan Timms, Brent Marks, Justin Sanders, and Tanner Thorson.

THE ALL-IN NOTEBOOK (10/17/25)

Texas Motor Speedway (Fort Worth, TX)

Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps – Aaron Reutzel (13.708)

Capitol Renegade QuickTime – Daryn Pittman (13.585)

TJ Forged Heat One Winner – Giovanni Scelzi

DMI Heat Two Winner – Daison Pursley

BR Motorsports Heat Three Winner – Sye Lynch

FK Rod Ends Dash Winner – Daryn Pittman

Winters Performance B-Main Winner – Chase Randall

Jake’s Golf Carts Fastest Lap Award – Daryn Pittman (14.786)

Rod End Supply Hard Charger – Chase Randall +7 (19th-12th)

Lap Leaders – Daryn Pittman 1-12; Rico Abreu 13-25

Kubota A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 24-Rico Abreu[3]; 2. 69K-Daryn Pittman[1]; 3. 7BC-Giovanni Scelzi[4]; 4. 49-Brad Sweet[9]; 5. 13-Daison Pursley[2]; 6. 87-Aaron Reutzel[5]; 7. 10-Ryan Timms[8]; 8. 19-Brent Marks[7]; 9. 14-Justin Sanders[11]; 10. 88-Tanner Thorson[14]; 11. 42-Sye Lynch[6]; 12. 9-Chase Randall[19]; 13. 88W-Austin McCarl[10]; 14. 11-Roger Crockett[20]; 15. 26-Justin Peck[15]; 16. 5-Brenham Crouch[12]; 17. 2B-Ian Madsen[13]; 18. 12X-Hank Davis[18]; 19. 45X-Landon Crawley[17]; 20. 0-Eric Baldaccini[23]; 21. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[22]; 22. J2-John Carney II[21]; 23. 24D-Danny Sams III[16]; 24. 4-Austin Mundie[24]

NEW 2025 Kubota High Limit Racing Owner Points (After 50/51 Races):

Rico Abreu Racing #24 (2,845 PTS)

Ridge & Sons Racing #87 (-25 PTS)

Kasey Kahne Racing #49 (-40 PTS)

Clauson-Marshall Racing #7BC (-166 PTS)

Murray-Marks Motorsports #19 (-185 PTS)

Rudeen Racing #26 (-275 PTS)

Rod Gross Motorsports #88 (-353 PTS)

Buch Motorsports #13 (-616 PTS)

Jason Meyers Racing #14 (-755 PTS)

CJB Motorsports #5 (-823 PTS)

Mosites Lynch Racing #42 (-852 PTS)

Chase Randall Racing #9R (-879 PTS)

Randerson Racing #24D (-1123 PTS)

NEW 2025 Kubota High Limit Racing Driver Points (After 50/51 Races):

Rico Abreu (2,845 PTS)

Brad Sweet (-40 PTS)

Brent Marks (-185 PTS)

Justin Peck (-275 PTS)

Tanner Thorson (-353 PTS)

Aaron Reutzel (-429 PTS)

Daison Pursley (-616 PTS)

Brenham Crouch (-823 PTS)

Sye Lynch (-857 PTS)

Chase Randall (-879 PTS)

UP NEXT: The 2025 Kubota High Limit Racing season concludes with the Bikini Zone All-In Championship Weekend at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, October 18 with a $50,000-to-win, $2,000-to-start finale. Fans can buy tickets at HighLimitRacing.com.