2025 USL season officially over

By John Rittenoure

GLENPOOL, Okla. (October 20, 2025) – Racers and fans alike were anticipating an exciting Ortco, Inc. United Sprint League presented by Same Day Auto Repair season finale prior to last Saturday. Tanner Conn, Ty Hulsey and Ryker Pace were locked into battle for the 2025 points that was expected come down to the last checkered flag. However, mother nature had other ideas.

Rain washed out the Creek County Speedway finale ending the 2025 season.

“I know on one wants a season to end this way, including myself, but it’s out of my control at this point,” said series owner Michael Tyre. “With most tracks closing already or having end of the season specials already in place, there’s just not any room to get another race in.”

With the season over Tanner Conn is the 2025 USL champion. In contention throughout the season, Conn came into the finale with an 8 point lead over 2020 champion Ty Hulsey. Ryker Pace finished third only 27 points behind Conn.

Plans are in the works for the awards banquet and a date will be announced soon.

2025 Winners: 3/22 – Steven Shebester, Red Dirt Raceway; 4/11 – Johnny Kent, Tulsa Speedway; 4/12 – Johnny Kent, Creek County Speedway; 4/25 – Tyler Edwards, Creek County Speedway; 6/14 – Ty Hulsey, Lawton Speedway; 7/18 – Tanner Conn, Creek County Speedway; 8/2 – Ryker Pace, Enid Speedway; 8/15 – Ryker Pace, Tulsa Speedway; 8/16 – Ty Hulsey, Creek County Speedway; 9/6 – Ty Hulsey, Caney Valley Speedway; 9/12 – Joshua Tyre, Creek County Speedway; 9/13 – Daniel Shaffer, Creek County Speedway.

2025 Final Top 10: 1. Tanner Conn 1682; 2. Ty Hulsey 1674; 3. Ryker Pace 1655; 4. Cameron Hagin 1529; 5. Johnny Kent 1501; 6. Brylee Kilmer 1487; 7. Cody Whitworth 1460; 8, Craig Carroll 1426; 9. Greg York 1330; 10. Tim Kent 1328.

USL Champions: 2025 – Tanner Conn, 2024 – Johnny Kent, 2023 – Johnny Kent, 2022 – Cameron Hagin, 2021 – Brett Wilson, 2020 – Ty Hulsey, 2019 – Brett Wilson, 2018 – Brett Wilson.

USL Career Feature Wins: Brett Wilson 13, Danny Smith 7, Johnny Kent 6, Ty Hulsey 6, Matt Sherrell 4, Steven Shebester 4, Rees Moran 3, Andrew Deal 3, Wyatt Burks 2, Craig Carroll 2, Tyler Edwards 2, Ryker Pace 2, Xavier Doney, 1, Noah Gass 1, Tim Kent 1, Wesley Smith 1, Kyle Clark 1, Bradley Fezard 1, Joshua Tyre 1, Tanner Conn 1, Daniel Shaffer 1.

