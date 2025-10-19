Joel Myers Jr. claims Trophy Cup title/ Tanner Holmes wins $10,000 main event

By Gary Thomas

Tulare, CA…Joel Myers Jr. charged from 24th to eighth in the main event on Saturday night at Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway, securing the $30,000 Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup benefiting the Rayce Rudeen Foundation championship for the first time in his career.

While Myers captured the title Jacksonville, Oregon’s Tanner Holmes picked up a thrilling late race win during the 50 lap Trophy Cup finale aboard the Tarlton & Son No. 21 mount.

The event featured a dramatic and exciting conclusion on Saturday night with fantastic racing right from the drop of the green flag.

Oregon driver Tyler Thompson made a memorable last corner move to take the final transfer spot into the feature. He then proceeded to jump into the lead at the start of the fully inverted A-main. Thompson held command until catching the wall in turn one and getting upside down, putting him out of the race.

Washington youngster Levi Hillier then inherited the lead and did an impressive job keeping the talented field at bay for several laps. Tanner Holmes moved into the runner up spot on lap 19 and then gave chase after the leader. With fans on the edge of their seats Holmes blasted to the inside on lap 28 and made it side by side for the top spot.

Hillier was caught in a tough spot and contacted the wall getting upside down to bring out a red flag. With Holmes now up front he soon had to deal with a fast-moving Spencer Bayston in the Works Limited W machine.

The action was fast and furious around the Thunderbowl Raceway with a close race for the lead, along with the high point drivers moving their way forward from the rear. Bayston hounded Holmes for several laps and finally made the move by on lap 46 to grab the top spot.

Holmes stayed close however and made a bold move to grab the lead back coming to the white flag. Bayston attempted to take it back on the final lap, but Holmes fended him to claim his first Trophy Cup main event win. Bayston came home second, followed by 12th starting Justyn Cox, who had a stellar run and was in contention for the Trophy Cup championship at times.

Eleventh starting Kaleb Montgomery and 17th starter Dominic Scelzi rounded out the top five. 23rd starter Colby Copeland, Landon Brooks, 24th starter Joel Myers Jr., Austin Wood and 21st starter Ryan Bernal completed the top 10.

When all was said and done Joel Myers Jr. wrapped up the Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup 31 title by just three points over Colby Copeland. Myers piloted the Hayward Motorsports No. 19 to the championship with a strong drive in both his heat race and the main event on Saturday night. Copeland’s run was also ultra impressive after visiting the work area early in the race.

Scelzi, Cox and Montgomery comprised the remainder of the top five in points.

The full points rundown can be viewed at https://www.tularetrophycup.com/standings/

On behalf of Thunderbowl Raceway and 26 Promotions we would like to thank everybody for their gracious support of the Trophy Cup and making it another special event.

Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway will wrap up the season on Friday November 21st with the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets and USCS Non Winged Sprint Cars.

Results

Trophy Cup Finale

Thunderbowl Raceway

360 Sprint Cars 51 Entries

A Feature 1 50 Laps | 01:02:07.920

1. 21-Tanner Holmes[4]; 2. W-Spencer Bayston[5]; 3. 42X-Justyn Cox[12]; 4. 3K-Kaleb Montgomery[11]; 5. 41-Dominic Scelzi[17]; 6. 7C-Colby Copeland[23]; 7. 21L-Landon Brooks[13]; 8. 19-Joel Myers Jr[24]; 9. 2A-Austin Wood[3]; 10. 73-Ryan Bernal[21]; 11. 55-Trey Starks[22]; 12. 2K-Gauge Garcia[10]; 13. 33D-Dylan Bloomfield[6]; 14. 17-Jace Park[8]; 15. 121-Caeden Steele[7]; 16. 88N-DJ Netto[16]; 17. 29-Bud Kaeding[20]; 18. 6-Cody Gardner[18]; 19. 0-Tim Kaeding[15]; 20. 2XM-Max Mittry[9]; 21. 26-Levi Hillier[2]; 22. 17W-Shane Golobic[19]; 23. 94TH-Anthony Macri[14]; 24. 10R-Tyler Thompson[1]

B Feature 1 25 Laps | 00:19:12.000

1. W-Spencer Bayston[2]; 2. 21-Tanner Holmes[4]; 3. 33D-Dylan Bloomfield[1]; 4. 2A-Austin Wood[5]; 5. 26-Levi Hillier[13]; 6. 10R-Tyler Thompson[14]; 7. 83SA-Kalib Henry[9]; 8. 83T-Tanner Carrick[6]; 9. X1-Chance Grasty[19]; 10. 7P-Jake Andreotti[16]; 11. 15-Nick Parker[11]; 12. 15K-Cody Key[20]; 13. 10-Dominic Gorden[8]; 14. 67-Grant Duinkerken[18]; 15. 25-Seth Standley[12]; 16. 33-Colton Heath[23]; 17. 21S-Jesse Schlotfeldt[10]; 18. 17C-Chase Goetz; 19. 3-Cole Schroeder[24]; 20. 21P-Robbie Price[7]; 21. 61-Travis Labat[22]; 22. 02-Ashton Torgerson[17]; 23. 7-Jett Barnes[21]; 24. 7B-Sean Becker[3]

C Feature 1 15 Laps | 00:09:13.000

1. X1-Chance Grasty[4]; 2. 15K-Cody Key[2]; 3. 7-Jett Barnes[8]; 4. 61-Travis Labat[1]; 5. 33-Colton Heath[9]; 6. 3-Cole Schroeder[10]; 7. 9L-Luke Hayes[15]; 8. F1-Levi Klatt[3]; 9. 94-Greg Decaires V[6]; 10. 29K-Levi Kuntz[14]; 11. 15H-Pat Harvey Jr[13]; 12. 36B-Kevin Barnes Sr[11]; 13. 5-Cole Danell[7]; 14. (DNS) 5DD-Destry Miller; 15. (DNS) 17C-Chase Goetz

Heat 1 10 Laps | 00:09:36.000

1. 33D-Dylan Bloomfield[3]; 2. 26-Levi Hillier[2]; 3. 94TH-Anthony Macri[5]; 4. 55-Trey Starks[6]; 5. 21P-Robbie Price[4]; 6. 21L-Landon Brooks[7]; 7. 6-Cody Gardner[8]; 8. X1-Chance Grasty[9]; 9. 3-Cole Schroeder[10]; 10. 17C-Chase Goetz[1]

Heat 2 10 Laps | 00:09:43.000

1. 3K-Kaleb Montgomery[4]; 2. 19-Joel Myers Jr[7]; 3. 10R-Tyler Thompson[2]; 4. 42X-Justyn Cox[5]; 5. 61-Travis Labat[1]; 6. 15K-Cody Key[9]; 7. 0-Tim Kaeding[8]; 8. 17-Jace Park[6]; 9. 36B-Kevin Barnes Sr[10]; 10. 14E-Mariah Ede[3]

Heat 3 10 Laps | 00:04:22.000

1. 15-Nick Parker[2]; 2. 83T-Tanner Carrick[3]; 3. 7B-Sean Becker[4]; 4. 17W-Shane Golobic[6]; 5. 7C-Colby Copeland[8]; 6. 2A-Austin Wood[5]; 7. F1-Levi Klatt[1]; 8. 2K-Gauge Garcia[7]; 9. 7-Jett Barnes[9]; 10. 5DD-Destry Miller[10]

Heat 4 10 Laps | 00:02:39.000

1. 7P-Jake Andreotti[2]; 2. 67-Grant Duinkerken[1]; 3. 25-Seth Standley[3]; 4. 88N-DJ Netto[6]; 5. 83SA-Kalib Henry[4]; 6. 73-Ryan Bernal[8]; 7. 10-Dominic Gorden[5]; 8. 2XM-Max Mittry[7]; 9. 33-Colton Heath[9]; 10. 15H-Pat Harvey Jr[10]

Heat 5 10 Laps | 00:04:44.000

1. 02-Ashton Torgerson[2]; 2. 21S-Jesse Schlotfeldt[3]; 3. 21-Tanner Holmes[4]; 4. W-Spencer Bayston[5]; 5. 41-Dominic Scelzi[7]; 6. 29-Bud Kaeding[8]; 7. 121-Caeden Steele[6]; 8. 94-Greg Decaires V[9]; 9. 29K-Levi Kuntz[10]; 10. 5-Cole Danell[1]