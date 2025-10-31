Buddy Kofoid on Stellar Second Season, Areas to Improve

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (October 30, 2025) – Gratitude flows from Michael “Buddy” Kofoid anytime he talks about the current position where his career has led him.

Not long ago, he wasn’t having much fun behind the wheel. Passion for the sport he’d loved since childhood dripped away as a lack of joy diluted his journey in Sprint Car racing.

Then came a chance to join Roth Motorsports halfway through 2023. Fast forward a couple years, and the joy is fully restored as Kofoid and the Roth team have established themselves as one of the top pairings in the sport.

The Penngrove, CA native delivered an unforgettable Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year campaign in 2024 with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. No sophomore slump slowed Kofoid in 2025. He’s upped his game even more with 11 victories, 30 podiums and a 5.38 average finish. The 23-year-old is second in points heading into next week’s season-concluding World of Outlaws World Finals (Nov. 5-8) at The Dirt Track at Charlotte.

“I’m just really happy in the position I’m in and the people I get to work with every day,” Kofoid said. “As a driver and as a person, it makes it enjoyable. There was a point in time where I wasn’t really having fun, and I’ve always said Dylan (Buswell) and everyone at Roth Motorsports helped resurrect that enjoyment for me again. I’m just happy to be in one of the best rides you can get in in the country. I can’t thank Dennis and Teresa Roth and Toyota and Mobil 1 enough. Being considered a guy that’s tough to deal with is pretty cool.”

The two-year tear has already placed Kofoid among the best to ever wheel a Roth car. Of his 21 career World of Outlaws wins, 19 have come aboard the iconic No. 83. That equals him with Tim Kaeding for the second most of the 16 different competitors that have won with The Greatest Show on Dirt driving for Dennis and Teresa Roth. He trails only Danny Lasoski’s total of 41. The 11 checkered flags Kofoid has racked up this year gave Roth Motorsports its first double-digit win season with the World of Outlaws since Lasoski bagged a dozen in 2000.

As a California kid that’s watched the evolution of Roth Motorsports his entire life, cementing his name among the team’s best so soon is a surreal experience.

“I grew up watching the Roth car on the west coast and raced against it for a while locally before I ever moved on to the Midwest,” Kofoid said. “I know everyone they had there was obviously really good. I feel like that list is kind of a who’s who. Not everyone has driven for Roth, but there’s been quite a few people that have, and a lot of them being Hall of Fame drivers or exceptionally good at what they do. To see my name on that list pretty high up at least for the Outlaw wins is, I don’t want to say surprising, but I just never thought I’d make it up there that fast. I keep looking back to like I said before, just having, I feel like, the best people around me that make it easier to do my job, but also to enjoy it and have fun.”

While there’s plenty of positives to enjoy, Kofoid and company are also focused on where they can be better. Improvement is always possible, and they’ve got a clear target ahead in David Gravel and Big Game Motorsports.

Gravel and his team have set the standard as they appear poised to lock up a second straight championship next week. Kofoid has two areas circled to make up ground: Qualifying each night and speed at two of the most important tracks on the schedule.

“I just need to work on Knoxville and Eldora for one,” Kofoid said. “I also feel like David and Carson (Macedo) are outstanding qualifiers. I just can’t really pinpoint if it’s me, the car, or a collection of things. I just feel like we need to improve our Qualifying just by a couple spots. David starts either pole or second at worst in a Heat Race every night, and that’s huge. I feel like I haven’t always been in that position. We just need to figure out what we need to do to be in that position more often as far as qualifying better.”

Kofoid’s career is still blossoming. He still has plenty of time to address the shortcomings and reach the mountaintop of the sport. Right now, he’s enjoying the ride and soaking it all in. It’s a true dream come true that just keeps getting better.

“It’s probably one of the hardest things that I’ve ever done is join the Outlaw tour, but also that’s why it’s so satisfying when you can run good because of how hard it is,” Kofoid said. “I’ve watched all of my heroes race here, and this is where I’ve always wanted to be. I never would’ve believed I’d be here in the first place. To do it now and be running up front is incredible. I just hope we can keep doing what we’re doing, and I can figure out the things I need to figure out.”

