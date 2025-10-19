Brad Sweet Retires From Full Time Sprint Car Competition

(October 19, 2025) — Brad Sweet announced during the 2025 Kubota High Limit Racing banquet that he will no longer compete full time in sprint car racing.

Sweet, from Grass Valley, California, won five World of Outlaws championships along with a High Limit Racing point championships, two Kings Royal crowns, and a Knoxville Nationals title while driving for Kasey Kahne Racing.

Sweet did not indicate on Sunday how frequently, if at all, he would be in the drivers seat during the 2026 season. Kasey Kahne Racing also did not announce a successor for Sweet as their full time driver for next season.