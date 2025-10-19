Rico Abreu Clinches 2025 Kubota High Limit Racing Championship in Season Finale at Texas

From High Limit Racing

In fitting fashion, Rico Abreu won the race AND the championship as the 2025 Kubota High Limit Racing season concluded in the Bikini Zone All-In Championship Weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

Starting from the outside pole of Saturday’s 30-lapper, Abreu bolted to the early lead over pole sitter Daryn Pittman and never looked back. The No. 24 had to overcome a few close calls in lap traffic that allowed Pittman and the Kreitz Racing No. 69K to close, but it was a challenge that Abreu handled with ease each and every time.

For winning the race, he cashed a $50,000 payday with his 20th overall victory of the season. With the win, he earned his 13th Casm Safety Products Win Sticker of the year and made his 25th career trip to Whiskey Myers Victory Lane with Kubota High Limit Racing.

For winning the title, the Rico Abreu/Curb-Agajanian Racing team earns a $250,000 check and forever etches their name into the history books. Important for the 2026, they own the top spot in the High Limit Franchise System.

Daryn Pittman finished second for a $20,000 payday, while Brad Sweet rounded out the podium with a $10,000 check.

THE ALL-IN NOTEBOOK (10/18/25)

Texas Motor Speedway (Fort Worth, TX)

Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps – Daryn Pittman (14.046)

Capitol Renegade QuickTime – Brad Sweet (14.013)

TJ Forged Heat One Winner – Brad Sweet

DMI Heat Two Winner – Roger Crockett

BR Motorsports Heat Three Winner – Justin Sanders

FK Rod Ends Dash Winner – Daryn Pittman

Jake’s Golf Carts Fastest Lap Award – Rico Abreu (14.748)

Rod End Supply Hard Charger – Aaron Reutzel +5 (13th-8th)

Lap Leaders – Rico Abreu 1-30

Kubota A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 24-Rico Abreu[2]; 2. 69K-Daryn Pittman[1]; 3. 49-Brad Sweet[3]; 4. 14-Justin Sanders[4]; 5. 7BC-Giovanni Scelzi[6]; 6. 42-Sye Lynch[7]; 7. 10-Ryan Timms[9]; 8. 87-Aaron Reutzel[13]; 9. 45X-Landon Crawley[10]; 10. 5-Brenham Crouch[12]; 11. 88-Tanner Thorson[15]; 12. 9-Chase Randall[17]; 13. 19-Brent Marks[8]; 14. 2B-Ian Madsen[18]; 15. 88W-Austin McCarl[14]; 16. 24D-Danny Sams III[19]; 17. J2-John Carney II[20]; 18. 12X-Hank Davis[11]; 19. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[16]; 20. 13-Daison Pursley[23]; 21. 26-Justin Peck[21]; 22. 11-Roger Crockett[5]; 23. 0-Eric Baldaccini[25]; 24. 4-Austin Mundie[22]; 25. 4X-Heath Nestrick[24]

FINAL 2025 Kubota High Limit Racing Owner Points:

Rico Abreu Racing #24 (2,922 PTS)

Ridge & Sons Racing #87 (-45 PTS)

Kasey Kahne Racing #49 (-49 PTS)

Clauson-Marshall Racing #7BC (-180 PTS)

Murray-Marks Motorsports #19 (-215 PTS)

Rudeen Racing #26 (-321 PTS)

Rod Gross Motorsports #88 (-379 PTS)

Buch Motorsports #13 (-660 PTS)

Jason Meyers Racing #14 (-767 PTS)

CJB Motorsports #5 (-847 PTS)

Mosites Lynch Racing #42 (-868 PTS)

Chase Randall Racing #9R (-907 PTS)

Randerson Racing #24D (-1159 PTS)

FINAL 2025 Kubota High Limit Racing Driver Points:

Rico Abreu (2,922 PTS)

Brad Sweet (-49 PTS)

Brent Marks (-215 PTS)

Justin Peck (-321 PTS)

Tanner Thorson (-379 PTS)

Aaron Reutzel (-449 PTS)

Daison Pursley (-660 PTS)

Brenham Crouch (-847 PTS)

Sye Lynch (-873 PTS)

Chase Randall (-907 PTS)

UP NEXT: 2026! Fans can buy tickets at HighLimitRacing.com.