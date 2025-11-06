Sprint Cars, Stock Cars, A Car Show, And Fan Appreciation Night At Perris Auto Speedway This Saturday

By Scott Daloisio

Perris, California — November 4, 2025 — Fans are in for a blockbuster evening this Saturday night, November 8th, when Heimark Distributors Anheuser Busch presents an unforgettable night of high-octane entertainment at Perris Auto Speedway. The program features the Avanti Windows USAC/CRA Sprint Cars, plus the PASSCAR Super Stocks, Street Stocks, and American Factory Stocks battling it out in the annual Jerry Dodd Champion’s Night. Adding even more excitement, Oval Entertainment and Suns 7 Collective will host “Speed and Style,” featuring the Cars N Coffee Riverside Car Show. And as if that weren’t enough—it’s Fan Appreciation Night, with adult admission just $25.00! Gates open at 5:00 p.m., and racing kicks off 30 minutes earlier than usual at 6:30 p.m.

576955621_32952872550970285_6727447683889042318_n.jpg

USAC/CRA Sprint Cars on parade at Perris Auto Speedway. Kenny Lonngren photo.

Saturday’s show will mark the final 2025 appearance for both USAC/CRA and PASSCAR competitors. While Laveen, Arizona’s RJ Johnson has clinched his second straight USAC/CRA championship, and Riverside’s Shaun Estes has secured his first Street Stock crown since 2012, two titles are still on the line. David Stites enters the night with a slim 15-point lead over James Keller of Oak Hills in the Factory Stock Championship, while in the Super Stocks, 2023 champ Ricky Lee of Banning holds a razor-thin two-point edge over four-time PAS titleholder Chuck Becker of Yucaipa.

“It is going to be a great night,” promoter Don Kazarian said. “The USAC/CRA finale, with no two-time series champion RJ Johnson, will be complemented by USAC National drivers Mitchell Moles, who won last week, his teammate Hayden Reinbold, and Jake Swanson. It should be a great race once again. Last Saturday, the fight for the lead was fantastic between Moles and Austin Williams. Also, a full program with all three of our stock car classes and a showdown for the super stock title between Chuck Becker and Rickie Lee.”

“We are also looking forward to the ‘Speed and Style’ with the Cars N Coffee Riverside Car Show,” Kazarian continued. “The response to the car show has been great, and we expect to see some beautiful cars on Saturday. The car show starts when the gates open, and it is included with the price of a race ticket.”

Saturday is also Fan Appreciation Night at The PAS, with ticket prices slashed to $25.00 for those ages 13 and up and seniors. Kids 6–12 are $10.00, and children 5 and under are free. The fairgrounds parking fee is $20.00 (the parking fee is payable by card only). Advance tickets are available now at tix.com, and plenty of walk-up tickets will be available at the gate.

After Saturday, The PAS will host one final event in 2025—the Pick Your Part Night of Destruction, closing out the year on November 22nd.

Perris Auto Speedway is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds, 18700 Lake Perris Drive, Perris, California. On-site camping is available for $25 per night beginning at noon on Fridays. For more information, visit perrisautospeedway.com or call (951) 940-0134.