Chase Johnson Classic converges at Merced Speedway on November 22nd

By Gary Thomas

Merced, CA…One of the more anticipated events each season in California is the November appearance by the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets and Winged 360 Sprint Cars at Merced Speedway.

This season the show has received an extra boost with the inaugural Chase Johnson Classic presented by American Rock and Rent taking to the Merced high banks on Saturday November 22nd.

Both the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets and Winged 360 Sprint Cars will hand out $5,000-to-win/ $500-to-start with additional prizes up for grabs during the night, which are noted at bottom of release. If anybody would like to contribute to the event, please contact chasejohnsonracing@yahoo.com

“My goal for this race is to give back to the racing community and display my appreciation for all that they have done for me,” Johnson stated. “I want to put on a fun event for the fans, teams and would like to thank everyone that has contributed to it thus far. We are still actively looking for additional sponsors and awards and would love to grow this race even more.”

The Chase Johnson Racing No. 24 team will have a show car on hand in the grandstands for kids/ adults to sit in and take photos.

The CJR operation will be in the pit area with the race hauler. The 24-car in fact, will pace the field for both the Midget and Sprint Car features. Fans are encouraged to stop by after the races to hang out. An electric guitar performance will also kick things off in grand fashion for the National Anthem.

All paid fans in the stands will receive a ticket to win a signed piece of memorabilia by all drivers racing during the night.

The Chase Johnson Classic marks the final Winged 360 Sprint Car event of the season in the Golden State.

Merced Speedway happens to be one of the more centrally located tracks in California, which should make for a solid field from throughout our state. The always action-packed quarter mile lies one hour and 45 minutes from Sacramento and just under an hour from Fresno.

The muffler rule for Winged 360 Sprint Cars will be as follows: Flowmaster, SpinTech, Schoenfeld 14272735-78 or Extreme mufflers. Weight rule will be 1500 pounds with the driver fully suited in the car.

Additional rules will fall in line with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour. An SCCT style format, minus the Dash, with a 24-car starting field will be utilized.

Bixby, Oklahoma’s Cannon McIntosh, who has been gaining Winged Sprint Car experience in California as of late, brings the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget point lead into the Golden State Swing. California native Justin Grant, Kevin Thomas Jr., Jacob Denney and Gavin Miller round out the top five in the standings.

NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson of Elk Grove swept both the USAC National Midget and Winged 360 Sprint Car finale last November at Merced Speedway.

Tickets for the Chase Johnson Classic presented by American Rock and Rent on Saturday November 22nd cost $30 for adults (ages 16 and up), while ages 5-15 cost $15. Those four and under are free. Seating is general admission. Purchase tickets at the gate or online via https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/2102/tickets/1480140

Merced Speedway is located at 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Merced, California 95431. For information on the speedway visit http://www.mercedspeedway.net/

…

Special Awards for USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets

Fast Time: $200 from Del Morris Insurance Agency plus set of Quick Car Digital Gauges

Hard Charger: $600 total courtesy of Inland Rigging and Del Morris Insurance Agency

Barrell of Fuel for pill draw #24

Leader of Lap 24: $500 from Beilman Motorsports

Heat Race Winners: Bottle of Heart River Spirits Bourbon

Cleanest car before A-main: $240 from Keen Concrete

Pole Award: Custom K1 Race for Chase Gloves and bottle of Patron from Keith Trusso

Special Awards for Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Fast Time: $200 from Del Morris Insurance Agency plus set of Quick Car Digital Gauges

Hard Charger: $200 Certificate and $300 cash from Pit Stop USA

Barrell of Fuel for pill draw #24

Leader of Lap 24: $500 from Beilman Motorsports

Heat Race Winners: Hoosier Right Rear Tire and bottle of Heart River Spirits Vodka

Cleanest car before A-main: $240 from Keen Concrete

Pole Award: Custom K1 Race for Chase Gloves and bottle of Patron from Keith Trusso

Hard Luck Award: $100 from Mega Pixel Marc and Front Nose Wing from Sellers Race Wings

