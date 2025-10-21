SOS ANNOUNCES LS ENGINE OPTION

From SOS

ST. MARYS, Ont. (October 21, 2025) – In an effort to make 360 Sprint Car racing in Southern Ontario more affordable, the Southern Ontario Sprints (SOS) will be allowing a spec General Motors (GM) LS-3 racing engine for the 2026 racing season. The engine will feature an aluminum block and heads and – based on current pricing – will have an out-the-door maximum cost of $26,000 CAD. This engine is not meant to make obsolete or replace the current 360 engine program already in place; it is to allow teams a lower-cost alternative to compete at the 360 level.

The target for the engine will be 640 horsepower; while that is shy of the current 700-plus horsepower engines, it is expected that the LS engine’s 75-pound weight advantage will offset most of the power differential. The engine will utilize aftermarket components in several areas, but will use an aluminum block and cylinder heads as supplied from GM. To ease the transition for any interested 602 Crate Sprint Car teams, the engine has been designed to use the same Holley carburetor and fuel pump system that is in current use in the Crate division.

A prototype engine has been developed by DSE Performance and successfully run in late-season competition by Jamie Turner. In its first race with the Ontario Traditional Sprints series, Turner finished second in the feature event. In its only SOS race at Merrittville on Oct 4, Jamie started 25th with the engine and had advanced four positions when brake issues halted the team after eight laps.

The three leading Sprint Car engine builders in Ontario are all involved in the rules package development. This group includes DSE Performance, Leitch Performance Engines, and Klotz Engine Machine Shop – these will be the only accredited LS engine builders. The majority of the rules package has been finalized but – in an effort to maximize horsepower with no cost impact and to ensure parts availability – some work has yet to be completed.

Since the project’s beginning, we have kept in contact with Ohsweken Speedway management and made them aware of the engine’s development. In return, Ohsweken track management has stated that they will allow the engine to compete in their 360 Sprint Car events, with Brighton Speedway on board as well.

We will keep you informed of any further developments and a finalized rules package in the next few weeks. Please contact Peter Turford at pturford@southernontariosprints.com for more information.

