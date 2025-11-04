Karter Sarff Steals Opening Night Victory in Xtreme Outlaw World Championship at Millbridge

By Matt Skipper

SALISBURY, NC (November 3, 2025) – When you race at Millbridge Speedway, you need to use every inch of the 1/7-mile track to call yourself a winner.

Karter Sarff proved the notion to be true Monday night as he slid the Provisio No. 21K Toyota to the opening night win in the Justin Arion Hauling Xtreme Outlaw World Championship presented by Glenn Styres Racing.

The Mason City, IL driver began his work from ninth place in the 35-lap Feature as Series rookie Hayden Wise took the lead at the front over Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports (KKM) teammates Jacob Denney and Cannon McIntosh.

While Wise led comfortably through the first seven laps, Denney closed in on the No. 94 Toyota-powered LynK Chassis back bumper as they began to approach lap traffic.

On Lap 10, the Feature’s complexity changed when a massive accident in Turns 1-2 inadvertently collected Wise and Denney. With the accident taking both drivers out of contention for the win, McIntosh led the field to the restart over Trevor Cline and Ethan Mitchell.

Behind the three drivers, Sarff worked his way up to fourth place on the ensuing restart by using a mix of the high line and slide job maneuvers. Sarff passed Mitchell with a slide through Turns 3-4 on Lap 15 to enter the podium, then passed Cline for second with a successful crossover move through Turns 1-2 on Lap 20.

“The Shark” then chomped away at McIntosh’s lead with each lap to set himself up to throw a slide job for the win. His moment came on Lap 26 as he threw a slide job to take the lead in Turns 1-2, then McIntosh responded with a crossover in Turns 3-4 to retain the spot. The two exchanged passes until Sarff outgassed the No. 71K across the backstretch to gain full possession of the position.

Moments after Sarff officially led in the Feature, Mitchell flipped off the exit of Turn 4 to set up a two-lap dash to the finish. The “Land of Lincoln” native held McIntosh at bay from making a last-lap dive as he crossed the twin checkered flags to win the penultimate race of the Xtreme Outlaw Midget season.

“It was a wild race,” Sarff said. “Honestly, I didn’t feel good going into the Feature because at places like this, you gotta start up front to have a good chance. We just raced our way through there, cars kinda dipped and dived in my favor, and I was able to pick up places quick.

“Once I found the slider line, it was so much better than what Cannon was doing, running the top all the way around. Once we got by and cleared him, it was gonna be hard for him to pass me back with the slider line, so then I felt really, really good.”

McIntosh finished the night at Millbridge with a second-place result after he began the night with a flip in Smith Titanium Qualifying that forced him to charge through the field to win TJ Forged Heat 3.

“We’ve been here before where we get upside down and come back from it,” McIntosh said. “Through the adversity, we were on track to do it again, but we just weren’t good enough. Obviously, it was hard to see there once you get into traffic, and I’m just pacing myself, not really push the issue. All of a sudden, when you get slid, it’s just too late at that point, and you can’t really race back.”

Cline finished the night on the podium after entering the event as the most recent winner with Xtreme at Jacksonville Speedway.

“The visibility was kinda hard,” Cline said. “You just had to follow everybody, and if you went to slide somebody, you’d kill your momentum so much. And I was just worried about passing five other cars because I tried sliding Cannon for second, and I fell to fifth because I broke my momentum one time. I was just trying to hang on, and hopefully we’ll be good tomorrow.”

Entering the final night of the 2025 Xtreme Outlaw Midget season, Denney holds a 367-point gap over Gavin Miller as he charged back to 10th place to keep his streak of finishing top-10 in every race of the year.

Recap Notes:

Smith Titanium Quick Time Award: Jacob Denney

Toyota Heat 1 Winner: Hayden Wise

CASM Safety Products Heat 2 Winner: Jacob Denney

TJ Forged Heat 3 Winner: Cannon McIntosh

High-Point Driver: Jacob Denney

Summit Racing Equipment Hard Charger Award: Karter Sarff (+8)

Honest Abe Roofing 16th Place Finisher: Michael Faccinto

Up Next: The Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota will close the book on the 2025 campaign with the Justin Arion Hauling Xtreme Outlaw World Championship presented by Glenn Styres Racing at Millbridge Speedway on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

MILLBRIDGE INFO

Feature (30 Laps): 1. 21K-Karter Sarff[9]; 2. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[2]; 3. 55-Trevor Cline[6]; 4. 40-Chase McDermand[5]; 5. 55D-Nick Drake[10]; 6. 72J-Sam Johnson[14]; 7. 72-Alex Karpowicz[8]; 8. 97K-Kale Drake[7]; 9. 97-Gavin Miller[13]; 10. 67-Jacob Denney[4]; 11. 9U-Kameron Key[11]; 12. 84-Ty Gibbs[16]; 13. 86-Mack Leopard[18]; 14. 81G-Rylan Gray[12]; 15. 94-Hayden Wise[1]; 16. 5U-Michael Faccinto[20]; 17. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[3]; 18. 2H-Nick Hoffman[21]; 19. 40X-Steven Snyder Jr[15]; 20. 71M-Brent Crews[17]; 21. 67K-Colton Robinson[19]