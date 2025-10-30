Xtreme Outlaw World Championship Brings Two Big Nights at Millbridge, Crowns 2025 Champion

By Matt Skipper

CONCORD, NC (October 30, 2025) – The Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota will close its fourth season of racing, where its history began in North Carolina.

Packing a new twist to the Series’ visit to Millbridge Speedway, the Justin Arion Hauling Xtreme Outlaw World Championship presented by Glenn Styres Racing brings a doubleheader to conclude the Series’ 2025 season, Nov. 3-4.

Racing begins on Monday, Nov. 3, with the Midgets going 30 laps around the 1/7-mile bullring for a $4,000 payday. Then, Tuesday’s 35-lap, $5,000-to-win finale, will conclude the season and crown a new Series champion.

For the final time in the 2025 season, the Honest Abe Roofing Cookout will provide drivers and teams with food and drinks on Monday night. Awards from the Xtreme Outlaw Midget season will be presented to drivers and teams after Tuesday night’s competition. Winged 600 Micro Sprints will accompany the Series both nights.

Here are the top storylines to keep an eye on:

A New Champion – With a 358-point lead heading into the final two nights, Jacob Denney is on track to earn his first career Xtreme Outlaw Midget championship.

The Galloway, OH driver went through the entire 2025 season uncontested at the top of the points, wheeling the No. 67 JBL Audio Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports (KKM) Midget to single-season records of 10 wins, 17 podiums, and top-10 finishes in all 21 Features contested.

Millbridge marks the final new track on Denney’s radar, but visiting fresh places hasn’t bothered him a single bit. Nine of his Feature wins from this season have come at new tracks for him.

One Final Ride – When the checkered flag flies on Tuesday night, it’ll mark the end of a season and the full-time national Midget career for Chase McDermand.

The Springfield, IL driver accumulated the most Series appearances of any driver with 77 starts, earning eight wins (fourth all-time), 39 top fives (third all-time), 62 top-10s (second all-time), 29 Heat wins (most all-time), and 209 laps led (third all-time).

After McDermand departs from his driving duties at the end of the season, he’ll transition into a full-time car owner for Chase McDermand Racing, fielding drivers to wheel the Toyota-powered No. 40 on the biggest stages in Midget competition.

Tarheel State Stronghold – While the drivers of the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets look to the final two races at Millbridge as a chance to end the season with a win, several North Carolina pilots want to defend their turf with a win in the Xtreme World Championship.

Mooresville, NC’s Trevor Cline won his first career Xtreme Outlaw Feature in the Honest Abe Roofing Open Wheel Showdown after keeping Denney at bay to become the first driver from the state to win a Feature since Gavan Boschele won the inaugural race at Millbridge.

Joining Cline to defend home turf includes World of Outlaws Real American Beer Late Models presented by DIRTVision racer Nick Hoffman, of Mooresville, NC, Ethan Mitchell, from Mooresville, NC, and Series rookie Hayden Wise, from Huntersville, NC.

Hello, Haud – While drivers will use much of the cushion available around Millbridge, no driver will use it quite like Sheldon Haudenschild, who will be making his debut with the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets behind the wheel of the Stephen Fairfield-owned No. 92.

The Wooster, OH native is a seasoned veteran in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, piloting the No. 17 Stenhouse Jr. Marshall Racing machine to 46 wins with The Greatest Show on Dirt, including crown jewels like the National Open, Ironman 55, and Huset’s High Bank Nationals.

Haudenschild has made scattered starts in a Midget, including a Turkey Night Grand Prix appearance with USAC in 2018, and Chili Bowl Nationals presented by NOS Energy Drink attempts from 2012 to 2019. This will also mark Haudenschild’s first time making laps around “The Bridge.”

Rookies No More – Six rookies with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series will end a season filled with new experiences and notes to take into the 2026 season.

Warrensburg, MO’s Kameron Key leads all rookies into Millbridge, sitting third in points, and leaves a season that is highlighted by his first Series win in the Ironman 55 finale. His Trifecta Motorsports teammate, Michael Faccinto, has been in contention for wins with five top fives and laps at the front of the field around Linda’s Speedway.

KKM brought three new rookies into the fold for the 2025 season with Titusville, FL’s Colton Robinson, Sprint Branch, TX’s Alex Karpowicz, and Sheffield, ENG driver Brandon Carr. Robinson is the highest in points, sitting fifth entering the finale. Karpowicz earned his first Smith Titanium Quick Time at Jacksonville Speedway, and Carr won his first national Midget Feature in October at Port City Raceway with POWRi.

Hayden Wise is the most experienced of all drivers around Millbridge, and used her experience around small bullrings to earn her first Series podium in the Appalachian Midget Week finale at Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway.

Same Place, New Time – The Xtreme Outlaw Midgets and Millbridge Speedway have been tied together since the inception of the Series, with the mid-week doubleheaders taking place in May.

Originally known as the Double Down Showdown, Gavan Boschele and Taylor Reimer won the inaugural doubleheader in 2022, then former Series champion Cannon McIntosh swept the two Features in 2023. The “Land of Lincoln” controlled the 2024 edition with Mason City, IL’s Karter Sarff and Pocohantas, IL’s Zach Daum visiting Victory Lane.

The transition from racing in May to ending the season in November will add new variables into the equation that drivers seek to solve through the two nights of racing at the 1/7-mile Salisbury, NC track.

Current Xtreme Outlaw Midgets Points Standings (View Full Standings)

Jacob Denney: 4648 points | Keith Kunz/Curb-AgajanianMotorsports No. 67

Gavin Miller: -358 points | Keith Kunz/Curb-AgajanianMotorsports No. 97

Kameron Key: -482 points | Trifecta Motorsports No. 9U

ChaseMcDermand: -535 points | ChaseMcDermand Racing No. 40

Colton Robinson: -712 points | KeithKunz/Curb-AgajanianMotorsports No. 67K

MichaelFaccinto: -767 points | Trifecta Motorsports No. 5U

Hayden Wise: -851 points | Ninety-Four Motorsports No. 94

Cannon McIntosh: -953 points | Keith Kunz/Curb-AgajanianMotorsports No. 71K

AlexKarpowicz: -954 points | Keith Kunz/Curb-AgajanianMotorsports No. 72

BrandonCarr: -1083 points | Keith Kunz/Curb-AgajanianMotorsports No. 98K