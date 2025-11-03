DANE CULVER WINS TRIBUTE TO GP AT STOCKTON, SARALE CLAIMS SUPER SERIES TITLE

By Steven Blaksley

STOCKTON, CALIFORNIA (November 2, 2025) – Riverside’s Dane Culver put a cap on a spectacular season for the inaugural WMR-BCRA Super Series on Saturday night, winning the Tribute to Gary Patterson finale for the Midget championship at Stockton Dirt Track. Culver outfoxed 2025 series champion Caden Sarale of Stockton to become the sixth different winner of the season.

The box score showed Culver leading the 30-lap feature wire-to-wire but will not reflect the challenges he faced from Sarale. Sarale claimed the BR Motorsports / Hot Head Engine Heaters fast-time with a 13.182 second lap. Sarale and Culver then split the West Evans Motorsports eight lap heat races.

The duo shared the front row for the 30-lap season finale. Culver charged ahead of Sarale at the start of the $2,000-to-win feature. Sarale capitalized on lapped traffic, driving to Culver’s bumper before the caution came out on lap 14 for a slowing Terry Nichols of Delano.

Sarale marched towards Culver again with three laps remaining. Culver held court to claim the win followed Sarale, John Sarale, 2025 Western Midget Racing champion Logan Mitchell of Santa Cruz, and Dale Johnston. Mitchell also earned a $1,000 bonus as the Underdog of year as the top driver utilizing a stock EcoTec engine throughout the seven-race campaign.

The American Racer Tire Southwest / Motor City Buick GMC Hard Charger for a right rear tire was claimed by Lance Jackson, driving from 14th to finish eighth.

For more information, contact Mike McCluney at (408) 499-5625 and Greg Dennett at (510) 376-3338

RESULTS: Stockton Dirt Track November 1, 2025

A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 50-Dane Culver[2]; 2. 32-Caden Sarale[1]; 3. 32T-John Sarale[5]; 4. 96X-Logan Mitchell[3]; 5. 20J-Dale Johnston[6]; 6. 19S-Luke Hayes[11]; 7. 35-Ryan Carter[8]; 8. 2ND-Lance Jackson[14]; 9. 25JR-Nathan Moore[12]; 10. 18-Floyd Alvis[10]; 11. 45-Jake Morgan[4]; 12. 1P-Terry Nichols[9]; 13. 1NP-Andy Gleason[13]; 14. 35S-Cody Gray[7]; 15. (DNS) 9-Anthony Bruno

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 32-Caden Sarale[4]; 2. 45-Jake Morgan[2]; 3. 32T-John Sarale[3]; 4. 35S-Cody Gray[5]; 5. 19S-Luke Hayes[1]; 6. 18-Floyd Alvis[7]; 7. 2ND-Lance Jackson[6]; 8. (DNS) 9-Anthony Bruno

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 50-Dane Culver[4]; 2. 96X-Logan Mitchell[3]; 3. 20J-Dale Johnston[2]; 4. 1P-Terry Nichols[1]; 5. 35-Ryan Carter[6]; 6. 25JR-Nathan Moore[5]; 7. 1NP-Andy Gleason[7]

Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 32-Caden Sarale, 00:13.182[4]; 2. 50-Dane Culver, 00:13.416[5]; 3. 32T-John Sarale, 00:13.435[11]; 4. 96X-Logan Mitchell, 00:13.859[8]; 5. 45-Jake Morgan, 00:13.924[9]; 6. 20J-Dale Johnston, 00:14.122[7]; 7. 19S-Luke Hayes, 00:14.136[13]; 8. 1P-Terry Nichols, 00:14.348[12]; 9. 35S-Cody Gray, 00:14.565[6]; 10. 25JR-Nathan Moore, 00:14.671[3]; 11. 2ND-Lance Jackson, 00:14.733[1]; 12. 35-Ryan Carter, 00:14.733[2]; 13. 18-Floyd Alvis, 00:14.930[14]; 14. 1NP-Andy Gleason, 00:16.945[15]; 15. (DNS) 9-Anthony Bruno

2025 WMR/BCRA California Super Series Schedule – Subject to Change

April 5 Placerville Speedway – NorCal Challenge (Co-Sanction USAC) – WINNER: Shane Golobic

May 10 Antioch Speedway – Graunstadt Memorial with NARC – WINNER: Shane Golobic

June 7 Santa Maria Speedway – Central Coast Clash – WINNER: Caden Sarale

July 19 Ocean Speedway – 15th Kaeding Classic with NARC – WINNER: Tanner Carrick

Sept 20 Petaluma Speedway – 14th annual Adobe Cup with SCCT – WINNER: Jake Andreotti

October 11 Antioch Speedway – Open Wheel Oktoberfest (Co-Sanction USAC) with NARC – WINNER: Braden Chiaramonte

Nov 1 Stockton Dirt Track – 42nd Tribute to Gary Patterson with NARC – WINNER: Dane Culver