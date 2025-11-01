CUMMINS’ CROWN! ﻿2025 USAC AMSOIL NATIONAL SPRINT CAR SEASON REVIEW

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (November 1, 2025)………Just less than two years ago, there was a point in time in which Kyle Cummins was preparing to hang up the helmet and walk away from the sport.

But after receiving an opportunity of a lifetime, the Princeton, Indiana driver’s entire landscape changed, and ultimately led to a historically dominant USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship season in 2025.

By the numbers, Cummins was the most dominant USAC National Sprint Car champion ever. He led the points for all 49 events, which is the longest duration anybody has led the series standings. He’s also the first driver to lead the points from start to finish since Tracy Hines in 2002.

Cummins’ final point margin of 386 surpassed the all-time mark of 369 points that had been held by Pancho Carter since 1976. Along the way, Cummins accumulated 38 top-five finishes and 44 top-tens, both new single season series records formerly held by Brady Bacon since 2021.

Furthermore, with 10 feature victories and 13 second place results, Cummins’ 23 top-two finishes in 2025 broke the record of 21 top-twos in a season held by J.J. Yeley since 2003. Cummins’ 13 runner-up finishes also set a new single season series record in that department, breaking the former mark of 10 by Chris Windom (2011) and Brady Bacon (2016).

In what was his 23rd season of sprint car racing, at the age of 38, Cummins became the oldest first time USAC National Sprint Car driving champion since Tom Bigelow (39) in 1978. Overall, Cummins is the oldest series champ since Tony Elliott (39) in 2000.

On the path to a championship season in which he earned more than $236,000 in total prize money, Cummins recorded an average feature finish of 4.5, all while kicking off the year with 22 consecutive top-ten finishes, breaking the record of 21 straight to start a season set by C.J. Leary in 2019. Meanwhile, Cummins provided Petty Performance Racing its first ever USAC entrant title.

The Cummins/Petty pairing all started at team owner Jerry Petty’s urging. While Cummins competed for Hank Byram’s Rock Steady Racing in 2023 in a car sponsored by Petty’s company – Avanti Windows & Doors – Jerry approached Cummins with the idea during the latter part of the season.

”Man, I’ll be honest with you. I think I’m done racing and I’m going to run for Hank for a couple of races, but I’m not into traveling all over. I just want to focus on my business,” Cummins recalled telling Jerry at the time. “In that conversation, Jerry said, ‘what do you mean? You’re still young and you need to keep going.’ I said, ‘I don’t know; I’m getting old and I don’t want to run full-time; I’m slowing down. It might be my last season. Hank and I are going to do a farewell tour.’”

Before long, akin to Vito Corleone, Petty made an offer that Cummins couldn’t refuse to drive his Petty Performance Racing/Avanti Windows & Doors – Premier Recycling/Mach-1/Stanton Chevy.

“Before the conversation got over, (Jerry) was like, ‘well, what if it was at your place and we started a new team and you took care of everything? Would you be interested in something like that?’ I told him I did that in 2018 and it was the worst year of my life. But, if I had people to help, I think we could do something. He said, ‘tell you what. Just draw up what you would like and send me a plan of what you think would be the perfect scenario for you. I’ll take a look at it and see if it’s possible or not.’”

After some slight alterations, the math on the proposal checked out. Cummins was going to run the program out of his Princeton, Indiana shop while not having to worry about anything on the financial side. Soon, USAC’s newest duo was ready to give it a go on a two-year deal, and from there, see how it goes. Needless to say, it’s worked out ever since.

That said, for three quarters of the 2024 season, the team struggled to find its footing. But Cummins cites a few specific turning points that altered the tide, so to speak, namely Arkansas’ Texarkana 67 Speedway where he crashed while leading on the final lap. Then, there was the practice session on the final weekend of the year at Oklahoma’s Red Dirt Raceway, where the team tested a variety of configurations that they found out clicked. Then, to close out the year, the team captured the Western World Championships at Arizona’s Mohave Valley Raceway. In fact, the car used in all these aforementioned events was the same one in which they ran throughout the majority of the 2025 campaign.

To start off 2025, Cummins knew he had to become a more complete driver, one who is able to adapt and excel on both short and long dirt tracks in order to position himself as a legit championship contender.

“Starting this year, I knew I had to focus on the bigger tracks,” Cummins revealed. “On the quarter miles, we’ve always been good, but on the other ones, we’ve always struggled. I knew if we were going to try and win the championship, we needed to focus on the tracks we were the worst at, and that’s what we did.”

Through trial and error, swapping between different engines and even crew members to find an all-around package, Cummins found himself becoming more comfortable on the big tracks. It wasn’t necessarily a change in mindset as Cummins put it. It was more the fact that he always ran the same stuff on tracks big and small, which left him too tight on the 3/8 and 1/2-miles. In turn, that made him feel like he was forever stuck in one groove, and that if the car wasn’t good, he wasn’t going to run up front very often. Now, he was able to experiment and come up with some options that concocted a championship formula.

He won his first ever 1/2-mile USAC Sprint Car feature in the 2025 season opener at Florida’s Volusia Speedway Park, which he cites as his personal favorite moment of the season, surprising not only the racing world at the time, but also himself. By the time he left Florida, he had earned the Big Gator as the DIRTcar Nationals champ at Volusia, and after adding a second win a few days later at Ocala, he earned the Winter Dirt Games XVI title.

Back in his home state, in April, he won again at Honest Abe Roofing Lincoln Park Speedway, the doubled up in mid-May with a weekend sweep at Bloomington Speedway and Tri-State Speedway. He scored at Pennsylvania’s Big Diamond Speedway in June, then collected the win in USAC’s return to Ohio’s Millstream Speedway following a 37-year absence. After a three-month hiatus from victory lane, Cummins shined in USAC’s first run at Michigan’s Butler Motor Speedway in 35 years. In October, he added two more, including the Greg Staab Memorial at Indiana’s Lawrenceburg Speedway, and notched win number 10 in the series’ return to Kansas’ Dodge City Raceway Park for the first time in 14 years.

With four races to go, Cummins had wrapped up his first USAC championship, a title he couldn’t have imagined in his wildest dreams just a short while ago.

“It was something I thought I’d probably never do,” Cummins admitted. “From when I started, I never thought it was really going to be possible. I honestly never knew if I really wanted it that bad. I thought it would be cool to do and I knew all the guys wanted it, but I never thought it was something plausible. I think it’s that first one; you have to get over the hump. Like my first USAC win, I didn’t think I’d ever get one. It took a long time to get one, but we only ran a handful back then.”

One of the major changes for Cummins’ operation was the addition of young crew members Cameron LaRose and Drake Edwards, both of whom have had their fair share success behind the wheel in 2025. They take care of the racecar, which frees up Cummins’ time to focus on his day-to-day business, a machine shop that maintenances a variety of automobile parts, racing components and even such random items as sewing needles, and also has contract jobs with coal mines, basically anything that comes through the door and makes money.

Overall, 13 different drivers reached victory lane with the series in 2025. Mitchel Moles finished a career best second in points, winning once in a photo finish .021 second victory over Cummins in September at Indiana’s Paragon Speedway, which erased his 61-race winless streak with the series. Furthermore, Moles led all driver with 15 fast qualifying times, tying Kevin Thomas Jr. (2018) for the most quick times in a single season with the series.

Logan Seavey took third in the standings with nine triumphs to his credit in 2025, which included some of the most lucrative events on the schedule, including $10,000 at Volusia and Red Hill Raceway, $20,000 at Tri-State’s Haubstadt Hustler, $30,000 at Lawrenceburg’s Fall Nationals and more than $43,000 in the season-ending Western World at Central Arizona Raceway, in which he swept both nights. He also added scores at Lincoln Park, Lawrenceburg and Bloomington during the summer months. Seavey also led all drivers with 249 laps led in feature events.

Kevin Thomas Jr. rolled to four wins and a fourth place finish in the standings. His four victories included a $15,000 payday at Iowa’s Knoxville Raceway, a repeat victory at Pennsylvania’s Williams Grove Speedway, a Tri-State Speedway Indiana Sprint Week win and his fourth Smackdown Friday night win at Kokomo in the past five years. Highlighting the year for KTJ was his third career USAC Indiana Sprint Week championship worth $25,000. He also set a new USAC National Sprint Car record with 29 consecutive top-10 finishes, surpassing Chris Windom’s record of 24 set in 2018.

Justin Grant’s tumultuous season included the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. He led all drivers with 11 feature wins. In June at Action Track USA, Grant and his TOPP Motorsports team’s 51st win together made them the winningest driver/entrant combo in series history. It was also there he clinched his first career Eastern Storm title. In July at Lincoln Park, he surpassed Chase Stockon as the series’ Ironman with his 325th consecutive series feature start. In the very next event, Grant broke his left foot in an accident at Lawrenceburg. After missing four races, he bounced back in August to become the first five-time Smackdown champion at Kokomo for a $31,000 payday. In September at Missouri’s Lucas Oil Raceway, Grant became the winningest driver in USAC National Sprint Car history with his 63rd win, surpassing Dave Darland. The victory was also Grant’s 100th across the board in USAC competition, the eighth driver to do so. To cap off the year, Grant earned his first Tony Hulman Classic in his 16th try at Terre Haute in October.

Briggs Danner added four wins to finish sixth in series points, including a clean sweep of the Indiana Sprint Week round at Kokomo in July with a last lap pass of Robert Ballou in the feature to win by a 0.196 second margin. Danner followed up with another Kokomo win on the opening night of Smackdown in August, plus first career triumphs at Tri-City and Eldora in September.

Seventh place points finisher C.J. Leary reached victory lane once on the series trail in 2025, ending a drought of 66 races and 17 months without a win. He did so by beating Mitchel Moles to the line in the closest finish of the series season by a single car length 0.173 second margin in July at Circle City.

Jake Swanson, likewise, hit victory lane once in 2025 during the series debut at Amarillo, Texas’ Route 66 Motor Speedway in October, giving Daming Swanson Motorsports its first USAC win while finishing eighth in points. The moment was extra special for Swanson following the unexpected death of car owner Joe Daming in early 2024 at the age of 47. Swanson’s first USAC win as a team owner came two years after his most recent series win, and quite fittingly, in the 47th race of the season.

Chase Stockon supplied car owners Tom and Laurie Sertich their first USAC National Sprint Car win in a mesmerizing Indiana Sprint Week round at Terre Haute in July. Stockon did so while nursing a couple broken bones in his right hand courtesy of a crash one week earlier at IMS. The win ended Stockon’s 160-race, five-year absence from USAC victory lane, and came during his 500th career series start.

In what was the closest Rookie battle in USAC National Sprint Car racing history, Gunnar Setser prevailed over Hayden Reinbold by a four point margin (2166 to 2162) to earn the Max Papis Innovations Rookie of the Year award.

On a partial USAC schedule in 2025, Brady Bacon posted three wins at Ocala, Eldora and Knoxville. Daison Pursley tallied two wins, first in the Ocala Winter Dirt Games finale, and another during a historical September night in which he won Midget, Sprint Car and Silver Crown features in one night at Eldora, joining Jack Hewitt, Kyle Larson and Logan Seavey as the only drivers to achieve a USAC 4-Crown single night sweep.

Robert Ballou ended a 14-plus month absence from USAC National Sprint Car victory lane during round two of Indiana Sprint Week at Lincoln Park Speedway in July. However, just a week later, Ballou suffered a back injury in a crash at Bloomington that sidelined him for the remainder of the season. Despite competing in just 15 of the 31 events this season, Ballou led all drivers with 15 heat race wins.

Carson Garrett became the series’ only first-time victor in 2025, picking up the win in what was his 96th career USAC National Sprint Car start during the Sprintacular at Lincoln Park in early July.

Meanwhile, Kayla Roell became the first woman to win a USAC National Sprint Car heat race at Tri-State in August. She followed it up later than night by earning the best feature finish by a woman in series history with a ninth.

The year 2025 also marked just the second season in which multiple drivers reached double figures in USAC National Sprint Car feature wins – Justin Grant (11) and Kyle Cummins (10). The only other previous occasion it occurred was 48 years earlier in 1977 – Tom Bigelow (14) and Pancho Carter (10).

In August at Kokomo’s Smackdown, the O’Connor family promoted its 100th USAC national event. With it, they became just the eighth race organizer to reach the 100+ mark.

USAC was saddened by the death of car owner Steve Phillips who passed away at the age of 70 shortly after suffering a heart attack during September’s 4-Crown Nationals at Eldora. Phillips’ black No. 71p won several marquee events in USAC competition over the years, 19 in total with drivers Dave Darland and Jason McDougal.

Six drivers started all 49 feature events in 2025: Kyle Cummins, C.J. Leary, Mitchel Moles, Logan Seavey, Jake Swanson and Kevin Thomas Jr. Overall, nine drivers appeared at every event, including those six plus Briggs Danner, Hayden Reinbold and Gunnar Setser.

Ricky Lewis made the biggest charge of the year in any single event, advancing 21 positions in a 26th to 5th run during a Western World prelim night at Central Arizona in October.

2025 USAC AMSOIL NATIONAL SPRINT CAR STAT LEADERS

Driver Champion: Kyle Cummins

Entrant Champion: Petty Performance Racing #3p

Most Feature Wins: 11-Justin Grant

Rookie of the Year: Gunnar Setser

Most Laps Led: 249-Logan Seavey

Most Top-Fives: 38-Kyle Cummins

Most Top-Tens: 44-Kyle Cummins

Most Fast Qualifying Times: 15-Mitchel Moles

Most Heat Race Wins: 15-Robert Ballou

Most Feature Starts: 49-Kyle Cummins, C.J. Leary, Mitchel Moles, Logan Seavey, Jake Swanson & Kevin Thomas Jr.

Biggest Charge of the Year: (+21) Oct 24: Central Arizona Raceway – Ricky Lewis (26th to 5th)

2025 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP DRIVER POINT STANDINGS:

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1 3365 Kyle Cummins, Princeton, Indiana

2 2979 Mitchel Moles, Raisin City, California

3 2973 Logan Seavey, Sutter, California

4 2829 Kevin Thomas Jr., Cullman, Alabama

5 2759 Justin Grant, Ione, California

6 2697 Briggs Danner, Allentown, Pennsylvania

7 2660 C.J. Leary, Greenfield, Indiana

8 2643 Jake Swanson, Anaheim, California

9 2272 Chase Stockon, Fort Branch, Indiana

10 2166 Gunnar Setser (R), Columbus, Indiana

11 2162 Hayden Reinbold (R), Gilbert, Arizona

12 1811 Kale Drake, Collinsville, Oklahoma

13 1693 Robert Ballou, Rocklin, California

14 1155 Ricky Lewis, Oxnard, California

15 1111 Carson Garrett, Littleton, Colorado

16 1016 Daison Pursley, Locust Grove, Oklahoma

17 985 Kayla Roell (R), Dillsboro, Indiana

18 966 Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

19 944 Jadon Rogers, Worthington, Indiana

20 726 Kobe Simpson (R), Bonham, Texas

21 695 Joey Amantea, Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania

22 581 Harley Burns, Brazil, Indiana

23 559 Chance Crum, Snohomish, Washington

24 510 Braydon Cromwell (R), Lone Jack, Missouri

25 457 Brandon Mattox, Terre Haute, Indiana

26 453 Logan Calderwood (R), Goodyear, Arizona

27 450 Saban Bibent, Cincinnati, Ohio

28 417 Cale Coons (R), Greencastle, Indiana

29 411 Todd Hobson (R), Clyde, Victoria

30 411 Matt Westfall, Pleasant Hill, Ohio

31 408 Charles Davis Jr., Buckeye, Arizona

32 364 Max Adams, Loomis, California

33 326 Hunter Maddox, Bedford, Indiana

34 308 Trey Osborne, Columbus, Ohio

35 265 Chelby Hinton (R), Dubberly, Louisiana

36 251 Rylan Gray, Greenfield, Indiana

37 236 Zack Pretorius, Yorktown, Indiana

38 189 Matt Goodnight, Winchester, Indiana

39 183 Tom Harris, Banbury, Oxfordshire

40 176 Eddie Tafoya Jr., Chino Hills, California

41 160 Troy Carey (R), Tullamore, New South Wales

42 156 Mark Smith, Sunbury, Pennsylvania

43 152 Abby Hohlbein (R), Cloverdale, Ohio

44 149 Aric Gentry, Robards, Kentucky

45 106 James Turnbull II (R), Indio, California

46 98 Nic Harris (R), Atlanta, Illinois

47 97 Sam Hinds (R), Westfield, Indiana

48 96 Jack Hoyer, Frankfort, Indiana

49 95 Travis Millar (R), Wandin North, Victoria

50 84 Eli Wilhelmus (R), Newburgh, Indiana

51 80 Jason Cherry (R), Blandon, Pennsylvania

52 50 Steve Justis (R), Evansville, Indiana

53 50 Austin Cory (R), Morristown, Indiana

54 45 Jake Scott (R), Morgantown, Indiana

55 40 Oliver Akard (R), Fort Myers, Florida

56 30 Jacob Tuttle (R), Oakley, California

57 10 Hunter Wilson (R), Mooresville, Indiana

(R) represents a USAC National Sprint Car Rookie

2025 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ENTRANT POINT STANDINGS:

POS. PTS. ENTRANT, TEAM LOCATION

1 3365 Petty Performance Racing, Litchfield Park, Arizona (#3p)

2 2979 Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports, Gilbert, Arizona (#19AZ)

3 2973 Abacus Racing, Indianapolis, Indiana (#57)

4 2829 Rock Steady Racing, Dupont, Indiana (#3R)

5 2759 TOPP Motorsports, Rochester, Indiana (#4)

6 2697 Hogue Racing Enterprises, Westampton, New Jersey (#39)

7 2660 Team AZ / Curb-Agajanian Racing, Phoenix, Arizona (#21AZ)

8 2643 Daming Swanson Motorsports, Danville, Indiana (#5T)

9 2272 Tom & Laurie Sertich, Princeton, Indiana (#92)

10 2231 2B Racing, Marion, Indiana (#2B)

11 2166 KO Motorsports, Owensville, Indiana (#5G)

12 2162 Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports, Gilbert, Arizona (#19)

13 1800 Ballou Motorsports, Tipton, Indiana (#12)

14 1016 CB Industries, Mooresville, North Carolina (#86)

15 985 Kayla Roell Racing, Dillsboro, Indiana (#4K)

16 921 Ricky Lewis Motorsports, Camarillo, California (#41)

17 726 Kevin Simpson, Bonham, Texas (#21K)

18 695 JPA Racing, Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania (#88J)

19 623 Epperson Racing, Indianapolis, Indiana (#2E)

20 569 Amati Racing, Marion, Illinois (#66)

21 561 Britt Aero Racing, Brazil, Indiana (#16)

22 559 Crum Racing, Mooresville, Indiana (#83c)

23 510 Cromwell-Boyd Racing, Lone Jack, Missouri (#4x)

24 488 BGE Motorsports, Elberfeld, Indiana (#15)

25 467 Dooling Autosports/Curb-Agajanian, Freeport, Texas (#63)

26 457 Brandon Mattox Racing, Brazil, Indiana (#28)

27 450 Wedgewood Motorsports, Cincinnati, Ohio (#98)

28 408 Charles Davis Jr., Buckeye, Arizona (#47)

29 355 Michael Dutcher Motorsports, Cicero, Indiana (#17GP)

30 338 Baldwin-Fox Racing, West Lafayette, Indiana (#5)

31 326 Hunter Maddox Racing, Bloomington, Indiana (#24m)

32 308 Larry Ebert, Columbus, Ohio (#6T)

33 265 Phillips Motorsports, Indianapolis, Indiana (#71p)

34 236 Jeff Pretorius, Yorktown, Indiana (#9z)

35 189 Goodnight Racing, Muncie, Indiana (#39G)

36 183 Tom Harris Motorsport, Tipton, Indiana (#84)

37 176 Eddie Tafoya, Chino Hills, California (#51T)

38 160 Troy Carey, Motorsports Tullamore, New South Wales (#45N)

39 156 Mark Smith, Sunbury, Pennsylvania (#M1)

40 152 2B Racing, Marion, Indiana (#2A)

41 149 Larry Gentry, Robards, Kentucky (#10)

42 126 Doran-Wedgewood Motorsports, Lebanon, Ohio (#98H)

43 106 James Turnbull II, Indio, California (#2J)

44 98 Nic Harris, Atlanta, Illinois (#N2)

45 95 Travis Millar, Wandin North, Victoria (#93AU)

46 84 Kent Wilhelmus, Newburgh, Indiana (#55)

47 80 Cherry Racing, Blandon, Pennsylvania (#67c)

48 72 Cheney Racing, Glendora, California (#42)

49 58 Paul Hazen, Columbia City, Indiana (#57H)

50 50 Justis Family Racing, Evansville, Indiana (#12J)

51 50 Chad Cory, Morristown, Indiana (#00)

52 40 Rase Motorsports, Mission Viejo, California (#32)

53 38 Chris Hoyer, Frankfort, Indiana (#11)

2025 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ROOKIE DRIVER POINT STANDINGS:

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1 2166 Gunnar Setser, Columbus, Indiana

2 2162 Hayden Reinbold, Gilbert, Arizona

3 985 Kayla Roell, Dillsboro, Indiana

4 726 Kobe Simpson, Bonham, Texas

5 510 Braydon Cromwell, Lone Jack, Missouri

6 453 Logan Calderwood, Goodyear, Arizona

7 417 Cale Coons, Greencastle, Indiana

8 411 Todd Hobson, Clyde, Victoria

9 265 Chelby Hinton, Dubberly, Louisiana

10 160 Troy Carey, Tullamore, New South Wales

11 152 Abby Hohlbein, Cloverdale, Ohio

12 106 James Turnbull II, Indio, California

13 98 Nic Harris, Atlanta, Illinois

14 97 Sam Hinds, Westfield, Indiana

15 95 Travis Millar, Wandin North, Victoria

16 84 Eli Wilhelmus, Newburgh, Indiana

17 80 Jason Cherry, Blandon, Pennsylvania

18 50 Steve Justis, Evansville, Indiana

19 50 Austin Cory, Morristown, Indiana

20 45 Jake Scott, Morgantown, Indiana

21 40 Oliver Akard, Fort Myers, Florida

22 30 Jacob Tuttle, Oakley, California

23 10 Hunter Wilson, Mooresville, Indiana

2025 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE & RESULTS

Feb 10: Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, Florida

WINNER: Kyle Cummins (Petty Performance Racing #3p)

Feb 11: Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, Florida

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Abacus Racing #57)

Feb 12: Ocala Speedway – Ocala, Florida

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Feb 13: Ocala Speedway – Ocala, Florida

WINNER: Brady Bacon (Chris Dyson Racing #20)

Feb 14: Ocala Speedway – Ocala, Florida

WINNER: Kyle Cummins (Petty Performance Racing #3p)

Feb 15: (F) Ocala Speedway – Ocala, Florida

WINNER: Daison Pursley (CB Industries #86)

Apr 11: Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, Indiana

WINNER: Kyle Cummins (Petty Performance Racing #3p)

Apr 12: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, Indiana

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

May 2: Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, Ohio

WINNER: Brady Bacon (Chris Dyson Racing #20)

May 9: Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, Indiana

WINNER: Kyle Cummins (Petty Performance Racing #3p)

May 10: Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, Indiana

WINNER: Kyle Cummins (Petty Performance Racing #3p)

May 30: Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, Iowa

WINNER: Brady Bacon (Chris Dyson Racing #20)

May 31: Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, Iowa

WINNER: Kevin Thomas Jr. (Rock Steady Racing #3R)

Jun 13: Red Hill Raceway – Sumner, Illinois

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Abacus Racing #57)

Jun 18: (E) Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Swedesboro, New Jersey

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Jun 19: (E) Big Diamond Speedway – Pottsville, Pennsylvania

WINNER: Kyle Cummins (Petty Performance Racing #3p)

Jun 20: (E) Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

WINNER: Kevin Thomas Jr. (Rock Steady Racing #3R)

Jun 21: (E) Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, Pennsylvania

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Jun 22: (E) Action Track USA – Kutztown, Pennsylvania

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Jun 28: Fremont Speedway – Fremont, Ohio

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Jun 29: Millstream Speedway – Findlay, Ohio

WINNER: Kyle Cummins (Petty Performance Racing #3p)

Jul 4: Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, Indiana

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Abacus Racing #57)

Jul 5: Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, Indiana

WINNER: Carson Garrett (Epperson Racing #2E)

Jul 24: (I) (A) The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Speedway, Indiana

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Jul 25: (I) Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, Indiana

WINNER: Robert Ballou (Ballou Motorsports #12)

Jul 27: (I) Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, Indiana

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Abacus Racing #57)

Jul 29: (I) Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, Indiana

WINNER: Briggs Danner (Hogue Racing Enterprises #39)

Jul 30: (I) Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, Indiana

WINNER: C.J. Leary (Team AZ/Curb-Agajanian Racing #21AZ)

Jul 31: (I) Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, Indiana

WINNER: Chase Stockon (Tom & Laurie Sertich #92)

Aug 1: (I) Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, Indiana

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Abacus Racing #57)

Aug 2: (I) Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, Indiana

WINNER: Kevin Thomas Jr. (Rock Steady Racing #3R)

Aug 21: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, Indiana

WINNER: Briggs Danner (Hogue Racing Enterprises #39)

Aug 22: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, Indiana

WINNER: Kevin Thomas Jr. (Rock Steady Racing #3R)

Aug 23: (T) (F) Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, Indiana

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Sep 5: Tri-City Speedway – Granite City, Illinois

WINNER: Briggs Danner (Hogue Racing Enterprises #39)

Sep 6: Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, Missouri

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Sep 12: Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, Indiana

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Sep 13: (T) Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, Indiana

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Abacus Racing #57)

Sep 18: Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, Ohio

WINNER: Briggs Danner (Hogue Racing Enterprises #39)

Sep 20: (F) Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, Ohio

WINNER: Daison Pursley (CB Industries #86)

Sep 26: Paragon Speedway – Paragon, Indiana

WINNER: Mitchel Moles (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ)

Sep 27: Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, Michigan

WINNER: Kyle Cummins (Petty Performance Racing #3p)

Oct 3: Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, Indiana

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Oct 10: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, Indiana

WINNER: Kyle Cummins (Petty Performance Racing #3p)

Oct 11: (T) Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, Indiana

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Abacus Racing #57)

Oct 17: (P) Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, Kansas

WINNER: Kyle Cummins (Petty Performance Racing #3p)

Oct 18: (P) Route 66 Motor Speedway – Amarillo, Texas

WINNER: Jake Swanson (Daming Swanson Motorsports #5T)

Oct 24: (C) Central Arizona Raceway – Casa Grande, Arizona

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Abacus Racing #57)

Oct 25: (C) (F) Central Arizona Raceway – Casa Grande, Arizona

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Abacus Racing #57)

—————— KEY DEFINITIONS ——————

(A) Appearance points only event

(E) Eastern Storm event

(F) Feature points only event

(I) Indiana Sprint Week event

(T) NOS Energy Drink Hoosier Trifecta event

(P) Co-Sanctioned by POWRi Elite Non-Wing Sprints

(C) Co-Sanctioned by USAC CRA

2025 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP STATISTICS

FEATURE WINS

11-Justin Grant (Feb 12 at Ocala Speedway, Apr 12 at Lawrenceburg Speedway, Jun 18 at Bridgeport Motorsports Park, Jun 21 at Port Royal Speedway, Jun 22 at Action Track USA, Jun 28 at Fremont Speedway, Jul 24 at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Aug 23 at Kokomo Speedway, Sep 6 at Lucas Oil Speedway, Sep 12 at Circle City Raceway & Oct 3 at the Terre Haute Action Track)

10-Kyle Cummins (Feb 10 at Volusia Speedway Park, Feb 14 at Ocala Speedway, Apr 11 at Honest Abe Roofing Lincoln Park Speedway, May 9 at Bloomington Speedway, May 10 at Tri-State Speedway, Jun 19 at Big Diamond Speedway, Jun 29 at Millstream Speedway, Sep 27 at Butler Motor Speedway, Oct 10 at Lawrenceburg Speedway & Oct 17 at Dodge City Raceway Park)

9-Logan Seavey (Feb 11 at Volusia Speedway Park, Jun 13 at Red Hill Raceway, Jul 4 at Honest Abe Roofing Lincoln Park Speedway, Jul 27 at Lawrenceburg Speedway, Aug 1 at Bloomington Speedway, Sep 13 at Tri-State Speedway, Oct 11 at Lawrenceburg Speedway, Oct 24 at Central Arizona Raceway & Oct 25 at Central Arizona Raceway)

4-Briggs Danner (Jul 29 at Kokomo Speedway, Aug 21 at Kokomo Speedway, Sep 5 at Tri-City Speedway & Sep 18 at Eldora Speedway)

4-Kevin Thomas Jr. (May 31 at Knoxville Raceway, Jun 20 at Williams Grove Speedway, Aug 2 at Tri-State Speedway & Aug 22 at Kokomo Speedway)

3-Brady Bacon (Feb 13 at Ocala Speedway, May 2 at Eldora Speedway & May 30 at Knoxville Raceway)

2-Daison Pursley (Feb 15 at Ocala Speedway & Sep 20 at Eldora Speedway)

1-C.J. Leary (Jul 30 at Circle City Raceway)

1-Carson Garrett (Jul 5 at Honest Abe Roofing Lincoln Park Speedway)

1-Chase Stockon (Jul 31 at the Terre Haute Action Track)

1-Jake Swanson (Oct 18 at Route 66 Motor Speedway)

1-Mitchel Moles (Sep 26 at Paragon Speedway)

1-Robert Ballou (Jul 26 at Honest Abe Roofing Lincoln Park Speedway)

FEATURE LAPS LED

249-Logan Seavey

216-Kyle Cummins

210-Justin Grant

140-Kevin Thomas Jr.

114-Briggs Danner

94-Robert Ballou

88-Daison Pursley

76-C.J. Leary

73-Mitchel Moles

70-Chase Stockon

57-Brady Bacon

37-Hayden Reinbold

28-Carson Garrett

23-Jake Swanson

17-Gunnar Setser

11-Kale Drake

7-Wesley Smith

2-Kyle Shipley

TOP-5 FEATURE FINISHES

38-Kyle Cummins

27-Justin Grant

22-Mitchel Moles & Logan Seavey

18-Kevin Thomas Jr.

17-Briggs Danner

15-Jake Swanson

14-C.J. Leary

12-Chase Stockon

11-Robert Ballou

10-Daison Pursley

9-Brady Bacon

5-Kale Drake, Ricky Lewis & Hayden Reinbold

3-Jadon Rogers

2-Shane Cottle, Gunnar Setser & Ricky Thornton Jr.

1-Ryan Bernal, Wyatt Burks, Mario Clouser, Cale Coons, Chance Crum & Carson Garrett

TOP-10 FEATURE FINISHES

44-Kyle Cummins

41-Mitchel Moles

39-Logan Seavey

37-Kevin Thomas Jr.

35-Justin Grant

34-C.J. Leary & Jake Swanson

29-Briggs Danner

27-Chase Stockon

22-Kale Drake

21-Gunnar Setser

19-Robert Ballou & Hayden Reinbold

13-Brady Bacon

12-Daison Pursley

9-Ricky Lewis

7-Jadon Rogers

6-Cale Coons & Carson Garrett

3-Ryan Bernal, Shane Cottle, Tye Mihocko & Kyle Shipley

2-Max Adams, Steven Drevicki, Trey Osborne, Stevie Sussex, Ricky Thornton Jr. & Matt Westfall

1-Saban Bibent, Clinton Boyles, Wyatt Burks, Logan Calderwood, Mario Clouser, Chance Crum, Charles Davis Jr., Tom Harris, R.J. Johnson, Kayla Roell, Keith Sheffer II & Carson Short

FAST QUALIFYING TIMES (Presented by Honest Abe Roofing)

15-Mitchel Moles

8-Logan Seavey

6-Justin Grant

4-Daison Pursley

2-Briggs Danner, C.J. Leary & Jake Swanson

1-Brady Bacon, Kyle Cummins, Kale Drake, Carson Garrett, Hayden Reinbold & Kevin Thomas Jr.

HEAT RACE / QUALIFYING RACE WINS (Presented by Car IQ, K1 RaceGear, USAC Gear & Cook Out)

15-Robert Ballou

14-C.J. Leary

13-Kyle Cummins & Gunnar Setser

11-Justin Grant

10-Chase Stockon, Jake Swanson & Kevin Thomas Jr.

8-Kale Drake & Logan Seavey

7-Briggs Danner & Mitchel Moles

6-Ricky Lewis

5-Daison Pursley & Hayden Reinbold

4-Jadon Rogers & Stevie Sussex

3-Joey Amantea, Brady Bacon & Carson Garrett

2-Max Adams, Wyatt Burks, Cale Coons, Tye Mihocko, Kobe Simpson & Matt Westfall

1-Ryan Bernal, Saban Bibent, Clinton Boyles, Chance Crum, Charles Davis Jr., Steven Drevicki, Tom Harris, Chelby Hinton, Seth Parker, Zack Pretorius, Kayla Roell, Kyle Shipley, Carson Short, Mark Smith, Wesley Smith & Ricky Thornton Jr.

SEMI WINS (Presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts)

3-Chase Stockon

2-Wyatt Burks, Carson Garrett, Ricky Lewis, Mitchel Moles, Daison Pursley, Hayden Reinbold & Kayla Roell

1-Max Adams, Robert Ballou, Shane Cottle, Chance Crum, Braxton Cummings, Briggs Danner, Kale Drake, Tom Harris, Dustin Ingle, Trey Osborne, Jadon Rogers, Logan Seavey, Gunnar Setser, Kobe Simpson, Stevie Sussex, Eddie Tafoya Jr. & Kevin Thomas Jr.

C-MAIN WINS (Presented by Hoosier Racing Tire)

1-Max Adams, Brayden Clark, Nate Ervin, Aric Gentry, Brecken Guerrero, Jack Hoyer, Kyle Johnson, Ricky Lewis, Zack Pretorius, James Turnbull II & Austin Williams

FEATURE STARTS

49-Kyle Cummins, C.J. Leary, Mitchel Moles, Logan Seavey, Jake Swanson & Kevin Thomas Jr.

48-Briggs Danner, Hayden Reinbold & Gunnar Setser

44-Justin Grant

41-Chase Stockon

37-Kale Drake

31-Robert Ballou

26-Carson Garrett

25-Ricky Lewis & Kayla Roell

23-Jadon Rogers

20-Kobe Simpson

19-Joey Amantea

17-Daison Pursley

16-Brady Bacon

15-Harley Burns

12-Charles Davis Jr. & Kyle Shipley

11-Saban Bibent, Logan Calderwood, Braydon Cromwell & Chance Crum

10-Shane Cottle, Brandon Mattox, Stevie Sussex & Matt Westfall

9-Wyatt Burks & Todd Hobson

8-Cale Coons & Chelby Hinton

7-Rylan Gray, Hunter Maddox & Tye Mihocko

6-Max Adams, Nate Carle, Trey Osborne & Shawn Westerfeld

5-Ryan Barr, Steven Drevicki, Tom Harris, Zack Pretorius, Brian Ruhlman, Mark Smith, Wesley Smith & Eddie Tafoya Jr.

4-Ryan Bernal, Clinton Boyles, Aric Gentry, Gabriel Gilbert, Abby Hohlbein, R.J. Johnson, Anthony Nicholson, Carson Short & Olivia Thayer

3-Nick Bilbee, Mario Clouser, Dakota Earls, J.T. Ferry, Nic Harris, Steve Irwin, Billy Ney, Austin Nigh, Kendall Ruble, Adyn Schmidt, Keith Sheffer II & Eli Wilhelmus

2-Ed Aikin, Collin Ambrose, Rob Caho Jr., Jason Cherry, Braden Chiaramonte, Braxton Cummings, Geoff Ensign, Matt Goodnight, Tony Helton, Jack Hoyer, Kole Kirkman, R.J. Miller, John Mollick, Dirk Rimrott, Glen Saville, Nate Schank, Sam Scott, Caleb Stelzig, Cooper Sullivan, Ricky Thornton Jr. & Paul White

1-Brody Adamsky, Bryce Andrews, Jeremy Atchison, A.J. Bender, Blake Bower, Beau Brandon, Bruce Buckwalter Jr., Isaac Chapple, Patrick Chilmonik, Aaron Davis, Chris Douglas, Bryce Dues, Brayden Fox, Max Frank, Don Grable, Mike Haggenbottom, Luke Hall, Korbyn Hayslett, Anton Hernandez, Sam Hinds, Dustin Ingle, Jack James, A.J. Johnson, Justin Johnson, Kyle Johnson, Connor Lundy, Justin Meneely, Travis Millar, Mike Miller, Colin Parker, Seth Parker, R.J. Payne, Dale Schweikart, Jake Scott, Brady Short, Brian Smith, Cameron Smith, Adam Taylor, Matt Thompson, Travis Thompson, James Turnbull II, Josh Turner, Jack Wagner, Samuel Wagner, Dustin Webber, Austin Williams, Kyle Willis, J.J. Yeley & Justin Zimmerman

HONEST ABE ROOFING FAST QUALIFIERS

Feb 10: Volusia Speedway Park – Daison Pursley (16.156)

Feb 11: Volusia Speedway Park – Daison Pursley (16.275)

Feb 12: Ocala Speedway – Justin Grant (14.347)

Feb 13: Ocala Speedway – Justin Grant (13.911)

Feb 14: Ocala Speedway – Daison Pursley (14.041)

Apr 11: Honest Abe Roofing Lincoln Park Speedway – Mitchel Moles (12.685)

Apr 12: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Mitchel Moles (14.267)

May 2: Eldora Speedway – Logan Seavey (15.755)

May 8: Bloomington Speedway – Mitchel Moles (11.513)

May 9: Tri-State Speedway – Mitchel Moles (13.003)

May 30: Knoxville Raceway – C.J. Leary (18.442)

May 31: Knoxville Raceway – Mitchel Moles (18.868)

Jun 13: Red Hill Raceway – Hayden Reinbold (15.009)

Jun 18: Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Justin Grant (15.027)

Jun 19: Big Diamond Speedway – Justin Grant (14.527)

Jun 20: Williams Grove Speedway – Mitchel Moles (19.246)

Jun 21: Port Royal Speedway – Logan Seavey (18.662)

Jun 22: Action Track USA – Logan Seavey (10.558)

Jun 28: Fremont Speedway – Logan Seavey (14.505)

Jun 29: Millstream Speedway – Mitchel Moles (16.331)

Jul 4: Honest Abe Roof Lincoln Park Speedway – Daison Pursley (12.471)

Jul 5: Honest Abe Roof Lincoln Park Speedway – Kale Drake (12.747)

Jul 24: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Justin Grant (12.039)

Jul 25: Honest Abe Roofing Lincoln Park Speedway – Brady Bacon (12.471)

Jul 27: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Logan Seavey (14.016)

Jul 29: Kokomo Speedway – Briggs Danner (12.430)

Jul 30: Circle City Raceway – Logan Seavey (12.027)

Jul 31: Terre Haute Action Track – Mitchel Moles (19.895)

Aug 1 : Bloomington Speedway – Logan Seavey (11.834)

Aug 2: Tri-State Speedway – Mitchel Moles (13.340)

Aug 21: Kokomo Speedway – Kyle Cummins (12.599)

Aug 22: Kokomo Speedway – Mitchel Moles (12.368)

Sep 5: Tri-City Speedway – Justin Grant (14.002)

Sep 6: Lucas Oil Speedway – Logan Seavey (14.928)

Sep 12: Circle City Raceway – Mitchel Moles (11.833)

Sep 13: Tri-State Speedway – Mitchel Moles (13.717)

Sep 18: Eldora Speedway – C.J. Leary (15.700)

Sep 26: Paragon Speedway – Carson Garrett (14.309)

Sep 27: Butler Motor Speedway – Mitchel Moles (14.139)

Oct 3: Terre Haute Action Track – Kyle Cummins (19.662)

Oct 10: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Mitchel Moles (13.836)

Oct 11: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr. (13.663)

Oct 17: Dodge City Raceway Park – Jake Swanson (14.963)

Oct 18: Route 66 Motor Speedway – Jake Swanson (13.648)

Oct 24: Central Arizona Raceway – Mitchel Moles (15.024)

ROD END SUPPLY HARD CHARGER OF THE RACE

Feb 10: Volusia Speedway Park – C.J. Leary (18th to 9th)

Feb 11: Volusia Speedway Park – Kale Drake (19th to 5th)

Feb 12: Ocala Speedway – Jadon Rogers (24th to 13th)

Feb 13: Ocala Speedway – Briggs Danner (24th to 11th)

Feb. 14: Ocala Speedway – Robert Ballou (15th to 9th)

Feb. 15: Ocala Speedway – Chase Stockon (23rd to 13th)

Apr 11: Honest Abe Roofing Lincoln Park Speedway – Kale Drake (23rd to 5th)

Apr 12: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Nick Bilbee (20th to 11th)

May 2: Eldora Speedway – Kale Drake (15th to 6th)

May 8: Bloomington Speedway – Jack Hoyer (22nd to 13th)

May 9: Tri-State Speedway – Kale Drake (23rd to 10th)

May 30: Knoxville Raceway – Kale Drake (15th to 6th)

May 31: Knoxville Raceway – Kyle Cummins (18th to 3rd)

Jun 13: Red Hill Raceway – Chase Stockon (11th to 3rd)

Jun 18: Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Robert Ballou (13th to 7th)

Jun 19: Big Diamond Speedway – Daison Pursley (8th to 3rd)

Jun 20: Williams Grove Speedway – Steven Drevicki (14th to 6th)

Jun 21: Port Royal Speedway – Robert Ballou (12th to 5th)

Jun 22: Action Track USA – Kevin Thomas Jr. (8th to 3rd)

Jun 28: Fremont Speedway – Briggs Danner (24th to 7th)

Jun 29: Millstream Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr. (14th to 7th)

Jul 4: Honest Abe Roof Lincoln Park Speedway – Justin Grant (18th to 7th)

Jul 5: Honest Abe Roof Lincoln Park Speedway – Shane Cottle (24th to 10th)

Jul 24: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Trey Osborne (18th to 8th)

Jul 25: Honest Abe Roofing Lincoln Park Speedway – Jake Swanson (15th to 7th)

Jul 27: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr. (12th to 3rd)

Jul 29: Kokomo Speedway – Briggs Danner (6th to 1st)

Jul 30: Circle City Raceway – Shane Cottle (22nd to 4th)

Jul 31: Terre Haute Action Track – Kayla Roell (22nd to 14th)

Aug 1 : Bloomington Speedway – Briggs Danner (23rd to 12th)

Aug 2: Tri-State Speedway – Logan Seavey (13th to 2nd)

Aug 21: Kokomo Speedway – Ricky Lewis (24th to 13th)

Aug 22: Kokomo Speedway – Shane Cottle (23rd to 15th)

Aug 23: Kokomo Speedway – Clinton Boyles (19th to 8th)

Sep 5: Tri-City Speedway – Cale Coons (14th to 6th)

Sep 6: Lucas Oil Speedway – Jack Wagner (20th to 11th)

Sep 12: Circle City Raceway – Chase Stockon (12th to 4th)

Sep 13: Tri-State Speedway – Adyn Schmidt (21st to 15th)

Sep 18: Eldora Speedway – Mitchel Moles (16th to 7th)

Sep 20: Eldora Speedway – Brady Bacon (12th to 4th)

Sep 26: Paragon Speedway – C.J. Leary (17th to 7th)

Sep 27: Butler Motor Speedway – C.J. Leary (11th to 7th)

Oct 3: Terre Haute Action Track – Ricky Lewis (10th to 3rd)

Oct 10: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Kayla Roell (18th to 12th)

Oct 11: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Jake Swanson (12th to 5th)

Oct 17: Dodge City Raceway Park – Caleb Stelzig (22nd to 17th)

Oct 18: Route 66 Motor Speedway – Gunnar Setser (13th to 6th)

Oct 24: Central Arizona Raceway – Ryan Bernal (18th to 10th)

Oct 25: Central Arizona Raceway – R.J. Johnson (23rd to 9th)

DIRT DRAFT FASTEST HOT LAPS DRIVER

Feb 10: Volusia Speedway Park – Justin Grant (16.556)

Feb 11: Volusia Speedway Park – Daison Pursley (16.807)

Feb 12: Ocala Speedway – Briggs Danner (15.004)

Feb 13: Ocala Speedway – Kyle Cummins (14.715)

Feb. 14: Ocala Speedway – C.J. Leary (14.202)

Feb. 15: Ocala Speedway – Justin Grant (14.346)

Apr 11: Honest Abe Roofing Lincoln Park Speedway – Justin Grant (12.939)

Apr 12: Lawrenceburg Speedway – C.J. Leary (14.572)

May 2: Eldora Speedway – Kyle Cummins (15.811)

May 8: Bloomington Speedway – Jake Swanson (12.061)

May 9: Tri-State Speedway – Jadon Rogers

May 30: Knoxville Raceway – Justin Grant (18.754)

May 31: Knoxville Raceway – Jake Swanson (18.927)

Jun 13: Red Hill Raceway – Kyle Cummins (14.970)

Jun 18: Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Justin Grant (15.027)

Jun 19: Big Diamond Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr. (14.490)

Jun 20: Williams Grove Speedway – Mitchel Moles (19.439)

Jun 21: Port Royal Speedway – Justin Grant (18.835)

Jun 22: Action Track USA – Kyle Cummins (10.610)

Jun 28: Fremont Speedway – Robert Ballou (15.065)

Jun 29: Millstream Speedway – Justin Grant (16.284)

Jul 4: Honest Abe Roof Lincoln Park Speedway – Justin Grant (12.641)

Jul 5: Honest Abe Roof Lincoln Park Speedway – Briggs Danner (12.924)

Jul 24: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Justin Grant (12.039)

Jul 25: Honest Abe Roofing Lincoln Park Speedway – Jake Swanson (12.965)

Jul 27: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Logan Seavey (14.200)

Jul 29: Kokomo Speedway – Briggs Danner (12.719)

Jul 30: Circle City Raceway – Chase Stockon (12.030)

Jul 31: Terre Haute Action Track – Briggs Danner (19.991)

Aug 1 : Bloomington Speedway – C.J. Leary (11.795)

Aug 2: Tri-State Speedway – Kyle Cummins (13.450)

Aug 21: Kokomo Speedway – Justin Grant (12.755)

Aug 22: Kokomo Speedway – Kyle Cummins (12.887)

Aug 23: Kokomo Speedway – Briggs Danner (12.725)

Sep 5: Tri-City Speedway – Justin Grant (14.205)

Sep 6: Lucas Oil Speedway – Logan Seavey (15.505)

Sep 12: Circle City Raceway – Mitchel Moles (11.890)

Sep 13: Tri-State Speedway – Mitchel Moles (13.564)

Sep 18: Eldora Speedway – C.J. Leary (15.712)

Sep 20: Eldora Speedway – Brady Bacon (16.772)

Sep 26: Paragon Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr. (14.333)

Sep 27: Butler Motor Speedway – Justin Grant (14.309)

Oct 3: Terre Haute Action Track – Chase Stockon (19.935)

Oct 10: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Justin Grant (13.819)

Oct 11: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Todd Hobson (13.850)

Oct 17: Dodge City Raceway Park – Chase Stockon (15.237)

Oct 18: Route 66 Motor Speedway – Logan Seavey (13.972)

Oct 24: Central Arizona Raceway – C.J. Leary (15.297)

Oct 25: Central Arizona Raceway – C.J. Leary (15.370)

INFERNO ARMOR FIRE MOVE OF THE NIGHT

Feb 10: Volusia Speedway Park – Nic Harris

Feb 11: Volusia Speedway Park – Harley Burns

Feb 12: Ocala Speedway – Tom Harris

Feb 13: Ocala Speedway – Gunnar Setser

Feb. 14: Ocala Speedway – Kyle Cummins

Feb. 15: Ocala Speedway – Chase Stockon

Apr 11: Honest Abe Roofing Lincoln Park Speedway – Kyle Shipley

Apr 12: Lawrenceburg Speedway – C.J. Leary

May 2: Eldora Speedway – Korbyn Hayslett

May 8: Bloomington Speedway – Robert Ballou

May 9: Tri-State Speedway – Eli Wilhelmus

May 30: Knoxville Raceway – Briggs Danner

May 31: Knoxville Raceway – Gunnar Setser

Jun 13: Red Hill Raceway – Jake Swanson

Jun 18: Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Steven Drevicki

Jun 19: Big Diamond Speedway – Daison Pursley

Jun 20: Williams Grove Speedway – Briggs Danner

Jun 21: Port Royal Speedway – Robert Ballou

Jun 22: Action Track USA – Jake Swanson

Jun 28: Fremont Speedway – Brian Smith

Jun 29: Millstream Speedway – Ricky Lewis

Jul 4: Honest Abe Roof Lincoln Park Speedway – Hayden Reinbold

Jul 5: Honest Abe Roof Lincoln Park Speedway – Cale Coons

Jul 24: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Gunnar Setser

Jul 25: Honest Abe Roofing Lincoln Park Speedway – Kyle Shipley

Jul 27: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Kayla Roell

Jul 29: Kokomo Speedway – Briggs Danner

Jul 30: Circle City Raceway – James Turnbull II

Jul 31: Terre Haute Action Track – Chase Stockon

Aug 1 : Bloomington Speedway – Chance Crum

Aug 2: Tri-State Speedway – Kayla Roell

8/21: Kokomo Speedway – Todd Hobson

8/22: Kokomo Speedway – Briggs Danner

8/23: Kokomo Speedway – Chase Stockon

9/5: Tri-City Speedway – Mario Clouser

9/6: Lucas Oil Speedway – Wyatt Burks

9/12: Circle City Raceway – Matt Goodnight

9/13: Tri-State Speedway – Hayden Reinbold

9/18: Eldora Speedway – Brady Bacon

9/20: Eldora Speedway – Keith Sheffer II

9/26: Paragon Speedway – Braxton Cummings

9/27: Butler Motor Speedway – Hayden Reinbold

10/3: Terre Haute Action Track – Chase Stockon

10/10: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Saban Bibent

10/11: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Kyle Shipley

10/17: Dodge City Raceway Park – Trey Osborne

10/18: Route 66 Motor Speedway – Saban Bibent

10/24: Central Arizona Raceway – Ricky Thornton Jr.

10/25: Central Arizona Raceway – Blake Bower

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR STATS

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR DRIVER FEATURE WINS (1956-2025)

1. [65 wins] Justin Grant

2. [62 wins] Dave Darland

3. [61 wins] Brady Bacon

4. [52 wins] Tom Bigelow

5. [48 wins] Kevin Thomas Jr.

6. [47 wins] Tracy Hines

7. [46 wins] Jack Hewitt

8. [45 wins] Larry Dickson

9. [42 wins] Pancho Carter

10. [41 wins] Bryan Clauson

11. [40 wins] Gary Bettenhausen

12. [39 wins] Robert Ballou

13. [37 wins] Sheldon Kinser

14. [35 wins] Jon Stanbrough & Rich Vogler

16. [33 wins] Logan Seavey

17. [32 wins] Rollie Beale

18. [31 wins] Tyler Courtney

19. [30 wins] Kyle Cummins & Chris Windom

21. [28 wins] Don Branson, A.J. Foyt, Levi Jones & J.J. Yeley

25. [26 wins] Tony Elliott & Dave Steele

27. [25 wins] Steve Butler, Jay Drake & Parnelli Jones

30. [24 wins] C.J. Leary

31. [23 wins] Roger McCluskey

32. [22 wins] Rick Hood, Bubby Jones & Sammy Sessions

35. [21 wins] Greg Weld

36. [17 wins] Jerry Coons Jr, Jim Hurtubise & Bud Kaeding

39. [16 wins] Damion Gardner & Jud Larson

41. [15 wins] Bobby East, Cory Kruseman, Chase Stockon & Brian Tyler

45. [14 wins] Billy Cassella, Lee Kunzman & Bruce Walkup

48. [13 wins] Steve Chassey

49. [12 wins] Eric Gordon

50. [11 wins] Daron Clayton, Elmer George, Tommy Hinnershitz & Greg Leffler

54. [10 wins] Thomas Meseraull, Eddie Sachs, Tony Stewart & Johnny Thomson

58. [9 wins] Mario Andretti, Pat O’Connor, Hunter Schuerenberg & Robbie Stanley

62. [8 wins] Mike Bliss, Chet Fillip, Johnny Rutherford & Joe Saldana

66. [7 wins] Briggs Danner, Kevin Doty, Darren Hagen, Kenny Irwin Jr., Doug Kalitta, Jim Keeker, Bobby Santos, Brady Short, Jake Swanson, Kevin Thomas, Bobby Unser & Josh Wise

78. [6 wins] Emerson Axsom, Chad Boespflug, Kevin Briscoe, Shane Cottle, Jac Haudenschild, Jason McCord, Jan Opperman, Tom Sneva, George Snider & Dick Tobias

88. [5 wins] Larry Cannon, Dana Carter, Derek Davidson, Jeff Gordon, Chuck Gurney, Shane Hmiel, Kevin Huntley, Frankie Kerr, Kelly Kinser, Eddie Leavitt, Gene Lee Gibson, Jim Mahoney, Andy Michner, Mitchel Moles, Johnny Parsons, Bill Puterbaugh, Tanner Thorson & Cole Whitt

106. [4 wins] Rob Chaney, Cary Faas, Jesse Hockett, Van Johnson, Steve Kinser, Michael Lewis, Ralph Liguori, Don Nordhorn, Lee Osborne, Daison Pursley, Red Riegel, Ken Schrader, Al Smith & Danny Smith

120. [3 wins] Chuck Amati, Sonny Ates, Joe Barzda, Jeff Bloom, Mark Cassella, Scratch Daniels, Bob East, Bob Frey, Dickie Gaines, Wayne Hammond, Tray House, Kenny Jacobs, Tony Jones, Kyle Larson, Andy Linden, Charlie Masters, Mike Mosley, Larry Rice, Ron Shuman, Mitch Smith, Matt Westfall & Doug Wolfgang

142. [2 wins] Chad Boat, Marvin Carman, Ed Carpenter, Brad Doty, Ed Elisian, Nic Faas, Cy Fairchild, Brad Fox, Arnie Knepper, Danny Lasoski, Mack McClellan, Jason McDougal, James McElreath, Lealand McSpadden, Jim McWithey, Danny Milburn, Mat Neely, Ryan Newman, Jiggs Peters Jerry Poland, Casey Riggs, Bill Rose, Mickey Shaw, Terry Shepherd, Dean Shirley, Mike Spencer, Brad Sweet, Bob Sweikert, Kevin Swindell, Sammy Swindell, Bud Tingelstad, Billy Vukovich, Mike Ward & Carl Williams

176. [1 win] Donnie Adams, A.J. Anderson, Brad Armstrong, Tony Armstrong, Tommy Astone, Dick Atkins, Brent Beauchamp, Ryan Bernal, Jeff Bland Jr., Stan Bowman, Alan Brown, Karl Busson, Johnny Capels, David Cardey, Bob Cicconi, Henry Clarke, Troy Cline, Duke Cook, Mel Cornett, Allen Crowe, Billy Engelhart, Cotton Farmer, Aaron Farney, Gary Fedewa, Blake Fitzpatrick, Pat Flaherty, Joe Gaerte, Russ Gamester, Carson Garrett, Rickie Gaunt, Brian Gerster, Todd Gibson, Ron Gregory, Richard Griffin, Garrett Hansen, Jerry Hansen, Jim Hemmings, Josh Hodges, Bob Hogle, Jackie Howerton, Chuck Hulse, Logan Jarrett, Marc Jessup, Gordon Johncock, Chet Johnson, Page Jones, Bob Kinser, Mike Kirby, Fred Linder, Steve Long, Hank Lower, Brett Mann, Bobby Marshman, Larry Martin, Mike Martin, Brad Marvel, Justin Marvel, Rusty McClure, Bob McCoy, Jim McElreath, Charlie Musselman, Bobby Olivero, Jim Packard, Gary Patterson, Billy Pauch, Dave Peperak, Aaron Pierce, Paul Pitzer, Terry Pletch, Billy Puterbaugh Jr., Bud Randall, Byron Reed, Boston Reid, Rodney Ritter Jr., Brody Roa, Dave Roahrig, Jadon Rogers, Stephen Schnapf, Carson Short, Billy Shuman, Jimmy Sills, Smokey Snellbaker, Wib Spalding, Greg Staab, Randy Standridge, Ron Standridge, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kody Swanson, Tanner Swanson, Mike Sweeney, Jeff Swindell, Clark Templeman, Tyler Thomas, Bill Tyler, Rick Ungar, Lennie Waldo, Tyler Walker, Scotty Weir, Kenny Weld, Bob Wente, Chuck Weyant, Johnny White, Rip Williams, Jacob Wilson & Eddie Wirth

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR FAST QUALIFYING TIMES (1956-2025)

1. [65] Tom Bigelow

2. [62] Dave Darland

3. [60] Tracy Hines

4. [57] C.J. Leary

5. [54] Brady Bacon

6. [41] Kevin Thomas Jr.

7. [39] Justin Grant

8. [38] Levi Jones

9. [37] Larry Dickson

10. [36] Bryan Clauson

11. [35] Rich Vogler

12. [33] Chase Stockon

13. [31] Sheldon Kinser

14. [30] Pancho Carter & Mitchel Moles

16. [29] Don Branson

17. [27] Dave Steele

18. [26] Jay Drake

19. [24] Gary Bettenhausen & J.J. Yeley

21. [23] Logan Seavey & Jon Stanbrough

23. [22] Steve Butler

24. [21] A.J. Foyt

25. [20] Jerry Coons Jr., Tony Elliott & Roger McCluskey

28. [19] Kyle Cummins & Greg Weld

30. [18] Parnelli Jones

31. [16] Rollie Beale, Jack Hewitt & Doug Kalitta

34. [15] Kenny Irwin Jr., Sammy Sessions & Brian Tyler

37. [14] Billy Cassella, Tyler Courtney & Damion Gardner

40. [13] Bobby East & Bruce Walkup

42. [12] Robert Ballou, Steve Chassey, Elmer George, Rick Hood, Jud Larson, Bill Puterbaugh, Joe Saldana, Jake Swanson & Chris Windom

51. [11] Jim McWithey, Daison Pursley & George Snider

54. [10] Sonny Ates, Jim Hurtubise & Thomas Meseraull

57. [9] Eddie Leavitt, Johnny Rutherford & Josh Wise

60. [8] Shane Cottle, Bubby Jones, Kelly Kinser, Pat O’Connor & Hunter Schuerenberg

65. [7] Marvin Carman, Mark Cassella, Cary Faas, Bud Kaeding, Jim Keeker, Cory Kruseman, Lee Kunzman, Johnny Parsons, Larry Rice, Eddie Sachs, Carson Short, Mike Spencer, Johnny Thomson, Tanner Thorson, Bud Tingelstad & Bobby Unser

81. [6] Mike Bliss, Daron Clayton, Derek Davidson, Eric Gordon, Richard Griffin, Jac Haudenschild, Tray House, James McElreath & Ken Schrader

90. [5] Chad Boespflug, Cy Fairchild, Blake Fitzpatrick, Bob Frey, Tommy Hinnershitz, Andy Michner, Jan Opperman, Boston Reid, Tom Sneva, Robbie Stanley & Kevin Thomas

101. [4] Jeff Bloom, Kevin Briscoe, Timmy Buckwalter, Briggs Danner, Billy Engelhart, Chet Fillip, Darren Hagen, Chuck Hulse, Kenny Jacobs, Van Johnson, Ralph Liguori, Jim McElreath, Don Nordhorn, Dave Peperak, Billy Puterbaugh Jr., Joey Saldana, Terry Shepherd, Ron Shuman, Mitch Smith, Brad Sweet & Bob Wente

122. [3] Tommy Astone, Emerson Axsom, Brent Beauchamp, Dave Blaney, Karl Busson, Kevin Doty, Brian Gerster, Todd Gibson, Jeff Gordon, Gary Gray, John Heydenreich, Gordon Johncock, Greg Leffler, Andy Linden, Steve Long, Larry Martin, Justin Marvel, Jason McCord, Larry Moore, Mat Neely, Ryan Newman, Lee Osborne, Brandon Petty, Jerry Poland, Bob Pratt, Jadon Rogers, Brady Short, Danny Smith, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Tony Stewart, Dean Thompson, Dick Tobias, Scotty Weir, Cole Whitt & John Wolfe

157. [2] Jarett Andretti, Mario Andretti, Keith Bloom Jr., Chad Boat, Chuck Booth, Don Brown, Duke Cook, Allen Crowe, Nic Faas, Brayden Fox, Carson Garrett, Larry Gates, Bobby Grim, Coleman Gulick, Dave Hanna, Darl Harrison, Shane Hmiel, Josh Hodges, Marc Jessup, Gene Lee Gibson, Brad Marvel, Jason McDougal, Max McGhee, Kevin Miller, Dustin Morgan, Charlie Musselman, Brad Noffsinger, Gary Patterson, Jiggs Peters, Byron Reed, Jerry Richert, Dave Roahrig, Jimmy Sills, Al Smith, Wib Spalding, Greg Stephens, Stevie Sussex, Kody Swanson, Tyler Thomas, Bob Veith, Jerry Weeks, Johnny White, Carl Williams & Jacob Wilson

201. [1] Pat Abold, Donnie Adams, Bobby Adamson, Mark Alderson, Chuck Amati, Chuck Arnold, Dick Atkins, Terry Babb, Joe Barzda, Ryan Bernal, Nick Bilbee, Lee Brewer Jr., Alex Bright, Bill Brown, Dale Burton, Gary Cameron, Larry Cannon, Billy Cantrell, Dana Carter, Rob Chaney, Bob Cicconi, Bob Cleberg, Leon Clum, Peter Cozzolino, Don Davis, Doc Dawson, Brad Doty, Kale Drake, Steven Drevicki, Rex Easton, Geoff Ensign, Cotton Farmer, Dave Feese, Braylon Fitzpatrick, Brad Fox, Jared Fox, Joe Gaerte, Harry Garrett, Rickie Gaunt, Chuck Gurney, Norm Hall, Jerry Hansen, Brian Hayden, Jonathan Hendrick, Hank Henry, Tyler Hewitt, Ted Hines, Jesse Hockett, Bob Hogle, Danny Holtsclaw, Kevin Huntley, Gary Irvin, Mike Johnson, Dee Jones, Page Jones, Todd Kane, Ray Kenens Jr., Joey Kerr, Russ Klar, Buddy Kofoid, Rich Leavell, Jason Leffler, Michael Lewis, Ricky Lewis, John Logan, Ed Lynch Jr., Critter Malone, Louie Mann, Mike Mann, Bobby Marshman, Charlie Masters, Rusty McClure, Nick McCormick, Wes McIntyre, Bob McLean, Blake Miller, Jerry Miller Jr., Ron Milton, Hal Minyard, Matt Mitchell, Warren Mockler, Mike Mosley, Mike Murgoitio, Paul Pitzer, Gary Ponzini, Ande Possman, Roger Rager, Davey Ray, Rex Records, Hayden Reinbold, Jerry Richert Jr., Red Riegel, Travis Rilat, Manny Rockhold, Hank Rogers, Bill Rose, Joe Roush, Jerry Russell, Bobby Santos, Don Schilling, John Sernett, Neil Shepherd, Jeremy Sherman, Dean Shirley, Eric Shively, Randy Smith, Ned Spath, Greg Staab, Steve Stapp, Richard Summers, Brad Sweet, Bob Sweikert, Jeff Swindell, Kevin Swindell, Sammy Swindell, Tom Tepe, Leon Thickstun, Ryan Thomas, Richard Vander Weerd, Jonathan Vennard, Billy Vukovich, Billy Vukovich III, Lennie Waldo, Buster Warke, Gus Wasson, Shawn Westerfeld, Matt Westfall, Chuck Weyant, Tony Weyant, Austin Williams, Rip Williams, Eddie Wirth & Mitch Wissmiller

ALL-TIME USAC SPRINT CAR DRIVER CHAMPIONS:

1956: Pat O’Connor (Midwest) & Tommy Hinnershitz (Eastern), 1957: Elmer George (Midwest) & Bill Randall (Eastern), 1958: Eddie Sachs (Midwest) & Johnny Thomson (Eastern), 1959: Don Branson (Midwest) & Tommy Hinnershitz (Eastern), 1960: Parnelli Jones (Midwest) & A.J. Foyt (Eastern), 1961: Parnelli Jones, 1962: Parnelli Jones, 1963: Roger McCluskey, 1964: Don Branson, 1965: Johnny Rutherford, 1966: Roger McCluskey, 1967: Greg Weld, 1968: Larry Dickson, 1969: Gary Bettenhausen, 1970: Larry Dickson, 1971: Gary Bettenhausen, 1972: Sammy Sessions, 1973: Rollie Beale, 1974: Pancho Carter, 1975: Larry Dickson, 1976: Pancho Carter, 1977: Sheldon Kinser, 1978: Tom Bigelow, 1979: Greg Leffler, 1980: Rich Vogler, 1981: Sheldon Kinser, 1982: Sheldon Kinser, 1983: Ken Schrader, 1984: Rick Hood, 1985: Rick Hood, 1986: Steve Butler, 1987: Steve Butler, 1988: Steve Butler, 1989: Rich Vogler, 1990: Steve Butler, 1991: Robbie Stanley, 1992: Robbie Stanley, 1993: Robbie Stanley, 1994: Doug Kalitta, 1995: Tony Stewart, 1996: Brian Tyler, 1997: Brian Tyler, 1998: Tony Elliott, 1999: Dave Darland, 2000: Tony Elliott, 2001: J.J. Yeley, 2002: Tracy Hines, 2003: J.J. Yeley, 2004: Jay Drake, 2005: Levi Jones, 2006: Josh Wise, 2007: Levi Jones, 2008: Jerry Coons Jr., 2009: Levi Jones, 2010: Levi Jones (Dirt) & Shane Hmiel (Pavement), 2011: Levi Jones (Dirt) & Bobby Santos (Pavement), 2012: Bryan Clauson, 2013: Bryan Clauson, 2014: Brady Bacon, 2015: Robert Ballou, 2016: Brady Bacon, 2017: Chris Windom, 2018: Tyler Courtney, 2019: C.J. Leary, 2020: Brady Bacon, 2021: Brady Bacon, 2022: Justin Grant, 2023: Justin Grant, 2024: Logan Seavey, 2025: Kyle Cummins

ALL-TIME USAC SPRINT CAR ENTRANT CHAMPIONS:

﻿1956 Eastern: Tommy Hinnershitz, 1956 Midwest: Bob Estes, 1957 Eastern: Edgar Stone, 1957 Midwest: Mari George, 1958 Eastern: Sam Traylor III, 1958 Midwest: Bill Cheesman, 1959 Eastern: John Pfrommer, 1959 Midwest: Bob Estes, 1960 Eastern: A.J. Watson, 1960 Midwest: Harlan Fike, 1961: John Conger & Bud Barnett, 1962: Bruce Homeyer, 1963: Bruce Homeyer, 1964: Jud Phillips, 1965: Jack Colvin, 1966: Mutt Anderson, 1967: Rufus Gray, 1968: Ray Smith, 1969: Willie Davis, 1970: Kenny Lay, 1971: Willie Davis, 1972: Mauri Amerling, 1973: R.B. Racing Associates, 1974: John Conger & Steve Stapp, 1975: Ernie Ensign, 1976: Steve Stapp, 1977: Sherman Armstrong, 1978: Sherman Armstrong, 1979: Lloyd Weaver, 1980: Gohr Distributing, 1981: Ben Leyba, 1982: Ben Leyba, 1983: Damon Fortune, 1984: Damon Fortune, 1985: Damon Fortune, 1986: Phil Poor, 1987: Jeff Stoops, 1988: Jeff Stoops, 1989: Dynamics, Inc., 1990: Johnny Vance Racing Team, 1991: Ron Stanley, 1992: Dynamics, Inc., 1993: Dynamics, Inc., 1994: Utopia Services, 1995: Glen Niebel, 1996: Dynamics, Inc., 1997: Dynamics, Inc., 1998: Vance-Walker Racing, 1999: Dynamics, Inc., 2000: Walker-Lamers Racing, 2001: Walker-Gratton Racing, 2002: Dynamics, Inc., 2003: Tony Stewart Racing, 2004: Dynamics, Inc., 2005: 2B Racing, 2006: Tony Stewart Racing, 2007: Tony Stewart Racing, 2008: Dynamics, Inc., 2009: Tony Stewart Racing, 2010: Tony Stewart Racing, 2011: Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, 2012: Corey Tucker/Bryan Clauson/Curb-Agajanian, 2013: Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, 2014: Dynamics, Inc., 2015: Ballou Motorsports, 2016: Dynamics, Inc., 2017: Baldwin Brothers Racing, 2018: Clauson Marshall Newman Racing, 2019: Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports, 2020: Dynamics, Inc., 2021: Dynamics, Inc., 2022: TOPP Motorsports, 2023: TOPP Motorsports, 2024: Abacus Racing, 2025: Petty Performance Racing

ALL-TIME USAC SPRINT CAR ROOKIES OF THE YEAR

1971: Darl Harrison, 1972: Billy Cassella, 1973: Rich Leavell, 1974: Lee Osborne, 1975: Marvin Carman, 1976: Roger Rager, 1977: Eddie Leavitt, 1978: Tim Richmond, 1979: Jerry Carman, 1980: Frank Riddle, 1981: Steve Long & Johnny Coogan, 1982: Danny Milburn, 1983: Dean Shirley, 1984: Jerry Russell, 1985: Terry Shepherd, 1986: Kenny Jacobs, 1987: Rick Ungar, 1988: Dean Jacobs, 1989: Eric Gordon, 1990: Rick Howerton, 1991: Tony Stewart, 1992: Gary Cameron II, 1993: Kenny Irwin Jr., 1994: Bobby Smith, 1995: Mark Cassella, 1996: Gus Wasson, 1997: J.J. Yeley, 1998: Tracy Hines, 1999: Ryan Newman, 2000: Bud Kaeding, 2001: Ed Carpenter, 2002: Boston Reid, 2003: Michael Lewis & Mat Neely, 2004: Josh Ford & Josh Wise, 2005: Darren Hagen, 2006: Scotty Weir, 2007: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 2008: Chad Boat, 2009: Henry Clarke, 2010: Justin Grant, 2011: Coleman Gulick, 2012: C.J. Leary, 2013: Tyler Courtney, 2014: Jarett Andretti, 2015: Aaron Farney, 2016: Isaac Chapple, 2017: Stevie Sussex, 2018: Timmy Buckwalter & Logan Seavey, 2019: Dustin Clark, 2020: Jadon Rogers, 2021: Tanner Thorson, 2022: Emerson Axsom, 2023: Daison Pursley, 2024: Hunter Maddox, 2025: Gunnar Setser